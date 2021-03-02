Moderna Stock May Still Be Undervalued by 30%, Says Analyst

TipRanks
·3 min read

Moderna (MRNA) has been one of the past year’s most successful stories. The change between the high-flying biotech’s standing a year ago compared to its current position, was easy to tell in the company’s latest quarterly statement.

In 4Q20, Moderna delivered revenue of $571 million, a far cry from the $14 million in sales it reported in the same period last year. The figure also came in well ahead of the Street’s call for $279.4 million.

Of course, the massive change was due to the sales of its Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-1273, which was granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in December. The vaccine generated sales of almost $200 million.

On the other hand, the company’s losses deepened. EPS of -$0.69 was worse than 4Q19’s net loss of $0.37 per share and missed the estimates by $0.28.

Investors, however, didn’t mind the last bit, due to the company’s outlook for the rest of the year. Specifically, for the continued success of its Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to generate more revenue than initially anticipated.

As of February 24, Moderna’s signed Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs) for its vaccine are expected to generate ~$18.4 billion, compared to the ~$11.7 billion expected back in the beginning of the year. The new figure is based on growing demand and on Moderna producing more doses. The company raised the lower end of its FY21 target from 600 million to 700 million. By 2022, Moderna expects to produce 1.4 billion doses.

With eight commercial subsidiaries now established in North America/EU and a global presence set to expand further, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh believes the outlook is very bright indeed.

“We are witnessing a company scaling/speeding up in an unprecedented manner, further fueling to MRNA's scarcity value," the 5-star analyst said. "We continue to see mRNA-1273 possessing the best-in-class profile, with additional efforts (mutations/age groups/ storage, etc.) further differentiating its profile. In our opinion, with a platform technology, the translation of mRNA-1273's success into its pipeline candidates should not be overlooked, a key factor sustaining further re-rating.”

Unsurprisingly, Singh rates MRNA an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $106 price target. Therefore, the analyst expects gains of ~30% over the next 12 months. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)

What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 6 Buys, 5 Holds and 2 Sells add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $170.92 average price target indicates ~9% upside potential. (See MRNA stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • JNJ Stock Rises In Buy Zone As U.S. Begins Distributing Third Covid Vaccine

    Distribution began Monday for Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized one-shot coronavirus vaccine, leading JNJ stock to pop in early action. McKesson is distributing the J&J vaccine.

  • Exclusive: Goldman Sachs restarts cryptocurrency desk amid bitcoin boom

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients from next week, a person familiar with the matter said. The team will sit within the U.S. bank's Global Markets division, the person said. The desk is part of Goldman's activities within the fast-growing digital assets sector, which also includes projects involving blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies, the person said.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Target Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks since 2016 generally have experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 117.6%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Target’s Big Run: One company that has been a solid investment in the past five years is discount retail giant Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). Not only has Target successfully fended off online competition from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), it has transformed its business to embrace the shift in U.S. retail sales from offline to online. Target started the 2010s as almost an exclusively brick-and-mortar business. In 2017, the company announced Drive Up, a new service that allowed customers to order items online for in-store pickup. By the end of 2019, Target had cracked onto the top 10 in U.S. e-commerce market share with a 1.2% share, according to eMarketer. Target’s U.S. retail e-commerce sales climbed from just $3 billion in 2016 to $6.73 billion by 2019. At the beginning of 2016, Target shares were trading at around $72. After peaking as high as $84.14 in early 2016, fears over Amazon competition drove Target shares back down as low as $48.56. Fortunately for Target investors, that level marked the low point of the past year, and Target’s share price caught fire from there. Target made it up to $90.39 in mid-2018 before dropping back to $60.51 late in the year after issuing disappointing holiday-season sales guidance. Related Link: ,000, 5 Years Later: Walmart Stock A Beacon For Investors Target hit $100 for the first time in mid-2019 and made it as high as $130.24 prior to the 2020 pandemic. Target In 2021, Beyond: Fortunately for Target investors, grocery demand has boomed during the health crisis. Target shares only dropped down to $94.41 during the March market sell-off and had rebounded to new all-time highs again by August. The stock has continued its momentum into 2021, soaring as high as $199.96 before pulling back to around $186. In January, Target reported November and December same-store sales growth of 17.2%, down only slightly from its 20.7% growth in the third quarter. Comparable digital sales growth during the holiday shopping season was up 102% year-over-year. Target investors who bought five years ago and held on have generated some impressive returns during one of the hottest market periods in recent history. In fact, $1,000 in Target stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $2,727 today, assuming reinvested dividends. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Target to gain even more ground in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 25 analysts covering the stock is $211, suggesting 13.1% upside from current levels. (Photo: Target) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga6 Catalysts Bank Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021Survey Finds 72% Of Investors Believe Bitcoin Experiencing Another Bubble© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China's furtive bitcoin trade heats up again, worrying regulators

    Bitcoin's 300% price surge since October has revived China's grey market in cryptocurrency trading, putting regulators on alert over financial risks and capital outflows as volatility spikes. China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017, smothering a speculative market that had accounted for 90% of global bitcoin trading. Onshore investors now trade bitcoin on platforms owned by Chinese exchanges that have relocated overseas, including Huobi and OKEx.

  • 'Can't go wrong': These fan-favourite pants are 40% off during Nordstrom's Clearance Sale

    Plus sweaters, activewear and more!

