Moderna is looking for ways to attack variants, company chairman says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the biggest concerns on the mind of Dr. Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna, is variants.

As Afeyan rushes to create more doses of the Moderna vaccine to deliver all over the world, he knows that variants are lurking that could require even those vaccinated to get regular boosters.

“The biology of the variants and how they can overcome the biology of how your immune system changes over time, that’s the big unknown,” he said during a visit to South Florida, where he will deliver a commencement speech at Miami Dade College.

Afeyan says it is more likely than not that even those who are vaccinated will need some form of a booster to make antibodies against variants.

“People are projecting this could look like a seasonal flu — and it may — which means annual booster shots of different strains that are being protected against,” he said. “But we don’t know enough to say that for sure.

In the future, Afeyan foresees a booster that would be a combination of half a dose of the existing vaccine and half a dose of a new variant vaccine.

“What that does is it bolsters your immunity for what you already have and then starts making antibodies for the variants.”

Florida is a hot spot for variants, with five strains identified in the state. So far, the COVID-19 vaccine is thought to be effective against them.

Afeyan, an Armenian-American entrepreneur, inventor and philanthropist, spends his days talking to researchers and global leaders and is on the cutting edge of efforts to end the pandemic. He shared his insight with the Sun Sentinel.

Vaccines of the future

Moderna anticipates cranking out as many as a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year. But next year, Moderna could ramp that up to as many as 3 billion doses, Afeyan said. While a double dose has become the norm, that could change.

“We are also testing whether half the amount will still give the same protection,” he said. “In the beginning, we didn’t test that because we wanted to give people the maximum we could, but now we need to reach more people.”

Afeyan said getting the vaccine down to one dose would help parts of the world where the disease is spreading fast.

“By making more vaccine and making it more potent, suddenly we are doing our part for the rest of the world if we could get it out and let the other governments do their job,” he said.

Length of immunity from vaccines

Afeyan says how long vaccine immunity will last is hard to know. “I think we’re going to have to watch carefully. We know for up to nine months we can feel confident because that’s when we first did our trials,” he said. “Beyond that, especially with variants, that is a bit of an unknown.”

Moderna is looking into technology that can measure antibody levels and gauge how long immunity lasts. “We have to be vigilant to see when immunity is waning. ... We will see it in new cases. If you see a spike in vaccinated people getting infected, we will have to react very quickly. We know what to do about it. We can just vaccinate again.”

On vaccine hesitancy

“At the end of the day, if one wants to work and be in the community, you have to think through the risk you are under and the risk you are putting other people under,” he said. “It’s clear without this protection, the risk is very high. And as these mutants come about, it’s going to be even higher.

“It’s also clear, based on testing on hundreds of millions of people who have received the vaccine, that it’s effective and reduces the risk dramatically,” he said.

“A vaccine is basically a mask inside your body,” he said. “It’s doing the same thing. It’s preventing the virus, once it gets in, from actually infecting your cells.”

On herd immunity

Afeyan said Americans may never know the percentage of people who need to be vaccinated or immune to completely shut the virus down. But he feels hopeful the country will recognize when it happens as case numbers dwindle.

Refrigeration of vaccines

Refrigeration requirements initially made vaccine rollout complicated.

“We have improved on that front,” Afeyan said. “Our product was slated to be kept in the refrigerator for 30 days and on the tabletop at room temperature for a whole day. We keep testing to see whether that’s what we should do or if we could go longer. My expectation is that the refrigeration time will be elongated to many months, which means you can ship it to any number of places and it will still be good.”

Innovation

Afeyan said now that messenger RNA, the technology used for COVID-19 vaccines, has proven effective, Moderna is looking at how it can be used in other ways. In the future, messenger RNA could be used to combine a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine.

________

©2021 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Recommended Stories

  • One Pfizer vaccine protects against coronavirus variants – but possibly only in those who overcame the infection naturally

    The results highlight the importance of taking up both jab doses.

