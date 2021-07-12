Moderna to supply 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina

FILE PHOTO: SOMOS Community Care administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at pop-up site in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Monday it had signed a supply agreement with the government of Argentina for 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine or its updated variant booster vaccine candidate.

The company said delivery was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

Last week, the Latin American country said it was looking to sign a supply deal with the U.S. vaccine maker, in an attempt to speed up the inoculation of its population and sidestep a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

So far, the country's vaccine program has been largely built around Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, China's Sinopharm and the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine developed with Oxford University.

As of Monday, Argentina had registered 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 98,781 related deaths.

Moderna has received emergency authorization for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults from health agencies in more than 50 countries.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sweden to ease pandemic curbs despite worries over mounting Delta cases

    Sweden's government said on Monday it will move ahead with a planned easing of pandemic restrictions this week but warned that new variants of the virus demanded vigilance as it urged people to adhere to social distancing recommendations. Sweden has relied mainly on voluntary measures to stem the spread of infections, though curbs on opening hours for restaurants and limits on crowds at venues such as shopping malls have also been implemented. Some restrictions have already been loosened and the country is set to remove limits on the number of passengers on long-distance transport such as trains and the number of shoppers allowed in stores on July 15.

  • Pfizer, U.S. health officials to discuss COVID boosters on Monday -company

    COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer Inc will meet with federal health officials as soon as Monday to discuss the need for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine as it prepares to seek authorization, the company said on Sunday. The meeting comes days after the drugmaker and its partner BioNTech SE announced plans to seek U.S. and European regulatory approval for a third dose of their COVID-19 shot amid the spread of variants and data they said showed heightened risk of infection six months after initial inoculation. That push prompted a quick response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying Americans do not need a booster right now.

  • Chinese drugmakers agree to supply more than half a billion vaccines to COVAX

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) said on Monday it had signed two advance purchase agreements with Chinese drugmakers Sinopharm and Sinovac to provide up to 550 million COVID-19 vaccines to the COVAX programme. The new deals include up to 170 million doses of the Sinopharm shot and up to 380 million shots of the Sinovac vaccine, through to the middle of 2022, the statement said. Sinovac confirmed the agreement in a statement.

  • Nordstrom buys minority share in 4 UK fashion brands

    Nordstrom says it's acquiring a minority interest in four fashion brands owned by a British company called Asos as the department store chain aims to attract more customers in their 20s. The brands— Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT— were purchased by Asos in February after their previous owner and British fashion empire Arcadia Group filed for bankruptcy in late 2020. As part of the agreement, announced Monday, Asos will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands.

  • Haiti sent ‘urgent’ request for U.S., U.N. troops to secure ports after assassination

    Priority areas for troops would be port security, security of oil terminals, transport of oil products, and electoral security.

  • Slovenian PM says water referendum defeat no reason to quit

    Slovenia's right-wing prime minister has brushed off opposition calls for his government to resign in the wake of a referendum in which voters overwhelmingly rejected proposed changes to a water management law seen as harmful to the environment. Janez Jansa's government approved the amendments in March but ecologists forced a referendum amid claims that the proposed legislation would threaten the environment and diminish water quality. The turnout for Sunday's referendum was the highest since 2007 for such a vote in Slovenia - 46.15% - which is seen as reflecting high public interest in the issue.

  • EU still assessing Hungary's pandemic plan to unlock funds

    The European Union's executive is working past a Monday deadline to assess Hungary pandemic recovery plan and unlock EU grants and loans amid allegations it might not to meet all the requirements to tap into the funds. EU Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said that the Commission was still analyzing replies its received last Friday and might take as much as weeks to process. The delay comes against a background of increasing strife between several of the EU institutions and Budapest, with Brussels claiming there is a rollback in the nation's democratic credentials while corruption runs rampant.

  • COVID-19 cases rise to alarming numbers

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said unvaccinated people should be concerned.

  • Messi ends trophy drought as Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa

    Superstar Lionel Messi won his first trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria's goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday.

  • Pfizer Will Make the Case for Booster Dose to Federal Regulators

    The meeting comes days after the company said it would seek approval for a booster dose, drawing an unusual rebuke from federal regulators.

  • Germany seeks to know more than just COVID-19 case numbers

    With coronavirus cases edging up again, German officials said Monday that a broader focus is needed to fully understand the impact the pandemic is having on the country's health care system. For much of the past year the incidence rate — how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week — has been key to the government's decisions over what restrictive measures to impose. The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question by those who argue that a sharp rise in new cases — already seen in other European countries such as Britain and the Netherlands — doesn't necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients.

  • Huawei, Verizon agree to settle patent lawsuits

    (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and U.S. group Verizon Communications agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits alleging patent infringement, the companies both said on Monday. The confidential settlement came days into a trial that opened in one of the two lawsuits last week. Huawei and Verizon filed joint motions to dismiss both cases and Verizon's counterclaims late on Sunday in two U.S. courts in Texas.

  • Biden administration rejects Chinese claims in South China Sea

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty.

  • Dutch leader says easing lockdown was 'error of judgment'

    The Dutch leader apologized Monday for what he called “an error of judgment” in relaxing the Netherlands' coronavirus lockdown, a move that has led to a sharp surge in infections. Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government scrapped most remaining restrictions just over three weeks ago amid declining infection numbers and hospital admissions. Since then, infections have skyrocketed.

  • Biden backs Trump rejection of China's South China Sea claim

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty. The stern message from Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in a statement released ahead of this week’s fifth anniversary of an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines, against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs and shoals.

  • ‘They become re-wired, a different person’: Inside the fight to deprogram Love Has Won cult members

    The death of leader Amy Carlson led to a fracturing and rebranding of the cult that survivors and family members of devotees fear will allow it to continue, writes Justin Vallejo

  • Pope to spend a few more days in Rome hospital after surgery

    Pope Francis will spend a few more days in the hospital following his July 4 intestinal surgery to “optimize” recovery and rehabilitation treatment and therapy, the Vatican said Monday. The Vatican had originally said Francis could be released from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic by the end of last week. In its latest update Monday, the Vatican said he had completed his post-operative treatment but “would remain a few more days to optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy.”

  • Tristan Thompson calls out Lamar Odom for comment on Khloe Kardashian's pic

    This is seriously thirsty

  • Poll reveals Americans happier than ever as Trump claims Biden has brought US to ‘brink of ruin’

    Former president unleashed criticism against current administration at Republican conference on Sunday

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

    The woman who has talked about her days on welfare NOW wants benefits to end.