Moderna to set up mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Kenya

FILE PHOTO: People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Moderna logo
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it would set up a manufacturing facility in Kenya, its first in Africa, to produce messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, including COVID-19 shots.

Moderna said it expects to invest about $500 million in the Kenyan facility and supply as many as 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines to the continent each year. It also has plans to start filling doses of its COVID vaccine in Africa as early as 2023.

Africa has lagged sharply behind other regions in vaccinating its citizens through the pandemic and there have been several efforts in recent months to help the continent produce its own mRNA COVID-19 shots.

The World Health Organization last year set up a tech transfer hub in South Africa to give poorer nations the know-how to produce COVID-19 vaccines and has been trying to get Moderna and Pfizer to join in its efforts.

However, in September, a senior WHO official said there had not been much progress in talks with Moderna.

WHO-backed South Africa's Afrigen Biologics said in February it would produce a version of Moderna's shot, though it has not yet managed to enlist the U.S. vaccine maker's assistance.

BioNTech, which teamed up with Pfizer to make the western world's most widely-used COVID-19 shot, has also announced plans to begin work on its mRNA manufacturing facility in the African Union this year.

Moderna's Kenyan facility would manufacture drug substance and could be expanded to include fill/finish and packaging capabilities, the company said.

Moderna's COVID vaccine brought in $17.7 billion in sales in 2021 and has been cleared for use in over 70 countries.

The company is developing several other vaccines based on mRNA technology, including for respiratory syncytial virus, HIV and shingles.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna Will Make Vaccines in Kenya

    The biotech had said it would build a vaccine plant in Africa, but hadn't disclosed the location.

  • Moderna to build mRNA facility in Kenya

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 2.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it will build an mRNA manufacturing facility in Kenya. Moderna plans to manufacture drug substance at the new facility and produce up to 500 million doses of its vaccines there every year, at a cost of $500 million to the company. Moderna's stock has gained 3.2% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 14.2%.

  • Attorney awaiting sentencing in DWP case accuses Feuer of aiding extortion, perjury

    An outside attorney who worked for the city attorney's office filed a State Bar complaint alleging that City Atty. Mike Feuer knew about an extortion threat stemming from the DWP billing litigation. Feuer denies the allegation.

  • Opinion: Iowa's rural prosperity through solar energy is under attack

    Clean Energy Districts of Iowa executive director and consultant: Corn protectionism risks Iowa agriculture becoming like coal farmers.

  • Pulaski fought for his homeland against occupying Russians. He has a holiday in Illinois

    Casimir Pulaski fought for Poland against occupying troops from Russia and later was killed fighting in the American Revolution.

  • China's trade up in Jan-Feb, before Russia invaded Ukraine

    China’s exports rose by double digits in January and February before Russia's attack on Ukraine roiled the global economy. Exports grew by 16.3% over a year earlier to $544.7 billion in a sign global demand was recovering before President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion, customs data showed Monday. Imports advanced 15.5% to $428.7 billion despite a Chinese economic slowdown that the war threatens to worsen.

  • April Comex Gold Gaps Higher Putting $2117.10 on Radar

    The direction of the April Comex gold futures contract on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1966.60.

  • Browns mock draft watch: CBS has Browns adding defensive end

    With the defensive ends running their drills Saturday night, @joshkeatley16 looks at a mock draft that has one of them going to the Browns at #13:

  • Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

    Russian forces stepped up shelling of cities in Ukraine's center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed. With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to take to the streets and fight, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the war to Ukraine, saying Moscow's invasion could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.” The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced intense shelling late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.

  • Iran stands firm as Russia says guarantees over nuclear deal misunderstood

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran said on Monday it would not be dictated to by foreign interests, after Russia appeared to link efforts to revive a deal over its nuclear programme to sanctions over Ukraine, which Moscow's envoy to Tehran called a misunderstanding. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov added uncertainty on Saturday, saying Moscow wanted a written U.S. guarantee that its trade, investment and military-technical cooperation with Iran would not be hindered by Western sanctions imposed since it invaded Ukraine.

  • Mark Meadows faces electoral fraud question over voter registration address

    Donald Trump’s last chief of staff reported to have registered using North Carolina mobile home at which he seems never to have lived Mark Meadows gave the address ‘where you physically live’ as a 14ft-by-62ft mobile home’, according to the New Yorker. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Mark Meadows played a key role in supporting and advancing Donald Trump’s lie about widespread electoral fraud in his defeat by Joe Biden, but the former White House chief of staff may have committed such fraud hims

  • Sleep Aids, Even The Natural Ones, Are Only Meant For Short-Term Use

    Over-the-counter sleep aids can help on the occasional sleepless night, but they're not meant for long-term use, a doctor says. Here are the best sleep aids. If none of them is working, you may considering trying an over-the-counter sleep aid.