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) moving 4.5% lower as of 11:57 a.m. EST on Monday. The decline appears to be the direct result of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting emergency use authorization (EUA) to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now After Surging On Q4 Earnings?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Twitter says it will ban users who repeatedly post misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines

    Twitter will use automated and human reviewers to identify and label misleading posts about COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Marijuana Stocks Surge As First Southern State OKs Recreational Use

    Top marijuana stocks rose as Virginia lawmakers on Saturday approved legislation that would legalize recreational use of cannabis by 2024.

  • Stock Rally Ebbs as Commodities Dip; Bonds Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pared gains Tuesday and U.S. equity futures fell as investors weighed the impact of higher bond yields as well as a Chinese official’s warning about asset bubbles. The dollar climbed.Chinese and Japanese shares underperformed, though South Korea remained higher after reopening from a holiday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures turned lower. China is “very worried” about bubbles in overseas financial markets, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission Chairman Guo Shuqing said at a briefing. The dollar climbed against most major peers.Oil retreated to trade just below $60 a barrel ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting this week that may return more supply to the market. After the close of regular trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. rose as its revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s estimates.Massive stimulus worldwide as well as progress in battling the coronavirus have raised concerns about risks such as possible economic overheating and stretched valuations in markets. Traders are braced for how Federal Reserve officials slated to speak this week might respond to the recent tumult in bond markets.“There’s lot of uncertainty, a lot of risks being built in, that’s why you’re seeing a bit of skittishness,” said Lorraine Tan, Morningstar director of Asia equity research. “The positive tailwind for the market is still going to be the global economic recovery.”On the virus front, global cases rose for the first time in almost two months in the past week, the World Health Organization said, citing countries easing restrictions, people letting their guard down and variants spreading.Elsewhere, Bitcoin rallied after a volatile weekend session as Citigroup Inc. laid out a case for the digital asset to play a bigger role in the global financial system.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 12:19 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index surged 2.4%.Topix index was down 0.5%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed.South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.4%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.6%.Shanghai Composite Index fell 1%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures lost 0.3%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 106.77 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4795 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.The euro was at $1.2020, down 0.2%.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about one basis point to 1.40%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.67%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.5% to $59.75 a barrel.Gold dipped 0.8% to $1,711 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Li Auto: Recent Pullback Offers a Compelling Opportunity, Says Analyst

    Momentum has stalled for Li Auto (LI). The Chinese EV maker made some impressive market moves in 2020, but has failed to ignite so far in 2021, with shares down 10% year-to-date. The pullback has been a common theme amongst growth stocks, and particularly Chinese EV (electric vehicle) players. Additionally, last week’s 4Q20 results did little to quell the bearish sentiment, as overheated valuations have been put under the microscope recently. However, Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau thinks the company’s prospects are promising. “Despite near-term earnings pressure due to heavy R&D and sales expenses (led by store expansion), we are upbeat on Li Auto’s long-run market expansion and technology development,” the 5-star analyst said. “With the recent share-price retreat, we are upgrading the stock to Buy from Hold.” The price target also gets a slight nudge and is increased from $33 to $34. The revised figure implies ~31% upside from current levels. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here) Lau says the past 5 years amount to Li’s “first phase of growth.” Having met its target to post “positive operating cash flow and high operating efficiency,” the EV maker is now entering its second phase of growth, anticipated to last until 2025. During this period, the focus will be on expanding retail stores – the company has guided for 200 by the end of the year, compared to the 50 it boasted at the end of 2020 – and a big investmentin R&D to drive “future market expansion.” The focus on R&D and advancing the company’s technology should see it close the gap on peers Xpeng and NIO. Management has said they are trailing the local rivals by less than a year, and noted they already have some autonomous driving tech ready, with an auto pilot system in place. Next year, the company wants to bring to market at least 2 new products, and going on past performance, Lau expects Li to come good on its promise. “We see the first phase development as impressive with positive operating cash flow and a robust gross margin (16% in 2020) with just one model launched since end-2019, which fuels our confidence in its execution capability,” the analyst summed up. Almost all of Lau’s colleagues are of the same persuasion. LI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 5 Buys vs. one lone Hold. The average price target is a bullish one; At $40.75, the forecast is for ~58% upside in the year ahead. (See Li Auto stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Has to Find a Way to Regain Investor Confidence in Policy

    Investors are wagering the RBA might have to hike rates as early as next year, even when policy makers have said no move was likely until 2024.

  • Asia-Pacific Currencies Weekly Recap: High-Flying Aussie, Kiwi Drilled Lower Amid Bond Market Rout

    Investors are selling bonds in anticipation of higher inflation, driving up interest rates while making the U.S. Dollar a more attractive asset.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Joe Biden Approval Rating Shows Honeymoon Continues — Especially Among Investors: IBD/TIPP Poll

    Joe Biden's approval rating remains at honeymoon levels, a new IBD/TIPP Poll finds. Presidential job approval held near the highest level since June 2009.

  • Congressional delegation to visit Amazon facility in Alabama to support union vote

    A congressional delegation will visit an Amazon.com Inc facility in Alabama on Friday to show their support for workers who will vote on whether to unionize. Amazon, America's second-biggest private employer behind Walmart Inc, does not have any union labor in the United States, and workers at its fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, would be the first to join if they vote in favor. The delegation will include U.S. Representatives Andy Levin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Terri Sewell and Nikema Williams among others, said a spokeswoman for the Retail, Wholesale & Department Store Union, which is supporting the workers' effort to unionize.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.