Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine has not led to blood clots following J&J reports

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

Moderna released a statement Tuesday reassuring people of the safety of its coronavirus vaccine hours after the FDA recommended pausing the administration Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines due to reported cases of "extremely rare" blood clots.

What they're saying: After over 64.5 million doses administered globally, a comprehensive assessment using data through March 22 "does not suggest an association with" blood clots in the brain or veins, Moderna said.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and FDA made its recommendation on the J&J shot "out of an abundance of caution" after six women developed blood clots within two weeks of receiving the shot.

  • J&J delayed rollout of its vaccine in Europe after the FDA announcement.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • J&J vaccine paused by U.S. federal agencies over blood clot reports

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

  • Vaccine expert: The US doesn't need to rely on J&J vaccine

    FDA and CDC call for pause on J&J vaccine administrations to analyze rare reports of blood clots in younger women.

  • Subtle signs you have a blood clot, and what to do about it

    Blood clots have been reported in a small minority of people after receiving COVID-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

  • Antibody cocktail ‘rapidly’ prevents and treats COVID, study finds. Here’s how

    It can reduce risks of developing symptomatic COVID-19 by 81% if not already infected with the virus.

  • Will Worse Side Effects for Moderna's Vaccine Boost Pfizer's Fortunes?

    Johnson & Johnson won't be able to supply as many doses of its vaccine in the next few weeks as originally hoped due to manufacturing issues at a contractor's facility. With these headwinds for J&J, the vaccines developed by Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)) are in high demand. Both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have secured supply deals with the U.S. for 300 million doses each.

  • COVID-19 cases are up in more vaccinated parts of Chicago. One possible reason: People are dropping their guard

    CHICAGO – Deleon Davenport lives in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood but manages a restaurant in River North, and he’s seen the differences in the latest surge. Near his home, he said, people seem to wear masks and keep their distance from strangers more. But where he works, he watches hordes of unmasked pedestrians and outdoor diners acting like the COVID-19 pandemic is over. River North’s ...

  • China brands Japan's plan to release treated Fukushima water into sea as 'extremely irresponsible'

    Japan's government has approved a plan to release over one million tonnes of treated water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday. The release is unlikely to begin for at least two years but has already sparked opposition from local fishing communities and concern in Beijing and Seoul. Japan's government argues that the release will be safe because the water has been processed to remove almost all radioactive elements and will be diluted. It has support from the International Atomic Energy Agency, which says the release is similar to processes for disposing of waste water from nuclear plants elsewhere in the world. "The Japanese government has compiled basic policies to release the processed water into the ocean, after ensuring the safety levels of the water... and while the government takes measures to prevent reputational damage," Mr Suga told reporters. Around 1.25 million tonnes of water has accumulated at the site of the nuclear plant, which was crippled after going into meltdown following a tsunami in 2011.

  • Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Immunosuppressive drugs for inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and ulcerative colitis can impair the body's response to the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, according to new data. In 133 fully vaccinated people with such conditions, antibody levels and virus neutralization were about three-fold lower than in a comparison group of vaccinated individuals not taking those medicine, researchers reported on Friday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

  • Sen. Warnock admits to signing off on false information about Georgia voting law

    Congressional candidate Harold Earls argues outrage from politicians, celebrities over The Peach State's voter ID law is hurting businesses.

  • DMX’s family clarifies rumors Beyoncé, Jay-Z gifted his masters

    ‘No one has bought Earl’s masters,’ they said Monday. ‘Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money’ for funeral services. The family of late rapper-actor DMX is clarifying rumors that Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, purchased the magnetic MC’s master recordings and gifted them to his children.

  • Minnesota protester tells CNN reporter to 'get away from here with that media s**t'

    CNN correspondent Sara Sidner was interrupted Monday night while reporting on the protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota following the police killing of Daunte Wright on Sunday. The man who interrupted Sidner accused her, and all media for that matter, of attempting to make the protesters look crazy. Sidner attempted to interview the man, but he remained contentious. The man refused to give his name, and when he was asked for his thoughts on the situation, he replied, “What I think about this is all the press, and all the extra s**t y’all do, makes this worse.” The man continued to accuse Sidner of not reporting on what’s actually happening, and directed her to get closer to the crowd, which is where she was headed when he stopped her. As she walked away, Sidner said, “Alright, so everybody’s got a hot head right now as you might imagine.”

  • California teacher goes off on students on Zoom over parents' push for in-person classes

    A high school teacher at San Marcos High School made the comments as lawsuits in the state and district push for a return to classrooms.

