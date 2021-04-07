Moderna says April COVID-19 vaccine deliveries are on track

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Moderna logo is seen in this illustration picture

ZURICH (Reuters) - Deliveries this month of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are on track to meet the number of doses previously communicated to governments, a spokesperson for the U.S.-based drugmaker said on Wednesday.

"Moderna is committed to meeting all quarterly contractual delivery agreements with the European Commission and individual Member States," the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. "April deliveries are on track to meet the dose ranges previously communicated to governments."

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

