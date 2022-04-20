Moderna to file for EUA of COVID-19 shot for very young kids by April end

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Moderna logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Moderna plans to submit an application to the U.S. health regulator for emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine among kids between the ages of six months to five years by end of the month, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Omicron variant was predominant during Moderna's pediatric trial, and the drugmaker said two doses were around 38% effective in preventing infections in 2 to 5-year-olds and 44% effective for children aged 6 months to under 2 years.

Last week, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine produced significant protection against the Omicron variant in healthy children from ages 5 to 11.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 and those aged 5 through 11 who are immunocompromised.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor and Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

