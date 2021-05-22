Moderna sign production deal with South Korea's Samsung Biologics

FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration
(Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Saturday it has entered into an agreement with Samsung Biologics Co Ltd , a deal which will allow the South Korean biopharmaceutical firm to produce the U.S. company's mRNA vaccine.

Moderna intends to supply these vaccines to markets outside of the United States starting in the third quarter of 2021, it said in a press release.

The firm also signed two memoranda of understanding (MOU) with South Korea's government, one with Korea National Institute of Health (KNIH) and another with Ministry of Trade and Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea (MOTIE).

South Korea has secured access to 40 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna said.

"We will continue to explore options for establishing potential local manufacturing opportunities in South Korea," Moderna's Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in BengaluruEditing by Nick Zieminski)

