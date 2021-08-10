Moderna to start local production of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in Canada

FILE PHOTO: Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed with the Canadian government to start domestic production of mRNA vaccines as the country looks to boost supplies to fight respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and seasonal influenza.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Moderna will set up an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada and also give access to its mRNA development engine.

The COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna, based on mRNA technology, is already being used in the United States, the European Union, and Canada.

Scientists believe mRNA has the potential to target diseases that cannot be reached by conventional drugs. Such vaccines, which have shown high efficacy in preventing COVID-19 disease, contain no actual virus, instead providing instructions for human cells to make proteins that mimic part of the coronavirus.

Last week, Moderna said its COVID-19 shot was about 93% effective through six months after the second dose, showing hardly any change from the 94% efficacy reported in its original clinical trial.

Canada has reported 1.4 million infections and 26,678 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to Reuters tally.

The manufacturing facility is expected to be activated on an urgent basis to support Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities, Moderna said on Tuesday, adding that it is in talks with other governments about potential collaborations.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Less than half of Missouri nursing home staff vaccinated, reviving fear of lockdowns

    Missouri’s vaccination rate for nursing home staff is among the lowest in the nation, ahead of only Florida and Louisiana. In Kansas, just over 56 percent are vaccinated.

  • London’s Tower Bridge gets stuck open

    The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2:45pm (1345 GMT), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.Since 1976, the bridge's two arms, or bascules, have been operated by engines powered by oil and electricity, replacing the original steam-powered ones that dated back to the 19th century."Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position," a spokesman for the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said. "We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible."It was the second time in a year that the bridge got stuck. In August 2020, it was closed for more 24 hours when its bascules jammed in an open position.

  • Once we were all fighting COVID-19 together. Now it's us against the unvaccinated: Doctor

    I am tired of seeing preventable cases. I am tired of laying to rest victims of someone else’s poor choices. I am tired of battling misinformation.

  • American Academy of Pediatrics urges FDA to approve vaccine for kids 5-11

    Dr. Lee Savio Beers from the American Academy of Pediatrics talks about the rise in cases of children contracting COVID and the importance of authorizing the vaccine for younger kids.

  • What we know and don't know about the COVID vaccine timeline for children under 12

    As the delta variant spreads, posing a heightened risk to everyone who isn't vaccinated, demand has skyrocketed for a vaccine that will protect young children who are not yet eligible -- a group facing more cases than ever before during the pandemic. Over 94,000 children were diagnosed with COVID last week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, and hospitals nationwide are reporting more and more children in their pediatric COVID units. Pfizer has said it will submit vaccine safety data on 5- to 11-year-olds by the end of September.

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant

    According to new data from a large-scale trial study, Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be highly effective […] The post Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant appeared first on TheGrio.

  • WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

    WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

  • COVID SCIENCE-Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Johnson & Johnson: What we know about India's new Covid vaccines

    India has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine as it ramps up production and procurement.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • J&J's Janssen Denied Data Protection Rights For Ketamine Analog Spravato In Canada, Court Rules 'Not An Innovative Drug'

    The Federal Court of Appeals in Canada ratified a Ministry of Health decision to refuse to provide Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), data protection for Spravato, a ketamine analog approved for depression. Spravato is the first “psychedelic-like” medicine approved for a mental health indication in both the U.S. and Canada. Ketamine and its treatment protocols are effectively laying the groundwork for the development of an infrastructure that could ultimate

  • S. Korea approves Phase III trial of SK Bioscience's COVID-19 vaccine

    South Korea gave vaccine developer SK Bioscience the green light on Tuesday for a Phase III study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at a time of vaccine shortages, when a spurt in infections is fuelling demand. The clinical trial of GBP510, the candidate for the first domestic vaccine, will weigh its immunogenicity and safety against AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a news conference. Three thousand of the 3,990 adults in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine and 990 will get AstraZeneca doses, with an interval of four weeks, Kim said.

  • Cara Therapeutics, inc (CARA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    This is Cole Herlitz-Ferguson with Stern Investor Relations and welcome to Cara Therapeutics' second quarter 2021 financial results and update conference call. Before we begin, let me remind you that statements made on today's call regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • BioNTech says has supplied over 1 bln vaccines

    BioNTech and its partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.That's according to the German biotech group Monday (August 9).The supply tally is up from more than 700 million doses announced by BioNTech in June.The company said in a statement it expects to make just under $19 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year - up from a previous forecast in May.That's based on delivery contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far.BioNTech's optimism comes after Pfizer last month also raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.BioNTech added that it and Pfizer believe a third dose of its vaccine 'has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protection against all currently tested variants of the virus - that includes the highly infectious Delta variant.It does, though, plan to start testing a vaccine adjusted to Delta on humans this month.

  • BioNTech Stock Climbs. Earnings Blew Past Expectations.

    The company said it and Pfizer had shipped around a billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine as of late July.