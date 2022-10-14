Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $134, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had lost 0.84% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Moderna to post earnings of $5.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.92 billion, down 1.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.41 per share and revenue of $22.29 billion, which would represent changes of -6.65% and +20.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Moderna currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.47, which means Moderna is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MRNA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report



