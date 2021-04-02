Moderna gets nod to fill up to 15 doses per vial of its COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Walmart administers COVID-19 vaccines as part of Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in West Haven
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc on Thursday received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an additional multi-dose vial of its COVID-19 vaccine in which each vial contains a maximum of 15 doses, increasing the number of doses available.

The agency also revised the number of doses per vial from its currently available vials to a maximum of 11 doses from 10.

U.S. distribution of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine began in December following the FDA's emergency use authorization, and the company has shipped 100 million doses of its vaccine to the United States as of March. 29

Moderna expects to begin shipping of its 15-dose vials in the coming weeks.

Separately, U.S. top infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci told Reuters on Thursday that the country may not need AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, even if it wins U.S. regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

