Moderna president: 4th vaccine dose only necessary for certain groups

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

A fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will likely only be necessary for elderly and immunocompromised people but not for the general public, Moderna president Stephen Hoge told Business Insider on Monday.

Why it matters: His words are in contrast to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's comments on Sunday, who said that fourth doses will be necessary in order to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "Variants are coming and Omicron was the first one...but also we know that the duration of the protection doesn't last very long," Bourla said.

State of play: Fourth doses are already authorized for some immunocompromised people.

What they're saying: "For those who are immune-compromised, those who are older adults, over the age of 50 or at least 65, we want to strongly recommend and encourage [a fourth shot], the same way we do with flu vaccines," Hoge said.

  • But Hoge stopped short of recommending fourth doses of the vaccine for the general public and said he doesn't expect "any kind of recommendations that would be across the board for everyone."

  • "Whether or not public health continues to recommend it for everybody is a more complicated thing, because not everybody's wanting to get the first couple ones."

The bottom line: "Is it necessary? I think that's a strong word. I think it will provide a benefit to anyone who gets it," Hoge said.

  • "I personally will get a booster every year because I don't want to ever lose my sense of smell," he said, adding, "Long COVID sounds nasty."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer CEO: The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant is 'a likely scenario'

    Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global COVID-19 vaccine distribution, research, vaccine development for current and future variants, and maintaining business in Russia as the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Pfizer CEO Says Fourth Covid Vaccine Dose ‘Necessary’

    Bourla said the protection from a third dose was good enough but "doesn't last very long" and that Pfizer was working on a vaccine protecting people for a year.

  • COVID-Era Grocery Practices That Need to Stay Forever

    It was exactly two years ago today that my sister and I hopped in her sedan and drove two hours to our parents’ house to grocery shop for them before the “two-week” shelter in place began. This was at the height of the grocery shopping panic, when aisles where we’d normally find toilet paper and canned goods were somehow both empty and chaotically disheveled at the same time. No one was yet wearing masks or gloves, and everyone was crammed into aisles, waiting in winding lines to pay for multipl

  • Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older

    The submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration includes data collected in Israel, where a second booster is authorized for many people over age 18. An analysis of data from over a million adults 60 years and older showed rates of confirmed infections and severe illness were lower among individuals who received an additional booster dose of the vaccine administered at least four months after an initial booster (third) dose compared to those who received only one booster dose, the companies said. The news was first reported by the Washington Post https://wapo.st/3i7nJwO earlier on Tuesday.

  • Students steer school bus to safety after driver collapses

    A group of Maine middle and high school students grabbed the wheel of their school bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a fatal medical condition, steering the vehicle to safety while another classmate attempted to administer first aid to the stricken driver. Topsham Police Chief Marc Hagan thanked the students for their quick, "deliberate action to save lives.” The bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel, Topsham police told the Portland Press Herald.

  • NASA's mega expensive moon rocket will make its public debut Thursday

    Twelve years after it was first announced, NASA’s massive Space Launch System will finally make its public debut. The super heavy-lift rocket and Orion spacecraft will begin the rollout to the launch pad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday, a much-anticipated development for a launch system that’s been beset by delays and a mounting price tag. Following the rollout Thursday, which is expected to take 11 hours, NASA will conduct a slew of tests to determine launch readiness, like validating the software systems and servicing the boosters.

  • Mayim Bialik Is Being Very Clear: She Wants the Permanent 'Jeopardy!' Gig

    After a season of temporary hosting duties, the Big Bang star is throwing her name in the ring again.

  • Watch: Critters scatter as furious lion reclaims prize

    Rare footage out of South Africa reveals the remarkable ability of lions – as kings of the jungle – to emphatically clear animals from a desired area.

  • ‘My younger classmates got great jobs. I got a bankruptcy.’ I graduated college at 40, but I’m jobless and have defaulted on my student loans. How can I deal with this debt?

    As of late, I qualified for $0 payment through income-based repayment. Answer: First of all, let’s look at what you’re doing right, which is getting on an income-driven repayment plan. When you have a spotty repayment history that includes defaults, forbearances, consolidation and multiple repayment plans, your best option is to find a plan that will adjust to your life circumstances, says Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet.

  • Kyiv auto repair shop adapts captured Russian weapons for local forces

    A Kyiv auto mechanics workshop has jumped from car repairs and maintenance to adapting captured Russian weapons for use by Ukrainian troops defending the capital. Oleksandr Fedchenko said he had been throwing around ideas with staff at his car repair shop after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, wondering how they could help outgunned local forces. Ukrainian forces have stripped large quantities of Russian heavy machine guns and other weapons from armoured vehicles they have destroyed in the three weeks since the Kremlin launched what it called a special military operation in Ukraine.

  • South Korea reports record deaths amid omicron surge

    South Korea had its deadliest day yet of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 293 deaths reported in the latest 24 hours, as the country grapples with a record surge in coronavirus infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant. Health officials said the country’s medical response remains stable following efforts to expand resources, with more than 30% of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 treatment still available.

  • Case of Modesto man who beat wife, two children to death is resolved at last

    “I wish I could beat him to death with a baseball bat in his home where he felt safe from harm and bring him back to life so I could do it two more times.”

  • Experts Warn of Another Rise in U.S. COVID Cases as BA.2 Variant Spreads in Europe

    Wastewater samples — which can predict when COVID-19 infections will increase — show that U.S. cases are rising again

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered a bear market on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Microsoft reports a Majorana development in its quest to build quantum computers

    Microsoft says its researchers have found evidence of an exotic phenomenon that’s key to its plans to build general-purpose quantum computers. The phenomenon, known as a Majorana zero mode, is expected to smooth the path for topological quantum computing — the technological approach that’s favored by Microsoft’s Azure Quantum program. Quantum computing is a weird enough concept by itself: In contrast with the rigid one-or-zero world of classical computing, quantum computing juggles quantum bits,

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha

  • Please enjoy the graceful majesty of a chihuahua dancing to Swan Lake

    Every year, dog shows give us wonderful and strange sights, some awe-inspiring in their beauty and others haunting in their defiance of the natural world’s order. 2022 is no different. This year, we’ve been given footage of a chihuahua named Joya that sought to promote the art form of doggy ballet by dancing Swan Lake for Crufts’ Heelwork To Music competition last weekend.

  • Cardi B Calls Out Students Caught On Camera Hurling Chair At Teacher: ‘Kids This Is Not Respected!’

    On Mar. 10, Cardi B sent a strong message to a few middle school students from DeSoto ISD, who were caught on camera throwing a metal chair at a substitute teacher.

  • Crude Oil Plunges

    The crude oil markets started falling almost immediately at the open on Monday, as traders are looking to take profit from a massive run higher. At this point, we are not quite below trend yet, but we are certainly getting there.

  • Oil futures settle more than 20% below recent highs to enter a bear market

    Prices for the U.S. oil benchmark entered a bear market Tuesday after finishing more than 20% below their settlement of $123.70 a barrel on March 8, which was the highest finish since August 2008. Oil prices continued their selloff amid renewed COVID-related shutdowns in China, while peace talks continued between Russia and Ukraine, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, left its supply and