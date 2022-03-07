Moderna Erases $52 Billion in Value as Rout Deepens to 50%

Bre Bradham
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s shares have dropped 50% this year as investors pulled back from Covid-19 healthcare stocks and staged a broader rotation out of growth names.

The biotech firm fell 7.3% on Monday amid a broader market selloff and has erased $52 billion in value this year. Investors were concerned over the future revenue of Covid-19 vaccines and increasing competition in the space. The stock has fallen about 74% from its record closing high of $484.47 set in August 2021.

“Increasing competition and lack of visibility” about future sales has led to a loss of investor interest across the Covid-19 complex, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, who has a market perform rating on Moderna, said in an interview.

Moderna soared during the pandemic as it raced to develop a Covid-19 vaccine. Its 143% gain last year made it the third-best stock in the S&P 500. It’s been on a breakneck ascent upward since debuting in 2018, skyrocketing by 434% in 2020.

By 2022, investors were looking ahead to future Covid-19 vaccine demand amid growing debate about the timing and need for boosters, as interest in pandemic-focused healthcare names waned. Impending Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war have also hurt sentiment across global stock markets. The S&P 500 Index has dropped nearly 12% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index is down about 18%.

Among other vaccine makers, BioNTech SE and Novavax Inc. have each fallen by at least 51% this year, while the S&P 500 Health Care Index has declined 7.8%.

“I think there’s a Covid loss of interest,” SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch, who has a market perform rating on BioNTech and does not cover Moderna, said in an interview. “I see it across the board.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

