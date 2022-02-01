Moderna Gets U.S. Approval; Thailand Visa Launch: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc.’s vaccine for Covid-19 received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older, while Novavax Inc. asked the agency for emergency authorization for its shot.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has tested positive for Covid-19, four days after going into isolation because one of his children contracted the virus. In the U.K., Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also tested positive, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced fresh fury after a report slammed him for parties in Downing Street during lockdown.

As Beijing battles a growing cluster of virus cases, the Winter Olympics may be more of a drag on the regional economy than a boost. Thailand is kicking off a quarantine-free visa program that’s set to serve as a model for tourism-reliant countries.

Key Developments:

Japan Cases Drop, Emergency Guidelines Set (9:50 a.m. HK)

Japan’s daily new cases fell for a second day to 60,838 Monday after peaking at 84,967 Saturday, according to data compiled by national broadcaster NHK.

Separately, Tokyo plans to set new guidelines for seeking a Covid-19 state of emergency, TV Asahi reported Tuesday, without saying where it got the information. Tokyo will take into account the number of mild and seriously ill patients, in addition to daily new cases and hospital-bed occupancy rates, the broadcaster said. Tokyo’s hospital-bed occupancy ratio was 49.2% on Monday, approaching the 50% level that Governor Yuriko Koike earlier gave as a rate at which Tokyo might consider seeking a state of emergency.

New York to Keep Mask Mandate (5:30 p.m. NY)

New York’s requirement that masks be worn in schools and businesses that don’t screen for vaccination will remain in place while a state court considers a challenge to it. The New York State Supreme Court ruling comes after a brief whipsaw last week that saw the mask mandate upended by a Long Island judge before being temporarily reinstated the next day.

Elsewhere, Denver will lift its mask requirement for businesses Feb. 4. Scientific modeling suggests “omicron has run out of fuel in our community,” said Bob McDonald, director of the city’s department of public health and environment.

Study Tracks Covid’s Deadly Toll in 3 Nations (5 p.m. NY)

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 led to the second-largest infection-related mortality disaster in Switzerland, Sweden and Spain since the beginning of the 20th century, a study in the Annals of Internal Medicine found.

In 2020, those countries recorded monthly peaks of excess all-cause mortality that were greater than most monthly excess mortality since the 1918 influenza outbreak, the best-documented and best-researched pandemic. That period included approximately 2.6 million excess deaths in Europe.

To assess the historical dimensions of the ongoing Covid pandemic, researchers from the University of Zurich, University of Bern and Oslo Metropolitan University estimated age-specific, monthly excess deaths from all causes for Switzerland, Sweden, and Spain for 2020 to 2021 and other pandemic periods since the end of the 19th century in chronological order.

The three countries weren’t involved in combat during either world war, making them particularly well suited for longer-term contextualization of pandemic-related excess mortality based on available continuous data from 100 or more years, the authors said.

Novavax Files for U.S. Vaccine Authorization (3:20 p.m. NY)

Novavax Inc. said it had filed with U.S. regulators requesting emergency authorization for its Covid vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and over.

Authorization of the vaccine could bring a third type of Covid-19 vaccine to the market in the United States, in addition to the messenger RNA and adenovirus vaccines that have been the mainstay of the vaccine rollout so far. By contrast, Novavax uses more tried-and-true technology to create a vaccine made up of genetically engineered spike proteins.

The vaccine uses protein technology that doesn’t require it to be frozen, making it particularly useful for far flung locations without the cold-chain infrastructure needed for messenger RNA vaccines. The company is also testing a third booster shot.

South Africa Eases Restrictions (3:10 p.m. NY)

South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified, has cut the isolation period for those infected with symptomatic Covid-19 to seven days from 10 and dropped the need for asymptomatic cases and contacts of those infected to isolate. The government also said in a statement on Monday that schoolchildren can all now return to their educational facilities full time. Some government schools had been operating learning by rotation to ensure social distancing.

The government said the changes were due to the falling number of cases and the high natural immunity in the South African population with between 60% and 80% of people likely to have been infected with the virus.

U.K. to Scrap Mandatory Vaccines for Health Workers (2 p.m. NY)

Mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19 for frontline National Health Service and social care workers in England are set to be scrapped, the U.K. government announced, after warnings the measure would fuel chronic staff shortages.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Parliament on Monday a two-week consultation would be launched on reversing the controversial policy, after the “intrinsically less severe” omicron variant eclipsed the predecessor delta strain, changing the balance of risks.

“While vaccination remains our very best line of defense against Covid-19, I believe it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as condition of deployment through statute,” Javid told lawmakers.

Moderna Vaccine Gets Full U.S. Approval (11:30 a.m. NY)

Moderna Inc.’s vaccine for Covid-19 received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older, an important milestone that bolsters the shot’s use as a major weapon against the virus.

The vaccine, which goes by the brand name Spikevax, had previously been available to adults in the U.S. under an emergency use authorization from the FDA. But the full clearance lets Moderna market the vaccine to adults with the full imprimatur of the FDA.

Moderna shares climbed 2.8% to $163.93. The company began its rolling submission for the approval last June. Pfizer Inc. has the only other fully authorized vaccine in the U.S., cleared by the FDA in August.

Trudeau Tests Positive, Will Work Remotely (10:05 a.m. NY)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he has tested positive for Covid-19, four days after going into isolation because one of his children contracted the virus.

Rogan Apologizes Amid Vaccine Controversy (9:20 a.m. NY)

Rogan said in an Instagram video that “If I’ve p----ed you off, I’m sorry,” and that he’d work harder to research particularly controversial topics.

Folk singers Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify last week in protest of Rogan, who has hosted several outspoken skeptics of the Covid-19 vaccines.

India Extends Ban on Rallies (8:06 a.m. NY)

The Election Commission of India has extended a ban on roadshows and processions till Feb. 11 in five poll-bound states. As many as 1,000 people will be permitted physical public meetings in open spaces.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous and politically crucial state, along with four other states, will start from Feb. 10. India has witnessed a decline in daily cases in the past few days. It recorded about 209,000 new infections in a single day on Monday.

Romania Cuts Back on Quarantine (7:47 a.m. NY)

Romania will change the quarantine rules and lower the isolation period to 5 days from 10 days for unvaccinated people who were in direct contact with a confirmed case. It will also introduce the mandatory green certificate for everyone entering the country, regardless of the area from where they came.

People without the certificate will be sent into quarantine.

