Moderna plans to build vaccine facility in Quebec province of Canada

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday it plans to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec province as part of the COVID-19 vaccine maker's ten-year partnership with the Government of Canada to better prepare for future pandemic.

The construction of the facility, which would be able to produce up to 100 million mRNA respiratory vaccine doses annually, is expected to start this year and is likely to be operational by 2024 end, Moderna said in a statement.

Once operational, the facility would provide access to a domestically manufactured portfolio of mRNA vaccines against respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and others, contingent on approval by Health Canada.

As part of the partnership signed in August, Moderna is also expected to support research and development and other commercial collaborations in the country.

"This partnership is designed to provide Canadians with access to Moderna's vaccines in future pandemics and health emergencies," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

The vaccine maker said the facility could be activated on an urgent basis to support Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities.

