Moderna (MRNA) has finally moved one step closer to authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for two additional age groups, 6-11 years and 12-17 years, after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the doses Tuesday.

The FDA has yet to make a formal decision, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee will meet later this week on the issue. Once both agencies make a decision, the doses will be released for use.

Moderna has lagged behind competitor Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) in filing for the younger age groups, after receiving emergency use authorization in December 2020 and full approval earlier this year for adults. Both vaccines use mRNA technology.

The FDA's advisory committee voted 22-0 to recommend authorization, which would give the two age groups another option for doses moving forward. But the recommendation means only mRNA platforms would be available for children, as other companies have either not been authorized to administer vaccines to those under 18 or are still in the process of studying doses.

It's unclear that more children will become vaccinated even if Moderna receives final approval for those age groups. Vaccination rates among those 5-11 continue to lag adult rates. As of Tuesday, the completed primary course for ages 5-11 is roughly 30%. Among teens, at least 60% are fully vaccinated.

Some committee members raised the point that with Pfizer already on the market, considerations for a booster dose should be the focus for Moderna instead — especially as antibody protection from vaccines wanes over time.

In addition to the vaccination rates, the risk of myocarditis has also been a concern for younger age groups, in particular males.

The CDC's Vaccine Safety Team lead, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, noted an increased chance of myocarditis for males aged 12 to 29, within seven days after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine. This is largely based on the Pfizer vaccine, but in adult studies the risk associated with Moderna were higher than with Pfizer.

The vote to recommend the vaccine for both age groups came just one day before the same committee is set to vote on recommendations for both Moderna and Pfizer for children under five, who remain unvaccinated.

That vote is due by the end of day Wednesday.