  • NYPD Releases Man Who Threatened to Stab Undercover Asian Officer's Face Without Bail

    A man has been charged with a hate crime in New York after threatening an undercover Asian police officer and telling him to “go back to China.” Juvian Rodriguez, 35, allegedly told the officer in plain clothes to "go back to China before you end up in the (expletive) graveyard.” 35YO Juvian Rodriguez arrested inside Penn Station after he allegedly threatened to stab undercover Asian cop (part of @NYPDHateCrimes) in the face.

  • US recommends 'pause' for J&J vaccine over clot reports

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday they were investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

  • Late night hosts could totally believe Matt Gaetz is dim enough to publicly Venmo young women for sex

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) "has been under fire since news broke of him being under investigation over possible sex trafficking — but like a Karen in a Bath & Body Works, he refuses to back down," Trevor Noah said on Monday's Daily Show. "We have to wait for all the facts to come in," but it's already "not a good look for Matt Gaetz" that "he Venmo's $900 to his sleazy friend, and then that same friend Venmo's it to three young women for 'tuition.'" And "it looks like Matt Gaetz is so stupid that he might have paid girls for sex on Venmo!" Noah said. "I mean, you think you know a guy, and then it turns out yeah, you totally do know him. ... Nobody writes the real thing for a Venmo payment, all right? You always write something funny or weird," or just use emojis, he added. "You'd think a guy who hangs out with teens would know that." The Late Show had a surefire fix: "Sexno." "Doing crimes on an app? How dumb are these guys?" Stephen Colbert asked at The Late Show. "It's like organizing a hit on 'Words With Friends.'" And sure, that already "seems incredibly stupid and incriminating," but "the icing on this stupid, stupid cake: At the time, all these interactions could be viewed on Gaetz's public Venmo page." "Let he who has never Venmo'd a prostitute cast the first stone," Jimmy Kimmel quipped at Kimmel Live. "Sadly for Matt," he "was reportedly denied a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which, that has to be a heartbreaker. Matt Gaetz was like the son Donald Trump never had; now he's getting treated like the sons he does have." Seriously, "how toxic do you have to be for Trump to not want to meet with you?" Kimmel marveled. "He's literally pen pals with Kim Jong Un. He once invited the Taliban for a weekend of glamping at Camp David, and now he won't let Matt Gaetz come see him. ... Asking Trump for a favor is like asking a Nigerian prince for a refund." Of course "Trump's dodging Gaetz after Gaetz spent years parroting Trump's most unhinged lies," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. "Next thing you know, Trump's going to start act like he doesn't even know Matt Gaetz's name." Which, Meyers showed, already happened last October. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Airlines could use new EU COVID pass this summer: official

    Airlines could check new European Union COVID certificates before allowing onboard passengers going on summer holidays, a senior official said on Tuesday as the bloc seeks to restart a travel sector ravaged by the pandemic. The EU's proposed COVID travel certificate would contain information on vaccination, tests or recovery, and would be valid until the World Health Organisation declares the pandemic over, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told lawmakers.

  • Pentagon chief announces U.S. will station 500 additional troops in Germany

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on a trip to Berlin Tuesday that the U.S. will station an additional 500 troops in Germany as soon as this fall "to strengthen deterrence and defense in Europe."Why it matters: It's a stark reversal from the policies of former President Trump, who sought to withdraw 12,000 troops from Germany after accusing the U.S. ally of "delinquent" payments to NATO.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Biden froze plans to bring about 6,400 troops home from Germany and redeploy 5,400 to other countries in Europe in February, ordering a Pentagon review of how troops are deployed around the world.Trump's move drew bipartisan criticism in Congress, with lawmakers warning that signs of a weakened U.S. commitment to NATO could encourage further Russian aggression.The big picture: Austin is currently on an overseas trip to meet with government and military officials in Israel, Germany, NATO headquarters in Belgium, and the U.K. The Biden administration's public display of its commitment to NATO comes as Russia has engaged in a massive build-up of military forces on the border with eastern Ukraine.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kylie Jenner Brings Edge in a Torso-Wrapping Top, Baggy Leather Pants & Rare Off-White Nikes

    These Air Force 1s resell for over $10,000.

  • Venomous viper bites worker at San Diego Zoo

    The worker was taken to a hospital for evaluation and medical care, the zoo said. The employee's condition has not been released.

  • Putin foe Navalny says he sues prison for withholding Quran

    Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Tuesday he was suing his prison for withholding the Quran, which he intended to study while serving time in a prison outside Moscow. Navalny has been on a hunger strike for two weeks, protesting prison officials' refusal to let his physician examine him behind bars after he developed severe back and leg pain. “So I wrote one more petition to the (prison) chief and filed a lawsuit,” Navalny said.