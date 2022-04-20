Moderna says redesigned COVID-19 vaccine booster may work better against variants

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 booster shot shows even more efficiency against variants, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday, citing preliminary results from a trial.

The bivalent mRNA booster, a combo shot that targets the beta variant of COVID-19 as well as the original version of the disease, “demonstrated superiority” against beta, delta and omicron variants after one month and still attacked the omicron variant after six months, according to Moderna. Those who were given the shot that also targeted beta saw more than twice the level of antibodies against the omicron variant as the current shot on the market.

Moderna is also currently testing a bivalent shot that targets omicron, with results expected in June.

“We believe that a bivalent booster vaccine, if authorized, would create a new tool as we continue to respond to emerging variants,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Both strengths of the shot, 50 and 100 micrograms, were “generally well tolerated” in all participants, with similar side effects and rates of effects as the original booster shot.

Moderna plans to have the updated booster available for the fall across the northern hemisphere, but did not announce a timeframe for filing for authorization with the Food and Drug Administration.

Last month, the FDA authorized a second booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna shots for everyone 50 years of age and older. Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the new White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Sunday on Fox News that those 60 and older should get the booster, citing “compelling” new data out of Israel.

Moderna’s mRNA shot is currently approved for adults, while Pfizer’s version has been FDA-approved for those 16 and older, with emergency use authorization for children 5-15.

———