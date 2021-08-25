Drugmaker Moderna announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is 93% effective after six months as it completed another step on the way to full approval of the vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration.

“We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months after dose two,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “I want to thank the people who participated in our clinical studies, as well as the staff at clinical trial sites who have been on the front lines of the fight against the virus.”

The announcement comes as Moderna completed the process for a biologics license application, which is a key step in getting full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. Full approval occurs when there are sufficient data showing the vaccine is safe and effective for most people.

Full approval will enable Moderna to market its vaccine indefinitely.

Because of the unique circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine in late December 2020, which is only in effect for the duration of the pandemic.

Tags: Healthcare, Coronavirus, Vaccination, FDA, emergency, Delta Variant

Original Author: David Hogberg

Original Location: Moderna says vaccine highly effective after six months in application for full approval