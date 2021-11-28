Moderna says it might release a modified COVID-19 vaccine for the Omicron variant by early 2022

Yelena Dzhanova
·3 min read
A glass vial of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine held by a hand in a blue surgical glove
A vial of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.Rick Bowmer/AP Photo

  • Moderna's chief medical officer said the company could release an updated vaccine by early 2022.

  • News of the vaccine modification comes as the new Omicron variant begins to spread globally.

  • Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are also testing vaccine effectiveness at fighting the Omicron variant.

Moderna said it might release an updated COVID-19 vaccine to combat the new Omicron variant by early 2022.

"We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks," Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said Sunday on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show."

"If we have to make a brand new vaccine, I think that's going to be early 2022 before that's really going to be available in large quantities," Burton continued.

News of an updated vaccine comes as scientists and health officials warn the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa, could spread easily across the world. It has already spread to several other countries, including Israel and Belgium, prompting a spate of travel restrictions across Europe, Asia, and North America, Insider's Aria Bendix reported. A health official said on Saturday that two cases of the variant have been detected in the UK. And Dr. Anthony Fauci, the topmost coronavirus virologist in the US, said it's likely to have already touched down here.

The variant itself has multiple mutations that might make it easier for it to evade antibodies that developed in the body after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The mutations might also cause the variant to spread easily — even among vaccinated people.

The World Health Organization has labeled Omicron a "variant of concern," a distinction given to the most threatening coronavirus variants. Delta, the variant that surged all throughout the summer in the US, was the last one to receive the label.

It's not clear yet whether existing COVID-19 vaccines will protect against the variant. But vaccine manufacturers have already begun considering their options.

Moderna said in a Friday news release that the company is testing its current vaccine against the Omicron variant.

"Since early 2021, Moderna has advanced a comprehensive strategy to anticipate new variants of concern," the company said. "The company has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to advance new candidates to clinical testing in 60 to 90 days."

Pfizer said it will be able to manufacture and distribute an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine within 100 days if Omicron is found to be resistant to its current vaccine. The company said it expects to know within two weeks whether the variant is resistant to its current vaccine, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

"Pfizer and BioNTech have taken actions months ago to be able to adapt the mRNA vaccine within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days in the event of an escape variant," the company said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson has begun testing the effectiveness of its vaccine against the Omicron variant.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former White House advisor says the US 'would already have modified vaccines' to deal with Omicron variant if Trump were still president

    COVID-19 vaccines were developed under the Trump administration and were accessed by the public 11 months after the first confirmed case in the US.

  • Word from the Smokies: What we can learn from the wild turkey

    Turkeys are efficient communicators, they have a strong family or “clan” mentality, and they are superb collaborators.

  • Philippines to buy extra 20 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

    The Philippines will buy an additional 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, seeking to fully inoculate more than 80% of its population by mid-2022, a government official said on Sunday. Vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge for the Southeast Asian country, which has seen one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region and is now on alert for the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. A deal has been signed with Pfizer, bringing the government's total purchases of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 60 million doses, said Carlito Galvez Jr, who is in charge of the government's vaccine procurement.

  • Get fit while you sit! The genius Cubii Jr. workout machine is still $118 off for Black Friday

    Keep your blood pumping and your body moving while you're watching TV or answering emails. Makes a great gift!

  • My Realtor is isolating after being exposed to COVID-19, but I need to find a new home ASAP. Do I break our business arrangement?

    My Realtor just told me that his daughter has COVID-19 and he has to get tested. ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage.

  • 13 Omicron Cases Confirmed in Amsterdam, Israel Shuts Border

    ReutersThirteen of the 61 people who tested positive for COVID-19 on two flights from South Africa to the Netherlands were infected with the super-mutated Omicron variant that is now popping up in countries all over the globe, officials revealed on Sunday.Each passenger had to either have a vaccine certificate or a negative COVID-19 test before boarding the KLM flights, meaning either the vaccines didn’t stop infection, the tests didn’t pick up the virus, or the virus wasn’t detectable at the ti

  • The oldest trees on Earth

    The gnarled bristlecone pines that have taken root high atop the remote, rocky slopes of California's White Mountains are the longest-lived individual trees on the planet – and they have secrets to share.

  • Novavax developing vaccine that targets new COVID-19 variant

    (Reuters) -Novavax Inc said on Friday it had started working on a version of its COVID-19 vaccine to target the variant detected in South Africa and would have the shot ready for testing and manufacturing in the next few weeks. Novavax's vaccine received its first emergency use approval earlier this month in Indonesia followed by the Philippines. It has also filed for approvals with the European Medicines Agency as well as in Canada.

  • UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant and a top health official said there was a "reasonable chance" that vaccines could be less effective against it. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said arrivals from all countries would have to self-isolate until receiving a negative result from a PCR test, that face masks must be worn in retail settings and it was time to step up booster jabs. Johnson said those who had come into contact with people testing positive for a suspected case of Omicron would have to self-isolate for 10 days and that face masks must be worn in shops and on public transport but not restaurants and pubs in England.

  • These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

    Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has

  • Ohio reports 4,222 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

    Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Ohio.

  • Joe Ferrari’s International Car Smuggling Scheme Included Large Amount Of Stolen Cars

    Investigators shared that more than half of the seized 410 luxury cars are indeed stolen.

  • Vermont Is a Vaccination Star. Why Cases Are Rising There, and What It Means for Investors.

    Northeastern states have high vaccination rates—and an uptick in cases. That could slow the economic recovery, but not as much as feared.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Boris Johnson announces new restrictions on travel and face masks to slow omicron variant

    Boris Johnson held press conference at Downing Street this afternoon Omicron variant: The new Covid rules set out in Boris Johnson's speech First two UK cases of new omicron variant confirmed in Essex and Nottinghamshire If a new vaccine is needed for the omicron variant, how long will it take to arrive?

  • Two children injured in Waukesha parade tragedy released from hospital

    Another child injured in the Waukesha parade tragedy has returned home after being hospitalized for their injuries.

  • Chris Chiozza with a deep 3 vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Chris Chiozza (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 11/26/2021

  • Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

    University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News. “The predictions for climate change are heavier rainfall events, and potatoes don’t tolerate flooding or wet conditions for long without having other quality problems,” Porter said.

  • Oil and gas 'the future' of Carlsbad and New Mexico

    Last year, data from the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association (NMOGA) showed the industry contributed $2.8 billion to the state’s budget.

  • Thanksgiving eve traffic crash killed 2 and injured 4 in Marion County: What we know

    A Boca Raton man has been charged with multiple DUI charges after an early Wednesday crash north of Ocala that killed 2 family members and injured 4.

  • Delta, United not revising South Africa flights amid variant concerns

    Delta Air Lines and United Airlines said on Friday they do not plan any changes to their South Africa-U.S. routes after the White House said it plans to impose new travel curbs on southern Africa starting Monday amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant. Delta and United are the only U.S. passenger carriers that have direct flights to southern Africa. Delta currently operates service between Johannesburg and Atlanta three times weekly and the U.S. airline said "there are no planned adjustments to service at this time."