Bridge lane reopens as Canadian mayor seeks injunction to clear truck protest at US border: COVID-19 updates

Celina Tebor and Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Less than two hours before a hearing Friday asking the Ontario Superior Court chief judge to order an end to the week-long protest on a bridge at the U.S.-Canada border, demonstrators began moving trucks to open a single lane.

In a sign of good faith, the convoy, which is protesting COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, opened the lane after officials in the Canadian city of Windsor said they hoped to resolve the standoff peacefully but had police reinforcements ready if necessary.

However, Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency over the blockade at the border and another in Ottawa. Protesters have also closed border crossings at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana and at Emerson, Manitoba, across from North Dakota.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said Thursday the city government had filed for an injunction with the Superior Court as U.S. and Canadian officials discuss how to end the blockade on the Ambassador Bridge.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg both spoke with their Canadian counterparts Thursday, the White House said, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reiterated her concerns about protest Friday morning, telling WXYZ-TV that "we've been burning up the phone lines" talking to federal and Canadian officials.

Looming is the threat of a similar protest reaching the Super Bowl this weekend in Los Angeles and later President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address next month in Washington, according to an internal Homeland Security memo issued to local and state law enforcement.

The convoy formed in Ottawa late last month to protest vaccine-related border mandates. Throughout the week, the group has been blocking the way off the bridge and are walking around the area, waiving Canadian — and American — flags and interacting with police over barricades.

The Anderson Economic Group in Lansing calculated an initial estimate for lost direct wages in the Michigan auto industry at more than $51 million as a result of the protest beginning Monday.

Also in the news:

► New York City is expected to fire some 3,000 unvaccinated workers Friday, less than 1% of the city's workforce, the New York Times reported.

► Expectant mothers who contract the coronavirus are at risk of stillborn deliveries because COVID-19 can lead to placental failure, according to a new study that supports the CDC's conclusion that the virus enhances the chances of adverse perinatal outcomes.

► Some local fans are getting to watch the Beijing Games in person, though it’s not clear exactly how they were selected for a visit inside the tightly controlled Olympic bubble.

► French President Emmanuel Macron refused to take a Russian COVID-19 test when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin over fears the country would take his DNA, Reuters reported.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 77 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 915,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 405 million cases and over 5.7 million deaths. More than 213 million Americans – 64.3% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: USA TODAY asked a dozen public health and infectious disease experts whether it makes sense for people to continue to wear masks and under what conditions. The answer, they say, depends on how much someone wants to avoid infection, the rate of COVID-19 where they live and who else is around them.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Moderna study: Vaccine reduces symptomatic infection, contagiousness

A new study released by Moderna found that its vaccine was 93.2% effective in reducing symptomatic coronavirus infections.

The research, released Thursday, studied over 800 volunteers who caught COVID-19. Some trial participants received Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, while others received a placebo.

Researchers found that volunteers who received the placebo had 100 times as much virus in their bodies compared to those inoculated with Moderna's COVID vaccine.

Those who received the placebo were also much more contagious than those who received the real vaccine: while the vaccinated shed the coronavirus and remained contagious for a median of four days after infection, participants with the placebo were shedding virus for seven days.

The study took place between July 2020 and May 2021, before the delta and omicron variants infected residents of all 50 states within the U.S.

Nationally, cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 have dropped markedly after peaking earlier this year amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, and the vast majority of Americans are protected against the virus by effective vaccines and boosters.

Nevada governor ends state's mask mandate

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an end to the state's mask mandate Thursday morning, ending a regulation that had been in place since late July 2021.

Effective immediately, the governor has lifted the mandate to wear face masks in public places in Nevada. Sisolak cited a decreasing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state and the abundant supply of vaccines as reasons for lifting the mandate.

State casino regulators followed with a rule change for casinos.

“Individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in public indoor settings in licensed gaming establishments,” the Nevada Gaming Control Board said, “unless a local jurisdiction still imposes such a requirement.”

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing a mask indoors in places of “substantial or high transmission” of the virus, which as of Wednesday was all of the U.S. but 14 rural counties.

New cases in Nevada have continued a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January. But the rate of the virus spread remains high – far above the CDC’s thresholds for positivity and new cases per population of 100,000.

— Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette-Journal; Associated Press

Contributing: Josh Meyer, USA TODAY; Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Windsor mayor seeks injunction to clear COVID truck protest at border

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ontario declares state of emergency, threatening fines and jail time to end blockade

    Premier Doug Ford warns of consequences in plan to end ‘disruption, intimidation and chaos’ on critical trade route Truckers block the streets in downtown Ottawa, 11 February 2022. Photograph: Andre Pichette/EPA The province of Ontario has invoked a state of emergency and says it will use the threat of hefty fines, jail time and vehicle licence seizures to end a blockade that has crippled trade between Canada and the United States. Border traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor to

  • San Bernardino County's omicron COVID cases fall, but High Desert still faces widespread risk

    California reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 206,216 new cases. That's down...

