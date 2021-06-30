Moderna, J&J to make up bulk of Germany's 2022 extra vaccine purchases - ministry paper

Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany plans to spend 3.9 billion euros on 204 million vaccine doses for next year to guard against production bottlenecks and have ample provision for any new COVID-19 variants that might emerge or the need for booster shots.

The bulk of provision will come from 80 million-odd doses of BionTech/Pfizer's mRNA vaccine that Germany has already contracted for via the European Union's procurement scheme, according to a health ministry paper seen by Reuters.

A further 31.8 million doses will be in the form of Moderna's mRNA vaccine. Johnson & Johnson's vector vaccine will contribute 18.3 million doses, and a total 70 million doses of vaccines from Sanofi, Novavax and Valneva will contribute the rest.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jojo Diaz on Fortuna, Garcia and moving up in weight

    Jojo Diaz sits down with the DAZN Boxing show to discuss why he took the Javier Fortuna fight, fatherhood and moving up in weight.

  • Gareth Southgate faces selection dilemma with four England players on yellow cards

    Gareth Southgate faces a selection dilemma for England’s European Championship quarter-final against Ukraine, with four players being one yellow card away from a one-match ban. Central defender Harry Maguire and midfielders Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden are all one booking away from being suspended for the semi-finals should England beat Ukraine on Saturday night in Rome. Uefa rules state that players are suspended after receiving two yellow cards in the tournament, up until the se

  • Can Suns close out series vs. Clippers?

    Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick break down Game 6 between the Suns and Clippers, plus Sebastian Salazar gives his best bets for Euro 2020. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Bill Cosby to be released after sexual assault conviction overturned

    A previous prosecutor had decided not to charge the legendary comic, and he relied on that move to speak freely and give incriminating statements.

  • Supreme Court deals blow to immigrants in new ruling

    U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled along ideological lines the government can indefinitely hold certain immigrants fighting deportation, even those concerned about persecution or torture in their native country. Ilya Shapiro, vice president at the Cato Institute and director of the Robert A. Levy Center for Constitutional Studies, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the case and its implications for immigration law.

  • This Immigrant Came to the U.S. With $1,000. Now He's Worth $2.3 Million

    It isn't how much you start with that matters. What matters are the decisions you make with your money.

  • India’s Covid-19 vaccine is at the center of a corruption scandal in Brazil

    India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine is at the epicentre of a controversy again. Brazil’s health minister Marcelo Queiroga announced yesterday (June 29) the country would suspend a $324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The announcement comes amid a probe into allegations of irregularities in the procurement of the vaccine that are entangling president Jair Bolsonaro, though the health ministry has said in a statement that an initial analysis doesn’t show irregularities in the contract.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • Ghana's Jetstream lands $3M to build the digital infrastructure for Africa's trade corridors

    This has created a growing demand for Africa to be less dependent on commodity exports and focus on regional commerce. Reports say that sometimes it is logistically cheaper and faster for African businesses to trade goods with distant overseas partners than via Africa’s intracontinental trade corridors. The startup was founded by Miishe Addy and Solomon Torgbor in 2018.

  • 3 Stocks That Should Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2021

    A lot of promising growth stocks failed to shine through the first six months of 2021. Let's go over three potential comeback stories.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • Indian rupee posts biggest monthly fall in 15 months

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March last year, pressured by high global crude oil prices and concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at unwinding its massive stimulus. Over the quarter, the unit lost 1.7%, its worst quarterly fall since January-March 2020 when it tumbled 5.8%. India imports over two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising oil prices could add to inflationary concerns and further complicate policy making for the central bank which has vowed to keeping monetary policy accommodative to support the pandemic-hit economy.

  • These 3 Winners Look Ready for a Stock Split

    Stock splits play a strange role in investing. On their face, they have no effect whatsoever on a company's value -- they simply change the number of outstanding shares a company has. Witness the recent hype over NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) decision to split its stock, and you'll get a sense of how much attention companies get when they make these moves.

  • A big market transition is coming. Here’s where investors should steer next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day sees a shift coming for the market. Calm waters ahead mean investors need to shake up their strategies.

  • Big Banks Launch a Flurry of Dividend Increases: Here Are the Winners and Losers

    Following successful stress testing, banks will have much more autonomy to return capital to shareholders.

  • 4 Cloud Stocks to Buy Amid Accelerating Digital Transformation

    Here we choose four cloud-focused technology stocks that are well poised to grow on the accelerating digital transformation and changing consumer preferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow these rules to make any money

    Investors should get careful with meme stocks like GameStop, the CNBC host says.

  • Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends

    Dividends paid to investors by corporations come in two kinds – ordinary and qualified – and the difference has a large effect on the taxes that will be owed. Ordinary dividends are taxed as ordinary income, meaning a investor must … Continue reading → The post Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A giant stock market selloff would be totally normal

    Reproduced from FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsHistory says the stock market could be due for a big selloff.Why it matters: Historically, bull markets rarely happen in the form of a smooth line, up and to the right. And so, long-term investors shouldn’t be surprised to see a period of poor returns.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The S&P 500 bottomed on March 23, 2020, which means we’re three months into year two of the bull market.Since 19