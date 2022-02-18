Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Moderna logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday it is developing three new vaccines based on the same technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.

The success of COVID-19 vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology from Moderna and rival Pfizer has prompted efforts to use the novel technology in other vaccines and therapeutics targeted at hard-to-treat diseases.

Pfizer is also developing an mRNA-based vaccine for shingles and expects to begin clinical trials in the second half of 2022.

If successful, both companies will compete with GlaxoSmithKline's two-dose vaccine Shingrix, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2017.

Shingles typically develops in older adults who were infected with chicken pox, or the varicella-zoster virus, when younger. It is characterized by a painful rash that generally clears up within a month.

Moderna's shingles vaccine is being developed to target the varicella-zoster virus.

The company is also developing a cancer vaccine and a shot against the herpes simplex virus-2, which causes genital herpes, a sexually transmitted disease.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • African countries to get mRNA vaccine technology in WHO project

    The World Health Organization said on Friday six African countries - Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia - would be the first on the continent to receive the technology needed to produce mRNA vaccines. The technology transfer project, launched last year in Cape Town, aims to help low- and middle-income countries manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards. mRNA is the advanced technology used by companies such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for their COVID-19 shots.

  • Charities say Moderna patents could hit Africa COVID vaccine hub

    Moderna Inc has applied for patents in South Africa relating to its COVID-19 vaccine, prompting fears among charities that the company could eventually seek to prevent a new African vaccine manufacturing hub from making its own version of the mRNA shot, although a Moderna spokeswoman said it did not plan to do so. Moderna spokeswoman Colleen Hussey confirmed it had filed for patents "related to both the COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna's platform technology" in South Africa and elsewhere, after a group of 60 Africa-based charities raised concerns about them. But she reiterated Moderna's October 2020 pledge not to enforce its COVID-19 related patents during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Hong Kong parents rush to vaccinate children as COVID surges

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong parents rushed children as young as 3 years old to vaccination centres this week as the government lowered the age limit for the shots and the deaths of two toddlers exacerbated concerns in a city struggling to cope with a COVID-19 surge. The government approved children 3 and older to take China's Sinovac vaccine from Feb. 15, while those 5 and older can take the BioNTech shot. The measures come as the Chinese territory has recorded a 60-fold surge in infections since Feb. 1, overwhelming the global financial centre's hospitals and testing facilities.

  • Study: COVID vaccine hesitancy dropping much faster among Black Americans than white Americans

    While many states are dropping their mask mandates, experts say vaccines are what will truly get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

    The first African countries selected to receive the technology necessary to produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia, a summit meeting of European Union and African Union nations heard on Friday. The six countries will receive the technology from the World Health Organization's global mRNA vaccine hub based in South Africa, with the aim to help them start producing vaccines as soon as possible.

  • G20 finance leaders urge care in unwinding pandemic support

    Finance leaders of the world’s biggest economies called Friday for a cautious and well coordinated approach to navigating recoveries from the pandemic. Finance ministers and top central bankers of the Group of 20 industrial nations agreed on a need to minimize the impact of moves by the U.S. and other countries to combat inflation by raising interest rates and unwinding other measures to buffer economies from repeated waves of coronavirus outbreaks, said Indonesian central bank Gov. Perry Warjiyo. “We agreed that in order to support the global financial system we need a well coordinated and well considered normalization policy," Warjiyo told reporters in an online news conference.

  • Princess Diana’s Nieces Just Made a Major Splash at NYFW in Bold Blazers

    One of the things we remember most about Princess Diana is that she had a killer sense of style , whether it was her dramatic hats and statement...

  • Canadian police begin arrests in trucker protests

    Ottawa police announced Friday it has begun arresting some of those involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests.The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ottawa's police chief resigned earlier this week, after being critic

  • ‘Irreversible’: No easy fix for water fouled by gas driller

    Meeting with a man whose well water has been polluted for years, officials in the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office asked him whether he’d consider accepting a treatment system from the gas driller charged with fouling his aquifer. Not a chance, Ray Kemble told them. “Are you going to drink and bathe in it?” Kemble asked the prosecutor and her colleague, a special agent.

  • Parents remember 7-year-old daughter who died after contracting COVID-19: 'She was our best friend'

    "She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul," Jennifer Graviss said of her daughter, Adalyn. Jennifer Graviss and her husband Adam Graviss, of Knoxville, Tennessee, said Adalyn, whom they described as an active and healthy child, had been feeling fine until early in the morning of Feb. 4, when she complained of feeling hot. Adalyn, a second-grade student, stayed home from school that day and appeared to be feeling fine, according to her parents.

  • 8 Biotech Stocks So Cheap That Their Technology Is Effectively Free

    The beleaguered sector is showing no real signs of recovery. That could spell an opportunity for some stocks.

  • Rape victims have a new terrifying reason to be silent: Their DNA could be used against them

    Changing things will take nothing less than a revolution.

  • Experts rate 12 vaccine claims by Robert Malone, the doctor catapulted to fame on Joe Rogan's podcast

    Malone developed some of the first mRNA vaccines for mice in the 1980s. But experts say some of his claims about vaccines are not rooted in fact.

  • Biggest Loser  Couple Gets Weight Loss Surgery After Gaining 368 Lbs. Since the Show

    Jessica Limpert and Ramon Medeiros, who met during the show’s 12th season, struggled with the "scrutiny" any time they gained weight because they were in the public eye

  • Letters to the editor for Thursday, February 17, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • California just relaxed its mask rules. Here's what changes and what stays the same

    On Wednesday, state health officials lifted a requirement that all residents age 2 and older wear masks in most indoor public spaces.

  • Is the 'stealth' omicron subvariant something to worry about? Here's what the experts say

    As the "stealth" variant becomes the dominant variant in some countries, public health experts are tracking its circulation in the United States.

  • 3 in 4 Americans have immunity from Omicron, model estimates, but the other 80 million 'have to be very careful'

    3 in 4 Americans have immunity from Omicron, model estimates, but the other 80 million 'have to be very careful'

  • 24 Mediterranean Diet Dinners You Can Make on a Sheet Pan

    There's plenty to love about the Mediterranean diet—it's a great option for those who want to eat healthy, and research shows it might help you lose weight, stay heart-healthy and protect your brain health. Recipes like our Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables and Sheet-Pan Poblano-&-Corn Chicken Fajitas make it easy to enjoy a healthy dinner any night of the week. This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.

  • An Omicron Subvariant Is Spreading Fast. What to Know.

    One concern is a new so-called lineage of the Omicron variant that is spreading quickly in some countries. The variant that the World Health Organization calls Omicron was initially a lineage identified in the Pango system as B. 1.1.529. Since late November, further study has led scientists to change their designation of Omicron to include a number of related lineages.