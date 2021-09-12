Moderna ETFs to Rally on Two-in-One Vaccine Booster Shot News

Sweta Jaiswal, FRM
·4 min read

A formidable name among the COVID-19 vaccine developers, Moderna MRNA, impressed investors with a rally of 7.8% on Sep 9. The shares of the biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines soared as it informed about developing a two-in-one vaccine booster shot that will provide shield against both COVID-19 and the seasonal flu. Moderna plans to name the new vaccine mRNA-1073, which will be a combination of the company’s present coronavirus vaccine along with a flu shot that is presently under development.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults has already received the emergency use authorization or emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO) and health authorities in more than 50 countries. The company has also been granted approval for the application of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 years and above in the European Union and other jurisdictions. Moderna duly completed the submission process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the vaccine in the United States on Aug 25. According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 147 million of the Moderna shots have been provided in the United States (per a CNBC article).

Notably, Moderna recently informed about new data on the durability of its COVID-19 vaccine in generating neutralizing antibodies against variants of concern like Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon and Iota. According to the company, the manuscript was published in Science. The data shows that majority of the people who received both the shots of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine maintained both binding and functional antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 variants for six months after the second dose.

Moderna ETFs to Gain

Considering the important role played by the coronavirus vaccines in Moderna’s recent earnings results, the latest developments can be a positive for the stock. Notably, Moderna delivered 302 million doses of mRNA-1273, including 199 million doses in the second quarter, across the globe during the first half of 2021. The company expects to manufacture 800 million to 1 billion doses in 2021. It also projects to produce between 2 billion and 3 billion doses in 2022.

Interestingly, Moderna reported revenues of $4.4 billion in the second quarter, up from $67 million in the year-ago quarter. The major increase in revenues was driven by sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which is now approved for temporary/emergency use in several countries. Moreover, grants from an agreement with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) related to development of the COVID-19 vaccine drove revenues.

Therefore, we discuss a few ETFs that provide exposure to Moderna:

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF GERM

This fund is designed to give direct exposure to biotech companies, directly engaged in the testing and treatment of infectious diseases. It holds 77 stocks in its basket, with Moderna occupying the top spot at 12.15% share. The fund has amassed $70.1 million in its asset base and charges 68 basis points (bps) in annual fees (read: Play COVID-Themed ETFs as US Labor Day Sees Rise in New Cases).

VanEck Biotech ETF BBH

The underlying MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in the development and production, marketing and sales of drugs based on genetic analysis and diagnostic equipment. It holds about 24 securities in its basket, with 11.17% exposure to Moderna. Its AUM is $630.9 million and it has an expense ratio of 0.35% (read: Best ETF Areas for Placing Your Bets in September).

iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB

This fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S.-listed equities in the biotechnology sector. It holds about 269 securities in its basket, with 11.14% exposure to Moderna. IBB has AUM of $11.44 billion, with an expense ratio of 0.45% (read: Pfizer Vaccine Approval Triggers a Surge in Biotech ETFs).

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF IDNA

The fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed and emerging market companies that could benefit from the long-term growth and innovation in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. It holds about 48 securities in its basket, with 7.79% exposure to Moderna. IDNA has AUM of $370 million, with an expense ratio of 0.47% (read: A Comprehensive Guide to Genomic ETFs).


