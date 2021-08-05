Moderna says its COVID-19 shot remains 93% effective 4-6 months after second dose

FILE PHOTO: SOMOS Community Care administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at pop-up site in New York
Michael Erman
·3 min read

By Michael Erman

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Thursday its COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective four to six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial.

That compares favorably to data released by rivals Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE last week in which they suggested their vaccine's efficacy waned around 6% every two months, declining to around 84% six months after the second shot. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

"We are very pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is stable at 93% from four to six months," Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. "This strong duration will benefit the hundreds of millions of people who have been dosed to date with Moderna vaccines."

Moderna posted second-quarter sales of $4.4 billion, slightly above an average estimate of $4.2 billion drawn from 10 analysts polled by Refinitiv. Its COVID-19 shot is the firm's first authorized product and sales were just $67 million in the same period last year.

The company logged $2.78 billion in net income in the quarter or $6.46 a share, beating expectations of $2.46 billion or $5.96 a share.

A durable vaccine could mean recipients may be able to wait longer between shots if they do eventually need a booster or may even not need additional doses to prevent COVID-19.

Public health authorities around the world grappling with the highly transmissible Delta variant are debating whether additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and necessary. Pfizer plans to ask for authorization for a third shot of its vaccine later this month, and some countries - like Israel – have already begun or plan to soon begin administering shots to older or otherwise vulnerable people.

Moderna said its ongoing studies of three different booster candidates induced robust antibody responses against important variants of concern. These included the Gamma, Beta and Delta variants which were first identified in Brazil, South Africa and India respectively. It said neutralizing antibody levels following the boost approached those observed after the second shot of its vaccine.

For this year, Moderna has signed $20 billion worth of sales and expects to be able to produce between 800 million and 1 billion doses of the vaccine. It has agreements for $12 billion in 2022, with options for another roughly $8 billion. It expects to be able to produce between 2 and 3 billion doses next year.

The company has not been able to keep pace with the production of much larger rival Pfizer, which expects to produce as many as 3 billion vaccine doses this year, and expects 2021 sales of the vaccine https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/pfizer-raises-estimates-2021-sales-covid-19-vaccine-335-bln-2021-07-28 it developed with BioNTech to top $33.5 billion. Moderna's vaccine was authorized for emergency use in adults in the United States in December and has since been cleared for emergency or conditional use in adults in more than 50 countries.

The company started the process of filing for full approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June and expects to finish its submission in August.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Novavax Is Set to Provide Europe With Up to 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccines. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • A San Francisco hospital is offering a dose of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine to people who got J&J

    J&J's shot may be the least effective against the Delta variant, but US regulators haven't recommended boosters for any Americans yet.

  • The way to fight Lyme disease might be an annual antibody shot, not a vaccine

    Lyme disease has become an insidious epidemic in the United States. Caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, it can lead to heart problems, meningitis or arthritis if left untreated. It is the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around 475,000 people likely contract the disease each year.

  • Here's Why Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 18.7% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company struck a deal to supply as many as 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the EU. Should Novavax's vaccine obtain regulatory approval, the European Commission (EC) will purchase up to 100 million doses. Novavax hopes to complete the rolling submission for its drug to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter.

  • FDA aims for full approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day: report

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to grant full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by Labor Day or sooner, according to a new report.

  • From Anti- to 'Jab Me,' Here's Why Some Vax-Hesitant People Changed their Minds

    New data on the rising vaccination rates show we may have finally reached a tipping point.

  • Vaccines and masks aren’t enough: How to end the COVID-19 pandemic

    We need to stop underestimating the coronavirus and adopt a multilayered approach to prevention and treatment so we can eliminate COVID-19 as a life-threatening disease.

  • Fauci hopes Pfizer vaccine will get full FDA approval in weeks

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration within the next couple of weeks.

  • Lyme disease protection: No vaccine yet, but an antibody shot could soon provide a season of immunity

    Ticks can carry bacteria that cause Lyme disease. jwilkinson/iStock via Getty Images PlusLyme disease has become an insidious epidemic in the United States. Caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, it can lead to heart problems, meningitis or arthritis if left untreated. It is the most common tick-borne illness in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that around 475,000 people likely contract the disease each year. Scientists

  • Psychedelics Research FYI: Every Clinical Trial Underway Right Now Involving Public And Private Companies

    This article was made possible thanks to invaluable research by Michael Haichin and Josh Hardman from Psilocybin Alpha. In just a couple of years, psychedelics took the world of investing by storm. What in 2019 was merely a buzzword for investors became a full-fledged industry boasting over 25 public companies, including six (and counting) that list their stock in the Nasdaq. As the space progresses, investors are in search of data points that will enable them to track and compare the progress o

  • Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine isn’t advertised on TV due to emergency authorization

    Vaccine manufacturers haven’t taken out TV ads, but that’s not because they’re afraid to share the shots’ side effects.

  • Why Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    The company received a green light to advance two COVID-19 vaccine candidates into clinical testing in a second country.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe and They Work. The FDA Must Move Faster to Approve Them

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has responded by calling for increased masking and social distancing, even for the vaccinated, which feels like a frustrating, unexpected step backward. The vaccines were supposed to get us out of this mess. Without higher rates of vaccination, even the best vaccines in the world (which are the ones we have) cannot 100% contain Delta’s spread.

  • How the Delta Variant Could Change the World of Coronavirus Vaccine Stocks

    Vaccinating the world against the coronavirus is a lucrative business, and the shifting winds of the pandemic have big implications for the competitive landscape of vaccine makers. The principal reason why the vaccine landscape is changing is that some of the products on the market seem to be more effective against the delta variant than others. The two-dose jabs made by Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) remain the gold standard for generating durable immunity against the coronavirus.

  • The Race Is On to Vaccinate School Kids This Year

    Vaccine makers like Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna are conducting clinical trials of their shots in youngsters under the age of 12.

  • Federal investigators to review FDA's "accelerated pathway" over Alzheimer's drug approval

    The probe will be undertaken by the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency will review a sample of drugs which were approved using the accelerated approval pathway, including Aduhelm, to find out if the FDA compiled with all relevant procedures and policies during the process. The scientific appropriateness of the FDA's approval of any of the drugs are not under review.

  • 3 Reasons Why Pfizer's and Moderna's Vaccine Revenue Growth Is Just Getting Started

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is expecting its coronavirus vaccine to generate a whopping $33.5 billion in revenue this year. Rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is likely to offer an update on its vaccine during its quarterly earnings report on Thursday. During the last report, Moderna said advance purchase agreements for the year represented more than $19 billion in product sales.

  • Full FDA approval for Pfizer vaccine expected in September

    The Pfizer vaccine, which was first COVID shot available after the FDA gave it emergency use authorization in December, may be just weeks away from full approval.