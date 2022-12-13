Moderna, Merck vaccine combo cut melanoma recurrence by 44% - study

Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman
·4 min read

By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An experimental personalized melanoma vaccine developed by Moderna Inc given with Merck & Co's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda cut the risk of the skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone in a midstage trial.

The study is the first randomized trial to show that combining mRNA vaccine technology - which has been behind the development of successful COVID-19 vaccines - with a drug that revs up the immune response would offer a better result for patients with the most deadly type of skin cancer.

The companies hailed the results as spectacular.

"It's a tremendous step forward in immunotherapy," Eliav Barr, Merck's head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, said in an interview.

Paul Burton, Moderna's chief medical officer, said in a separate interview the combination "has the capacity to be a new paradigm in the treatment of cancer."

The ongoing study involved 157 patients with stage III/IV melanoma whose tumors were surgically removed before being treated with the drug/vaccine combo or Keytruda alone with the aim of delaying disease recurrence.

The combination was generally safe and showed a statistically significant benefit compared with Keytruda alone after a year of treatment. Serious drug-related side effects occurred in 14.4% of patients who received the drug-vaccine combination compared with 10% with Keytruda alone.

A PROMISING FIELD

In October, Merck exercised an option to jointly develop and commercialize the treatment, known as mRNA-4157/V940, sharing costs and any profits equally. Merck and Moderna plan to discuss the results with regulatory authorities and start a phase 3 study in melanoma patients in 2023.

The Merck/Moderna collaboration is one of several combining powerful drugs that unleash the immune system to target cancers with mRNA vaccine technology. These so-called neoadjuvant vaccines are designed to target highly mutated tumors.

The personalized vaccine works in concert with Merck's Keytruda, a so-called checkpoint inhibitor designed to disable a protein called programmed death 1, or PD-1, that helps tumors to evade the immune system.

To build the vaccine, researchers took samples of patients' tumors and healthy tissue. After analyzing the samples to decode their genetic sequence and isolate mutant proteins associated only with the cancer, that information was used to design a tailor-made cancer vaccine.

When injected into a patient, the patient's cells act as a manufacturing plant, producing perfect copies of the mutations for the immune system to recognize and destroy.

Moderna's personalized vaccine can be made in about eight weeks, a timeframe the company eventually hopes to cut in half, Burton said. Assuming the combination is eventually approved, he said Moderna would need to do a "massive scale-up" of its manufacturing capabilities and that company is "all in".

Barr said the companies intend to study the approach in other types of highly mutated cancers, such as lung cancer. Other highly mutated cancers include bladder cancers and some triple negative breast cancers.

Moderna mRNA competitor BioNTech SE likewise has several cancer vaccine trials in the works including one with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, which is testing a personalized BioNTech vaccine in combination with Roche's Tecentriq in patients with pancreatic cancer.

Gritstone Bio Inc is testing a personalized, self-amplifying mRNA vaccine in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's immunotherapies Opdivo and Yervoy in a midstage trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Experts said the personalized vaccines were among several promising cancer vaccine ideas in the works after many failures in the field.

“In general, I think cancer vaccines are kind of at a tipping point, and there are going to probably be a lot of vaccines coming down the pipeline in the next five years,” said Dr. Mary Lenora Disis, director of the UW Medicine Cancer Vaccine Institute in Seattle.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the speed, ease and safety of mRNA vaccines, they came out of years of cancer vaccine research, she said. "When COVID came, they were able to easily pivot."

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman; Editing by Caroline Humer, Bill Berkrot and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Say ‘Arrivederci’ to ‘White Lotus’ Season Two With This House Edit of the Show’s Theme Song

    The remix comes from Los Angeles-based producer Enamour.

  • WHO, ECDC urge caution against severe strep A infections in Europe

    European countries need to raise awareness about these infections, which have been on the rise this year particularly since September, at a time of rising respiratory illnesses such as RSV and seasonal influenza, a joint statement from the agencies said. The bacteria, which generally causes mild illness like sore throat, headache and fever can also lead to a severe, life-threatening infection known as invasive Group A streptococcal disease (iGAS).

  • US blizzard expected to impact millions in Rockies, Midwest

    A massive winter storm blew toward the center of the U.S. on Monday, threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding. The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” Across the Rockies and into the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest, people were warned to prepare for blizzard-like conditions.