  • Nickelodeon Announces 10 Participants For Its Annual Writing And Artist Programs

    Nickelodeon announced the 10 participants for its annual writing and artist programs, designed to support creative voices from underrepresented communities. Selected participants include Kobie Scott, Lauren Monroe, Hannah Suria, and Frank Paiva for the writing program; Cherrie Wang, Katarina Perez, Roger Hernandez, Emily Monjaraz, Booker Jackson, and David Lu for the artist program. “Nickelodeon’s long-running Writing […]

  • Fact-check: Did Trump, Biden sanction Russia?

    Kayleigh McEnany spins comparison of Trump, Biden on Russian gas pipeline as Russia threatens an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Windsor Mayor seeks order to end bridge blockade

    The mayor of Windsor, Ontario says he's seeking a court order to end the Canadian truck blockade which is shutting down traffic flow at the nation's busiest land border crossing and have protestors removed if necessary. (Feb. 10)

  • Protest over NYC vax mandate terminations

    About 3,000 municipal workers -- less than 1% of New York City's workforce -- face termination Friday after refusing to abide by a vaccine requirement.

  • Sarah Palin arrives at court to testify

    Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin will take the witness stand for the second time in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. (Feb. 10)

  • Ontario declares state of emergency over trucker protests

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency in the Canadian province in response to demonstrators who have been blocking the Ambassador Bridge, a major trade route between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, since Monday to protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Jay-Z's Roc Nation remade the Super Bowl halftime show, but NFL's record on race casts long shadow

    In three years, Roc Nation diversified and modernized the Super Bowl halftime show. But as the recent Brian Flores lawsuit shows, changing the NFL isn't easy.

  • Ukrainian Olympian holds up "No War" sign after race

    A Ukrainian skeleton athlete on Friday displayed a small sign that read "No War in Ukraine" after he finished his race at the Winter Olympics, AP reports.Driving the news: "It’s my position. Like any normal people, I don’t want war," Vladyslav Heraskevych told AP after his competition. "I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world. It’s my position, so I fight for that. I fight for peace."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The International Ol

  • 13 things you probably didn't know about Jennifer Aniston

    The "Friends" star has been in the spotlight since the '90s, but fans may not know these fun facts — including how she didn't like her iconic haircut.

  • Spain relaxes Covid restrictions for UK teenagers

    From Monday, unvaccinated British 12-to-17 year-olds will be allowed into Spain with a negative test.

  • Anthony Weiner to host radio show with ex-NYC GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa

    Former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) is set to host a radio show with former New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa (R).The two will co-host a weekly program on WABC radio, "The Left vs. The Right," where they will argue politics, according to The Associated Press.The former Democratic congressman served for 12 years in the House before he resigned in 2011 following revelations that he had sent sexually explicit messages to multiple women....

  • Austria resists including Nord Stream 2 in EU package of Russia sanctions

    Austria is sticking with its opposition to including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in a package of sanctions against Moscow that the European Union is preparing in the event Russia invades Ukraine, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Friday. Austrian oil company OMV is one of Russian gas giant Gazprom's partners in the pipeline project connecting Russia to Germany, which has been completed but is not yet operational as it is awaiting German and EU regulatory approval. Austria owns 31.5% of OMV and backs the project.

  • NATO chief warns of 'risk' of war amid Russia tensions

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warns again of "a full-fledged" invasion of Ukraine, during a visit to a key Romanian military base for the Alliance.

  • Florida redistricting dominoes begin to tumble, with Chase Tramont switching races

    A Port Orange city councilman announced Wednesday he's running for Florida House of Representatives in what could be a newly created district.

  • Biden plans to use $7 billion in Afghan funds for humanitarian relief, 9/11 compensation

    President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday setting in motion a plan to make $7 billion in Afghan funds held in the United States available to compensate victims of the Sept. 11 attacks, and to provide humanitarian relief and other support to the Afghan people dealing with crushing hunger, according to senior Biden administration officials. The funds were deposited by Afghanistan's central bank in the United States before the Taliban took over last year and have since been made unavailable to the Taliban. The U.S. has struggled to determine how to provide aid to the Afghan people without money going to the Taliban.

  • Ontario declares a state of emergency over vaccine mandate protests

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Driving the news: Truckers, farmers and other protesters have blocked roads and portions of U.S.-Canada border crossings. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Factories facing a shortage of parts have been forced to stop production on both sides of the border after protesters supporting the truckers blocked access to Detroit's Ambassad

  • Injunction blocks South Dakota abortion pill restriction

    Women in South Dakota can currently get both drugs in the two-dose medication-induced abortion regimen during a single visit and take the second dose at home.

  • Deputy Va. attorney general resigns after praising insurrection on Facebook

    A recently appointed deputy attorney general in Virginia has resigned after a report revealed social media posts praising January 6th […] The post Deputy Va. attorney general resigns after praising insurrection on Facebook appeared first on TheGrio.