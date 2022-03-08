Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Moderna logo
Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman
·3 min read

By Julie Steenhuysen and Michael Erman

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it plans to develop and begin testing vaccines targeting 15 of the world's most worrisome pathogens by 2025 and will permanently wave its COVID-19 vaccine patents for shots intended for certain low- and middle-income countries.

The U.S. biotechnology company also said it will make its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology available to researchers working on new vaccines for emerging and neglected diseases through a program called mRNA Access.

Moderna announced its strategy ahead of the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit sponsored by the UK government and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international coalition set up five years ago to prepare for future disease threats.

Moderna is already collaborating with partners on vaccines against some of the 15 pathogens, which include Chikungunya, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, Dengue, Ebola, Malaria, Marburg, Lassa fever, MERS and COVID-19.

Those collaborations include a Nipah virus vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health and an HIV vaccine with the Gates Foundation and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in an interview.

The company will either seek out new partners for the others or develop them internally, he said.

Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told a virtual press briefing on Monday that the 15 viruses are known threats that have not been addressed by many large drugmakers. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed six million people worldwide and sickened millions more, has made clear that needs to change, Bancel said.

"Too many lives were lost in the last few years,” he said.

Early in the COVID pandemic, Moderna pledged not to enforce its vaccine patents during the emergency phase of the health crisis.

That has allowed for development of a vaccine manufacturing plant in Africa backed by the World Health Organization as part of a pilot project to give poor and middle-income countries the know-how to make COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna said it will make that pledge permanent for the 92 low- and middle income countries that qualify for assistance under the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) led by the GAVI vaccine alliance.

A company spokesperson said Moderna will not enforce patents for COVID-19 vaccines developed in South Africa by WHO-backed Afrigen Biologics for AMC-92 low- and middle-income countries.

Although it will not enforce its patents in these countries, Hoge said Moderna does not intend to share its vaccine technology with the WHO-backed technology transfer hub in South Africa, in spite of lobbying efforts by the organization.

Earlier on Monday, the company said it will set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce mRNA vaccines, including against COVID-19.

As part of its future pandemic plan, Moderna intends to make its technology available to academic research labs to test their own theories for vaccines to address emerging and neglected diseases. Hoge said some of these may eventually result in partnerships with Moderna to address the 15 priority pathogens.

"What we want to make sure happens is that scientists who have great ideas for how they could make vaccines will be able to access our standards and technology, almost as if they worked at Moderna," Hoge said.

Initially, the program will start with a few academic labs, but Hoge expects it to expand rapidly. He sees the program as a way to expand discovery of vaccines using mRNA technology.

"We want to make sure that we allow others to explore the space that frankly, we can't get to," he said. "And that's really what this is about."

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago and Michael Erman in New Jersey; additional reporting by Jennifer Rigby in London; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Springs man charged in shooting death of family friend inside home: prosecutors

    The victim suffered nine bullet wounds, according to an autopsy report.

  • Mississippi HBCUs received $237M in American Rescue Plan funds, White House says

    Seven Mississippi HBCUs received a total of $237 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan, the White House says.

  • 6 Million People Have Died from COVID Worldwide as Pandemic Enters Its Third Year

    The United States is nearing 1 million reported deaths, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University

  • Shooting outside Des Moines' East High School leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

    A teenager was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting outside of a high school in Des Moines Monday afternoon, according to police.Driving the news: Several suspects have been detained following the shooting outside of East High School on Monday, Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek told Axios. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: Three teenagers were shot at around 2:40pm on school grounds by the west side of

  • S.Korea wins exemption on U.S. licence requirement for some Russia exports

    South Korea said on Tuesday it has been granted an exemption from U.S. export restrictions requiring it to seek a licence for some tech-related exports to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. South Korea joins the European Union, Japan, Canada, Australia, Britain and New Zealand in receiving the exemption amid Washington-led sanctions aimed at blocking Russia's access to high-tech products, its trade ministry said in a statement. The U.S. export controls require companies to seek a licence to export tech-related components made with U.S. technology to Russia, part of efforts to cut Russia off from semiconductors and other advanced technology crucial to its weapons development and biotechnology.

  • Senate sends anti-lynching bill to Biden's desk in historic first

    The Senate voted by unanimous consent on Monday to pass anti-lynching legislation that would designate lynching as a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history.The big picture: Congress had previously failed to pass anti-lynching legislation despite over 200 attempts since 1918. Scholars have written about how lynchings were used as a tool for racial terror to enforce segregation and keep people of color from power.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi

  • Veteran CB Richard Sherman pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor changes after July arrest

    Richard Sherman was arrested in July after driving his SUV into a construction zone before trying to break into his in-laws’ home.

  • Mainland China daily local COVID cases climb to 2-year high

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China has logged its highest number of daily new local symptomatic COVID-19 infections in about two years, with the highly transmissible Omicron variant putting pressure on the government's strict policy of curbing each outbreak quickly. China reported 214 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Sunday, the majority in the provinces of Guangdong, Jilin and Shandong. China's latest local virus flare-ups are tiny by global standards and the country is sticking to its "dynamic-clearing" policy which requires local authorities to quickly identify and quarantine every infection and their close contacts as well as impose travel restrictions.

  • Factbox-Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

    The bird flu outbreak is the worst since 2015, when nearly 50 million birds, mostly turkeys and egg-laying chickens in the U.S. Midwest, were killed. USDA reported the H5N1 strain in wild birds in the Carolinas earlier this year. Below are other outbreaks reported by USDA to date.

  • COVID-19 has now been found in 29 kinds of animals, which has scientists concerned

    In most cases, the animals have not been shown to transmit the virus back to humans. But in at least two cases, it looks as if they can.

  • Bird flu detected among mixed species flock in South Dakota

    Samples from the flock in Charles Mix County, which borders Nebraska, were tested at a national laboratory at South Dakota State University

  • Opinion: Rotary clear on stance, applies lessons of polio to COVID-19 vaccines

    While support for the Rotary International position likely varies among Rotarians in the region, the two largest clubs in WNC are on board.

  • We need a roadmap to controlling COVID-19 like we do the seasonal flu

    It’s unlikely we will ever fully eradicate COVID-19, but it’s possible we can progress to a state where COVID-19 is much like the seasonal flu.

  • Second Iowa bird flu outbreak detected, this time in Buena Vista County commercial turkey facility

    Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration for the county to assist in detection and containment of the disease.

  • Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

    The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe. Remote Pacific islands, whose isolation had protected them for more than two years, are just now grappling with their first outbreaks and deaths, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

  • Covid will 'probably' be a seasonal virus, like the flu, CDC director says

    CDC Director Walensky says that Covid could act the flu, with cases increasing seasonally, as a part of the new normal.

  • Florida surgeon general advises against kids' COVID vaccine

    Florida is about to be the first state to recommend healthy children ages 5-17 not get vaccinated against COVID-19.What's happening: Florida surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo made the announcement at the end of a roundtable — titled "The Curtain Close on COVID Theater" — hosted Monday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe cited recent studies that found waning efficacy of the vaccine for kids. Why it matters: T