  • Texas Republicans propose a Florida-style election police force and harsher penalties for illegal voting

    Texas Republicans are laying the groundwork to move quickly on a number of new changes to the state’s voting laws, including a proposal to create an election

  • When Should You Buy Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR)?

    While Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ( TSE:WBR ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant...

  • Do the Leafs get special treatment from NHL refs? The numbers say no

    Flames coach Darryl Sutter insinuated that NHL officials are biased towards the Maple Leafs, but recent history — and the numbers — suggests otherwise.

  • White House rebukes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have 'won' on Jan. 6

    The White House and Democratic lawmakers condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying she would have “won” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack if she had planned it with former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

  • Explainer-Could fusion energy help fight climate change?

    U.S. scientists are set to announce a breakthrough on fusion energy on Tuesday, potentially a step toward one day harnessing the process that fires the sun to generate carbon-free electricity as the world struggles with climate change. WHAT IS FUSION ENERGY? Using advanced technology, including one of the world's largest lasers, the scientists at Lawrence Livermore focused beams on hydrogen isotope target smaller than a pea, producing a fusion reaction that for an instant generated more power that it took to start.

  • Jan. 6 panel eyes new beginning with DOJ as partner in Trump probe

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is increasingly turning to the Department of Justice as a potential partner for carrying out its mission once the panel sunsets. The two investigative teams have at times been at odds over the last year and a half, with the panel rebuffing a…

  • Democratic senators won't say whether the party should support Kyrsten Sinema's re-election in 2024

    If Sinema runs again, Democrats will have to decide whether to back her or their own party's nominee. Senators aren't yet ready to face that question.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Gold Outperforming Bitcoin in the Longer Term

    Bitcoin adoption will need to be driven by the development of real uses rather than speculative interest, the report said.

  • This Ukrainian mayor made a deal with the devil — and lost

    A Ukrainian mayor surrendered his city without a fight, but Russian forces still left Kupiansk tortured and destroyed.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

    Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic three-day affair, comes at a time of growing concern about the river's future after more than two decades of record drought attributed to climate change. “The Colorado River system is in a very dire condition,” Dan Bunk, a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water manager, declared during internet presentations streamed Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 that invited public comment about possible actions.

  • China preps $143 bln bid to beat U.S. on chips

    STORY: China has a plan to beat the U.S. on chips. Reuters sources say Beijing plans to spend $143 billion supporting its semiconductor industry. Policymakers want the country to become self-sufficient in chips. They also want to counter U.S. moves to slow China’s technological advances. The sources say the plan could be implemented as early as the first quarter of next year. Most of the money will reportedly be used to subsidize the purchase of new chip fabrication plants. It is also said to include preferential tax policies for the industry. There was no immediate comment on the report from officials. But shares in Chinese tech firms jumped after the news. Chipmaker SMIC closed up by almost 10%, while Hua Hong Semiconductor gained over 17%. The subsidy plan comes as Washington steps up efforts to curb exports of chip-making equipment to China. Officials have been lobbying Japan and the Netherlands to tighten their export controls. The two countries are major producers of advanced chip-making gear.

  • 'White Lotus' Actress Meghann Fahy Is Turning Heads in a Surprising Pantless Outfit

    'The White Lotus' season 2 cast member Meghann Fahy wore a denim pantless outfit in New York City this fall. See her unexpected look before appearing on a late-night show.

  • Elon Musk, astronaut Scott Kelly spar on Twitter over pronoun use

    Elon Musk got into a Twitter spat with former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly on Sunday after the billionaire entrepreneur appeared to take another high-profile

  • EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

    The European Union’s parliament was reeling Tuesday, its credibility under threat, as a corruption and bribery scandal damaged lawmakers' careers and as fingers pointed at Qatari officials accused of seeking to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal, which started unfolding publicly last week, has scarred the reputation of the EU’s only institution comprised of officials elected directly in the 27 member countries. It has undermined the assembly’s claim to the moral high ground in its own investigations, such as into allegations of corruption in member country Hungary.

  • These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds

    Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.

  • Sick with a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Make sure to have these essentials at home to help with recovery

    Whether it's the flu, common cold or COVID-19, things like a thermometer, a water bottle and a heating pad can help ease symptoms.