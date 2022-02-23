Moderna, Thermo Fisher partner to manufacture COVID vaccine, other drugs

FILE PHOTO: People pose with a syringe and needle in front of a displayed Moderna logo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc has entered into a long-term agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific for the manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine and other experimental medicines based on mRNA technology, the companies said on Wednesday.

Thermo Fisher had already partnered with Moderna last year to help scale up production of its COVID vaccine, branded as Spikevax.

As a part of the 15-year expanded deal, Thermo Fisher would provide dedicated manufacturing capacity in the United States for fill/finish services as well as labeling and packaging services for Spikevax and other mRNA drugs in Moderna's pipeline.

Moderna's vaccine received full U.S. approval in January for adults and is cleared for use in more than 70 countries.

The company last week said it was developing three new vaccines based on the same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used for its COVID-19 shot, including one for viral infection shingles.

On Tuesday, Moderna also announced a partnership with Adium Pharma S.A. for the distribution of its vaccine in Latin America.

Moderna is set to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One person killed, another hurt & there’s a search for armed, dangerous man, cops say

    In addition to a man who was killed and a woman who was injured, a young child was in the line of fire during a shooting, police said.

  • Trial gets underway for man charged with attempted murder of hospital police officer

    Bernard Hayes attempted murder of a Genesis HealthCare officer started on Tuesday.

  • Kent police say suspicious calls supposedly from a Kent police officer are a scam

    Kent police say they have received calls from people reporting someone called them, and falsely claimed they are a Kent police officer.

  • Moderna begins late-stage study of RSV vaccine using mRNA technology

    The only approved product using messenger RNA (mRNA)is COVID-19 vaccine, but Moderna and rival Pfizer are rushing to tap the potential of the technology to target diseases such as shingles and cancer. Moderna is developing a vaccine for flu using mRNA technology and said on Friday it would develop three more shots, including one for viral infection shingles.

  • 2nd teen charged in probe that led to Amir Locke's death

    A second teen has been arrested in the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man, while executing a search warrant. Locke's 17-year-old cousin has also been charged in the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder in St. Paul. Police searching for suspects in Elder's death entered the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was staying without knocking on Feb. 2.

  • Why Russian E-Commerce Stock Ozon Just Crashed

    Investors in Russian e-commerce company and 2020 initial public offering (IPO) Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ: OZON) are discovering the geopolitical risks today. Less than 24 hours after President Vladimir Putin of Russia declared that he is recognizing two regions of Ukraine as independent states -- and sending in armored columns of tanks to enforce their "independence" -- investors are selling off Ozon stock, to the tune of 6.4% as of 3:25 p.m. ET on Tuesday. For investors who unfortunately entrusted the safety of their retirement nest eggs to the tender mercies of Putin, this is a situation that's likely to get even worse, as the Russian president's actions threaten to rain down sanctions upon any company tied too closely to Russia.

  • Suns coach Monty Williams impresses reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic during All-Star weekend

    Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic spoke fondly of Suns coach Monty Williams after Team LeBron's 163-160 win Sunday over Team Durant in Cleveland.

  • Prayer vigils, memorials to mark first 'Ahmaud Arbery Day' in Georgia

    Georgia on Wednesday will mark its first "Ahmaud Arbery Day" after state lawmakers decided to commemorate the day that the 25-year-old was killed while jogging through a neighborhood.On Wednesday, which is the second anniversary of Arbery's killing, lawmakers encouraged individuals to mark the day by running 2.23 miles in Arbery's memory. Local prayer vigils and memorials were also scheduled for the day, according to The Washington Post. "On...

  • Nikola Jokic

    Fearless Forecast vs Sacramento Kings: Fantasy Pts: 56.76 Power Forward Rank: 1

  • Why we won’t see herd immunity for COVID-19

    Despite getting multiple shots and boosters, expert say it's not likely that any variant of COVID-19 will lead to herd immunity

  • Gambia urges World Court to reject Myanmar challenge to genocide case

    Gambia on Wednesday urged judges at the World Court to reject a challenge by Myanmar to a case brought to halt alleged acts of genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority, saying the West African state was "no one's proxy". On Monday Myanmar's junta, which detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup last February, demanded that the United Nations' top court drop the case because Gambia was acting as a proxy for others and had no legal standing to file a case. "Now more than ever justice within Myanmar is impossible and now, as before, only this court can hold Myanmar accountable for its acts of genocide," Gambia's Attorney General Dawda Jallow said.

  • 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' director reveals his late father Ivan Reitman's secret cameo

    Turns out Ivan Reitman (who sadly passed away last weekend at the age of 75) not only produced Ghostbusters: Afterlife, he also makes a secret cameo appearance in the final confrontation with Olivia Wilde's Gozer. Breaking down a number of the film's secrets, Easter eggs, and callbacks for Empire Magazine's April 2022 issue, director and co-writer Jason Reitman revealed that the project prompted his father to put on a Ghostbusters jump-suit for the very first time since the franchise began in 19

  • Baby boy's 'uncombable hair' isn't styled for Instagram, it's his genetics

    Uncombable hair syndrome is so rare, the genetic condition has only about 100 confirmed cases.

  • Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests

    Canadian lawmakers voted Monday night to extend the emergency powers that police can invoke to quell any potential restart of blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that the powers were still needed despite police ending the occupation of the nation’s capital by truckers over the weekend and police ending border blockades before that. Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said the protesters were going for the “lifeblood of this nation, which is trade with the United States.”

  • Eric Stonestreet Reveals How His Fiancée's Twins Helped with Proposal: 'I Had to Do Something Special'

    "I've won a lot in life ... but I definitely win with Lindsay," the Modern Family alum said of fiancée Lindsay Schweitzer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • Putin says Russia open to 'direct and honest dialogue'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country is open to "direct and honest" dialogue amid increased tensions over its military actions in eastern Ukraine."Our country is always open to direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the nation's Defender of the Fatherland Day. "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens are...

  • Nikola Jokic’s biggest takeaway from All-Star weekend? Monty Williams is awesome.

    "If I take one thing from this All-Star, it's going to be Monty Williams. He touched me as a person."

  • Moderna and Thermo Fisher enter long-term agreement on large-scale manufacturing of COVID vaccine

    Moderna Inc. and life-sciences company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said Wednesday they have entered a long-term agreement to collaborate on large-scale manufacturing of the former's COVID-19 vaccine dubbed Spikevax and other therapies based on its mRNA technology. In a joint statement, the companies said they have already been working together to support Moderna's pipeline with Thermo Fisher providing clinical research and contract manufacturing services, including aseptic fill-finish services

  • Russia-Ukraine: What to know as world awaits next moves

    World leaders waited to see if Russian President Vladimir Putin would cast the die and order troops deeper into Ukraine. With Russian lawmakers having authorized Putin to use military force outside the country and Ukraine surrounded on three sides by more than 150,000 troops, the rumble of tanks did not appear far off Wednesday. The U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow of having already crossed a red line by formalizing a Russian military deployment to regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks: Can They Recover?

    This February hasn't been a great month for the growth stocks in your portfolio. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares have fallen about 65% from a peak they reached last August. Last December, the company changed its name to Block to highlight a big bet on blockchain-based transactions.