  • This Common Insect Can Carry and Spread COVID, New Study Shows

    Whether it's the buzzing sounds they make or their frightening appearances, it's likely that you're never exactly thrilled to see bugs in your home. On top of how they look and sound though, there are the germs they can carry, which seems particularly concerning during the ongoing COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, a new study published in the journal Parasites&Vectors is realizing some of those fears. The researchers from Kansas State University (KSU) and Agricultural Research Service found that it's possible for one common insect to carry and transmit COVID for up to 24 hours after it's infected. Keep reading to find out which creepy crawler you need to be on the lookout for, and for more on bugs to beware of, check out 5 Things You're Buying That Bring Bed Bugs Into Your House, Experts Say. A new study says house flies can carry and transmit COVID. The KSU study, which was published on Apr. 20, determined that house flies are able to carry and transmit COVID. To reach that conclusion, the scientists exposed house flies to COVID in a lab and then tested them for infectivity. Environmental samples were also tested for infectivity after contact with the COVID-exposed flies. Samples were collected at various times after exposure. According to the researchers, they found that "house flies acquired and harbored infectious SARS-CoV-2 for up to 24 [hours] post-exposure."In addition, the house flies were able to transmit COVID to the surrounding environment up to 24 hours after being exposed to the virus. Environmental samples that were touched by the exposed flies were contaminated with viral RNA, though those samples did not contain an infectious virus.And for more critters to look out for, These Awful Bugs You Forgot About May Soon Come Back, Exterminators Warn. More studies are needed to determine if house fly COVID transmission occurs naturally. Because the research was conducted in a lab, the authors say further studies are warranted to determine if house fly transmission occurs naturally and the potential public health implications of such events. Juergen Richt, PhD, director of KSU's Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases (CEZID) and co-author of the study, told Verywell Health that he and his fellow researchers decided to test house fly transmission because "there are many cases of COVID-19 where we don't know how someone contracted the virus."Richt explained that house flies are "known to be attracted to biological fluids that can be contaminated with the virus," but he said the likelihood of catching COVID from a house fly is rare.And for more up-to-date COVID news, sign up for our daily newsletter. House flies have been known to transmit other bacteria and disease. According to the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA), house flies can transmit disease and bacteria to people. "The common housefly can transmit the pathogens that cause shigellosis, typhoid fever, E. coli, and cholera," the NEHA explains. "The disease-causing agents can either be transmitted by the body hairs or by the tarsi which are transmitted to food or surfaces when the fly lands. Additionally, pathogens can be transmitted when a fly regurgitates onto food in order to liquefy material for digestion."And for another creepy creature to beware of, If You're Going to the Beach, Watch Out for This Parasitic Bug. Another study has shown mosquitoes and biting midges cannot transmit COVID. The good news is, another common set of bugs does not seem to be able to transmit the novel coronavirus to people. On Mar. 4, an article published in Journal of Medical Entomology suggested that mosquitoes and biting midges are unable to transmit COVID. "We think that these species are unable to be biological vectors of SARS-CoV-2," Richt, who was also involved in that study, said in a statement. "The likelihood for transmission of SARS-CoV-2 by these insects is extremely low."While direct transmission from these insects to humans may not be anything to worry about, "maybe mosquitoes and midges can be mechanical vectors" like flies, said Richt. "We believe that, in some of these cases, where you cannot find any direct transmission of the virus from interaction with positive people, that fomites in various ways could play a role."And for more bug news, If You See This Bug in Your Home, Don't Step on It, Experts Warn.

  • Will the COVID-19 Pill Replace the Shots? Here's What To Know

    The pill, currently being studied by Pfizer, would be the first of its kind in treating COVID-19 at home.

  • Your body is trying to tell you something

    Chronic stress doesn't just show up in our feelings, it shows up in our bodies.

  • 'I Ate A Keto Diet And Cut Out Sugar And Alcohol To Lose 65 Pounds After My Second Baby'

    "I am not sluggish. I smile more. My pain is gone."

  • PANDEMIC AT THE PARKS: Disney's handling of a deadly virus has spoiled the magic for some diehard fans

    The pandemic has dampened the Disney fantasy for some park goers and employees, while others are hopeful about the future - as uncertain as it may be.

  • Op-Ed: Can Joe Biden flip American government from 'them' to 'us'?

    Washington, Lincoln and FDR championed 'us' government. Will Biden revive it?

  • ‘I loved every minute of it.’ Jungle Island’s orangutan mom dies after battle with ALS

    If you asked Linda Jacobs how many children she had, she would say seven.

  • Man shot in possible road road shooting on I-45 N, deputies say

    The shooting is potentially the third road rage shooting just this week in the Houston area.

  • Vaccine companies and the U.S. government snubbed WHO initiative to scale up global manufacturing

    Last year the World Health Organization launched a program that aimed to scale up production of COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Pfizer and Moderna refused to participate.

  • Risk from virus variants remains after first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, UK study finds

    LONDON (Reuters) -A single dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine may not generate a sufficient immune response to protect against dominant new variants, except in people who have already been infected with COVID-19, according to a UK study published on Friday. The Imperial College-led study, which looked at immune responses among healthcare workers in Britain after their first dose of the Pfizer shot, found that those who had previously had mild or asymptomatic infection had enhanced protection against more infectious mutated variants that emerged in Britain and South Africa. But the immune response after a first dose of the shot was weaker in people who had not previously been infected, potentially leaving them at risk from such variants, researchers leading the work said.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • 3 slain while filming poaching in Burkina Faso flown home

    The bodies of two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso this week while they were filming a documentary on poaching were flown home Friday as several European countries vowed to keep fighting extremism in Africa's Sahel region. David Beriáin, 44, and Roberto Fraile, 47, journalists with long experience in conflict zones, had joined Irish conservationist Rory Young on an anti-poaching patrol led by a special military wildlife force in eastern Burkina Faso when their convoy was ambushed Monday by jihadists. The three Europeans and one Burkinabe soldier were killed, according to Spanish authorities.

  • Mars Ingenuity helicopter mission extended by Nasa

    Nasa is so pleased with the success of the Ingenuity helicopter, it is extending its mission.

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Warren Buffett's firm reports $12B profit before its meeting

    Billionaire Warren Buffett warned people not to think investing is an easy way to make a fortune as he answered questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting Saturday. Buffett said it can be tough to pick the long-term winners. “There’s a lot more to picking stocks than figuring out what will be an incredible industry in the future,” Buffett said.

  • NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter a surprise second mission on Mars

    Ingenuity's flights have gone so well that NASA has completely changed its plans. The helicopter gets at least another month to test new capabilities.

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Tribe welcomes cancellation of Burning Man festival: ‘It’s a sigh of relief’

    Tens of thousands usually drive through reservation to reach the festival at Black Rock Desert