U.S. grants full approval to Moderna's COVID vaccine in adults

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 18 and older, making it the second fully approved vaccine for the virus.

The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in the United States since December 2020, and will now be sold under the brand name Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot using similar technology received full approval in the United States last year for people aged 16 and older after also first gaining emergency authorization.

Nearly 75 million people have already received Moderna's two-dose vaccine in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The public can be assured that Spikevax meets the FDA’s high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required of any vaccine approved for use in the United States," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

Moderna's vaccine is cleared for use in more than 70 countries, including Canada and the European Union.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDA fully approves Moderna's COVID vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration fully approved Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, saying it meets its safety and manufacturing requirements.Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine, which will now be marketed as Spikevax, is the second coronavirus vaccine to receive full approval after the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine in August.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHundreds of millions of doses of Moderna's vaccine have al

  • US gives full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    U.S. health regulators on Monday granted full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's already been given to tens of millions of Americans since its emergency authorization over a year ago. The action by the Food and Drug Administration means the agency has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review of Moderna's shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. The decision was bolstered by real-world evidence from the more than 200 million doses administered in the U.S. since the FDA cleared the shot in December 2020.

  • FDA grants full approval to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 3.4% in trading on Monday after the company said it received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its COVID-19 vaccine, which is now called Spikevax. The FDA has granted full approval to one other COVID-19 shot: BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s Comirnaty. The Spikevax approval is for adults, though the vaccine still has emergency authorization for use in teens and as a booster dose. Moderna's stock is down 4.5% over the past year, while the broader S

  • District attorneys taking new look at alleged police misconduct

    As tensions rise between police and communities across the country, citizens and local leaders are demanding reforms, especially when it comes to officers using deadly force. A number of recently elected district attorneys are taking a new look at past cases of alleged police misconduct.

  • Blowing snow impacts Prairies, treacherous road conditions for Monday commute

    The Weather Network meteorologists Nadine Powell has more on who will be hit the hardest across the prairies.

  • Local residents visit free COVID vaccine clinic Saturday at Springfield YMCA

    The vaccine doses offered Saturday included Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. They were administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

  • Spanish COVID nursing home deaths dropped without proper probes - Amnesty

    Amnesty International on Monday accused Spanish prosecutors of failing to properly investigate scores of cases linked to the COVID-related deaths of residents of nursing homes. Accompanied by two women demanding answers after their mothers died in homes during the devastating first wave, Amnesty's Spain director Esteban Beltran said in some cases authorities closed the investigations without contacting staff or victims' families. The group said in a report that 89% of investigations opened by the public prosecutor last January into more than 200 cases of criminal neglect at nursing homes were dropped, without any clear consequences for those involved.

  • 'Life has to go on:' Births in Augusta continue despite COVID pandemic

    While nationally births dipped slightly during the pandemic, Augusta hospitals continue to welcome newborns as optimistic parents continued on.

  • Scientists have regrown amputated frogs' legs

    They applied a five-drug chemical cocktail to the frogs' stumps, covered them in silicon domes and waited.

  • Lindsey Graham Says Trump's Support for Jan. 6 Pardon Is 'Inappropriate': 'I Hope They Go to Jail'

    The former president told supporters at a recent rally that if re-elected, he would use pardons as needed for the hundreds of people charged in the U.S. Capitol attack

  • Merck's COVID pill is last choice for U.S. patients, global use varies

    Merck & Co's new antiviral pill, once touted as a potential game changer for treating COVID-19, is the last choice among four available options for at-risk patients given its relatively low efficacy and potential safety issues, U.S. doctors, healthcare systems and pharmacies told Reuters. A rival oral treatment from Pfizer Inc, Paxlovid, is in high demand, followed by an intravenous antibody therapy made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology. With supplies of those products tight, doctors facing a surge of cases caused by the Omicron variant are also turning to Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir, an antiviral that needs to be given as three daily infusions to help high-risk COVID patients avoid hospitalization.

  • Black women face obstacles to public office despite Biden's Supreme Court nomination vow

    President Biden naming a Black woman to the Supreme Court will make history. But Black women are still underrepresented in major political offices.

  • Burner Phones in Beijing: How China Could Overshadow Its Own Olympics – and NBC’s Coverage

    Human rights abuses and privacy concerns surrounding the host nation put a dark cloud over the 2022 Winter Games

  • Governors push unity in COVID response: Not going to let ‘presidents of a different party stand in the way'

    A bipartisan group of governors sought to set the record straight Saturday, telling reporters during a National Governors Association event in Washington, D.C., that political leanings would not affect their resolve to squash the coronavirus pandemic.

  • FDA Approves Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine

    Moderna  announced on Monday that it had received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration of its Covid-19 vaccine, just over a year after the agency first authorized the vaccine for use in the U.S. on an emergency basis. The approval will likely have no practical impact on use of the vaccine, which has been administered more than 200 million times in the U.S., but it represents a major milestone for Moderna (ticker: MRNA). It is the first approval Moderna has received from the FDA, and the second approval for any messenger RNA-based pharmaceutical product, after Pfizer’s (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine, which the FDA approved in August.

  • CDC data confirms boosters offer high level of protection against severe COVID, bolster case for unvaccinated to get their shots

    The risk of developing severe COVID-19 for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose is close to zero, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that bolsters the case for unvaccinated people to get their shots.

  • Editorial: Unvaccinated lead us to an unwanted new normal

    Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Palm Beach County Health Department: 'Just learn how to live' with it

  • How much snow did North Jersey get?

    The snow is coming down in North Jersey. How much snow has fallen by you so far?

  • Cemetery find reveals how ancient humans dealt with climate change

    Radiocarbon dating of human remains in a Russian cemetery from 8,000 years ago has revealed how ancient people dealt with a changing climate.

  • Explainer-Can the U.N. do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine crisis?

    The U.N. Security Council is due to meet in public on Monday, at the request of the United States, to discuss Russia's troop build-up on the border with Ukraine as international diplomacy aimed at easing tensions moves to the world body in New York. The United States describes the meeting of the 15-member body as a chance for Russia to explain itself, while Russia signaled it could try and block it. But aside from all members having the opportunity to air their views openly, there will be no action by the council - even if Russia were to invade Ukraine.