Moderna pushes for COVID-19 vaccine boosters in older adults, high-risk individuals

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in fully vaccinated older adults and high-risk individuals.

The company said its data supports the public health benefit of a booster dose of its vaccine to restore immune response, while reducing the number of "breakthrough" infections in fully-vaccinated adults.

Moderna's comments were released in briefing documents ahead of a Thursday and Friday meeting of the FDA's outside expert advisers to discuss booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines.

Rival Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday also cited data showing increased protection after a booster dose, which it said could be either administered as early as two months after the original dose of its vaccine.

