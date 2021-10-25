Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine protective, safe in young children

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff prepare Moderna coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Tokyo
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children aged six to 11 years, and the company plans to submit the data to regulators soon.

Moderna said its two-dose vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children and safety was comparable to what was previously seen in clinical trials of adolescents and adults.

A panel of FDA advisers will vote on Tuesday whether to authorize rival Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged five to 11 years.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for adults over the age of 18 years, and recently gained clearance for a third dose in some Americans.

However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is yet to authorize the vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 through 17. Sweden has paused the use of the Moderna vaccine for younger age groups after reports of cases of heart inflammation in young adults.

Moderna said majority of the side effects in the trial, which had 4,753 participants, were mild or moderate in severity, with fatigue, headache, fever and injection site pain the most common.

The vaccines used in the trial were 50 microgram doses, half the strength used in the primary vaccine series for adults. The 50 microgram dose is also authorized for use as a booster shot.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A GoFundMe to honor killed 'Rust' cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has raised nearly $100,000

    Hutchins was killed after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on set that had been loaded with a live round of ammunition.

  • Philippines to start vaccine mixing trials by early November

    The Philippines will start testing a combination of coronavirus vaccines this week or early in November, a cabinet official said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks higher efficacy for its inoculation programme to allow further reopening of the economy. The government is recruiting up to 1,500 unvaccinated individuals for trials that will involve mixing China's Sinovac shots with other brands, Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Guevara told DZMM radio station. With nearly 2.8 million COVID-19 cases and almost 42,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-highest infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia.

  • Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

    Microsoft says the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that cloud service resellers have to their customers' IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers." “Fortunately, we have discovered this campaign during its early stages, and we are sharing these developments to help cloud service resellers, technology providers, and their customers take timely steps to help ensure Nobelium is not more successful,” the company said in a blog post.

  • China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread

    Children as young as 3 will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in China, where 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks. Local city and provincial level governments in at least five provinces issued notices in recent days announcing that children ages 3-11 will be required to get their vaccinations. The expansion of the vaccination campaign comes as parts of China take new clampdown measures to try to stamp out small outbreaks.

  • Shiba Inu Soars in Record-Setting Bull Run

    SHIB fans are convinced that the meme coin is on its way to trading for one cent and beyond.

  • ‘Molecularly Impossible’: Fauci Blasts Rand Paul for Covid Lab Theory

    Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has accused Fauci and NIH of funding research in Wuhan that led to Covid-19, but the nation's top epidemiologist said the senator is "absolutely incorrect"

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Breakfasts I Make Ahead for Busy Weeks

    For many of us, the idea of making breakfast every day can be a little overwhelming. And as a dietitian on a budget, getting takeout every morning isn't in the cards for me either. But having a healthy, filling breakfast doesn't have to take a lot of time.

  • U.S. Pharmacies and States Face New Challenges on Booster Rollout

    Now that federal regulators have cleared booster shots of all three coronavirus vaccines in use in the United States, state health authorities and pharmacies have begun rolling out plans to get even more shots in arms. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday recommended Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for tens of millions of Americans, a move that came nearly a month after many Pfizer-BioNTech recipients were cleared for boosters of t

  • Suzanne Somers Fans Are Cheering Her on After Seeing Her Pantsless 75th Birthday Instagram

    Suzanne Somers shares her thoughts on aging, says it's 'So Incredible,' and 'It takes a little bit of work. It’s about health, about shifting your thinking.'

  • A Regular Guy Explains How He Maintained Under 15 Percent Body Fat for a Decade

    YouTuber Mario Tomic shares his advice for maintaining fat loss through consistency in diet and exercise in a new video.

  • What a pediatrician says about the COVID vaccine for kids

    Former acting CDC Director Dr. Richard Besser, pediatrician and President of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, weighs in on new guidelines for 5-11 year olds.

  • Recipients of Johnson Johnson shot rush to get boosters

    Jennifer Lopez, 58, had jumped at the chance to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last March, but soon began feeling regret when data showed it might be less effective than other coronavirus vaccines. So, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots Thursday night for all Johnson & Johnson recipients who had gone two months since their shot, Lopez wasted no time seeking one out.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • How Postbiotics Could Improve Your Gut Health

    The key to good health lies deep within your gut, science shows. Learn how postbiotics could do your digestion some good — and how to score them.

  • These Aren’t Justices. They’re Used Car Salesmen, and They’re Coming for Your Abortion Rights.

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyOne of the oldest sales tricks in the book is the one where the salesperson presents the potential buyer with an extremely crappy option first, and follows that up with an only moderately crappy second option. The potential buyer, dazzled by the jump in quality between options one and two, won’t scrutinize option two as much, because it’s so much better than option one. This has been employed by slimy realtors, wedding planners, and used

  • New study finds that COVID-19 can damage brain cells, impairing cognitive function

    The study, conducted by scientists from France, Germany, and Spain, found that "ghost vessels" are left behind after cells die due to COVID-19.

  • NIH funded research in Wuhan lab, unrelated to pandemic

    The National Institute of Health (NIH), the government agency that is responsible for biomedical and public health research, has said […] The post NIH funded research in Wuhan lab, unrelated to pandemic appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Walmart offers employees a more 'flexible' way of working, asking them to return to the office next month

    Walmart's decision comes as many companies grapple with whether to make a return to the office mandatory for employees who transitioned to remote work early in the pandemic.

  • Fauci stands by gain-of-function research denials, defends collaboration with Wuhan lab

    Dr. Anthony Fauci stood by his denial that the National Institutes of Health had funded risky gain-of-function research, despite the NIH admitting EcoHealth Alliance had violated grant rules when conducting bat coronavirus research.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

  • Their Jobs Made Them Get Vaccinated. They Refused.

    Under the threat of losing their jobs, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers finally got a COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers, nurses and home health aides accepted their occupations’ mandates. The mass resignations some experts had predicted did not occur, as most workers hurriedly got inoculated. Josephine Valdez, 30, a public school paraprofessional from the Bronx, did not. Failing to meet the New York City Education Department’s vaccination deadline, Valdez lost her job this month. She is among the 4