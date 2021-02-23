Moderna: A Top COVID-19 Vaccine Player, but Is Its Valuation Justified?

TipRanks

Despite the reduction in global Covid-19 cases, and the anticipated gradual return to normalcy, the fear of mutant strains remains.

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee counts the specter of new variants as one of the main reasons why Moderna (MRNA) is well placed to capitalize.

“We strongly believe MRNA is trading on visibility on 2022+ where variant vaccines '2.0' is the focus because the Street fears variants disrupting the recovery, and so long as variants are there, MRNA may benefit because it can quickly adapt and make 2.0 and 3.0,” the analyst opined.

Since the emergence of the South African variant, for which Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine m-RNA-1273 was shown to be less effective, the biotech has begun testing against the new variant; Yee expects “positive” data in the summer. The analyst anticipates a robust global effort to combat any new strains, and notes that some countries have already started placing orders for variant vaccines.

New variant or not, Yee believes the demand for Moderna’s vaccine is stronger that what initially anticipated. When the company reports Q4 earnings this week (Feb 25), Yee expects the company's outlook to bear this out.

“MRNA has in our view clearly emerged as a top player, we expect 2021 guidance will show this including potential for $15-16B+ in sales (we raise to $15B) and far higher than investors thought six months ago,” Yee said. “MRNA's manufacturing capacity seems to be ramping up nicely as US deliveries are being pulled forward by 1-2 months and MRNA is set to meet its 300M commitment to US now by end of July.”

Conversely, the analyst says some “valuation sensitive investors,” might be “frustrated” with Moderna’s $63 billion market cap. This no doubt means expectations are high and the lofty multiples and massive share appreciation are cited as Yee’s reasons for keeping a Hold rating on the shares for now.

That said, Yee raised his price target from $150 to $180, which suggests ~13% upside from current levels. (To watch Yee’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street leans cautiously to the bullish side. MRNA's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 6 Buy ratings, 4 Holds and 2 Sells. There’s possible upside of 8%, should the target of $172.09 be met in the year ahead. (See MRNA stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for coronavirus stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Sank Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 12.5% lower as of 3:32 p.m. EST on Monday. The biotech announced that it has completed enrollment of a late-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 in the U.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Stimulus Check Update: House to Vote on $1,400 Direct Payments This Week

    Waiting for news on the $1,400 stimulus direct payments? Lawmakers will vote on the stimulus checks and other important package provisions this week.

  • Kohl's activist investor: Get rid of the full-time flight crew and 2 private jets

    Yahoo Finance speaks with the lead activist investor that has launched a new campaign at struggling Kohl's.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here's What's in Democrats' $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan

    On Friday, House Democrats released their $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. The proposal totals 591 pages and includes measures approved by nine House committees. It's based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden, and it includes myriad forms of relief for Americans.

  • My wife and I are in our 60s. Should we skip our undeserving children and leave everything to our grandkids instead?

    ‘We don’t want the middle generation to gain from our estate, while cheating our grandkids out of their rightful inheritance.’

  • Ford F-150 goes viral after providing generator power to Texas home during blackout

    A Ford F-150 that provided generator power for a Texas man's home after the winter storm devastating the area went viral.

  • This 57-year-old said ‘screw this’ to San Francisco — and retired to ‘delightful’ Albuquerque, where she slashed her expenses by 70%

    When Roberta Reinstein moved to the Bay Area roughly 30 years ago to go to law school, it felt to her like a different place than it does now. Nowadays, “San Francisco is only for the wealthy — the super wealthy — unless you’re willing to live with five roommates,” she jokes. As she was watching San Francisco become a hub for the rich, she had a financial setback of her own: a divorce, in which she and her spouse had to split up their assets.

  • ‘I’m 73 and fed up with California and want a gun-friendly, affordable city with good weather — so where should I retire?’

    What I would like is a gun-friendly environment with moderate temperatures and a lot of trees, which may mean a somewhat higher elevation. Need a low cost of living, as my primary source of income is Social Security. You’re not alone in wanting to flee California in retirement — and for you, the costs make it hard to live anywhere in California on your Social Security checks alone.

  • Why Tesla Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were pummeled on Monday. The automaker's stock decline was likely primarily due to a pullback in the overall market on Monday. Many growth stocks like Tesla were hit particularly hard.

  • Bitcoin Transfers Worth Billions Could Mean More Selling Pressure

    Blockchain data showed investors moving the cryptocurrency onto exchanges, ostensibly preparing for a quick sale.

  • Tech Workers Are Fleeing the Bay Area — Here’s Where They’re Moving

    In 1971, long before the San Francisco Bay Area became a $2.8 trillion neighborhood, journalist Don Hoefler coined the term "Silicon Valley." There were no social media networks then, no search...

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks From the Best Analysts on Wall Street

    Almost two months into 2021, the market appears undecided about where it is heading next. In fact, many investors fear the market is due for a serious correction, especially for the wide selection of richly valued stocks. It is an environment that requires fussier stock picking. Or maybe it’s prudent to turn in such times to the best at spotting where the next opportunity lies. And for best, we mean the cream of the crop – the finest analysts on Wall Street. We’ve pulled up the details on 3 stocks that the Street’s top 3 analysts, according to the TipRanks database, have recently earmarked as ones to look out for over the next 12 months. All three are from different sectors but have one characteristic in common; they are rated Strong Buys by the analyst consensus. Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) We'll start with Avalara, a software company that develops cloud-based systems for international tax preparers, making it a much-needed product for any business with international clients. Avalara’s products automate business tax compliance, and integrate apps for business, tax, and accounting records – all services that are necessary for keeping small- and mid-sized customer companies in line with local and international tax regulations. The COVID pandemic – and the social lockdowns and travel restrictions put in place to combat it – have made it difficult for small businesses to reach out to their tax professionals – and made Avalara’s products in tax automation suddenly more valuable. The company’s stock has soared since the market downturn last winter, gaining 205% since its lowest point, hit last March. These share gains have come alongside steady revenue growth. The last quarter reported, 4Q20, showed $144.76 million at the top line, up 13% sequentially and 34.5% year-over-year. Even better, for investors seeking strength, Avalara announced in December that it will be acquiring the German tax software firm INPOSIA. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but INPOSIA brings additional international tax know-how, access to Europe’s largest economy, and workforce of 50 people – which are all now assets for Avalara. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin is ranked #1 out of more than 7,200 analysts, and he sees the INPOSIA acquisition as a strong move for Avalara in adjusting to the European compliance scene. “New e-invoicing laws could emerge as a regulatory catalyst. Several European countries have plans to modernize the 20+ year old VAT system with intent to move to digital invoicing and real-time reporting,” the 5-star analyst said. “INPOSIA acquisition serves as a key digital bridge into tax authorities. The acquisition of a German software firm that is expected to close during the 1H of 2021 has the potential to emerge as a new vehicle for Avalara to capitalize on all these new e-invoicing laws…” Bracelin believes that international sales are Avalara’s next leap for incremental growth. In line with this outlook, the analyst rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $210 price target implies 26% upside for the coming year. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here) Of the 11 analysts who have reviewed Avalara in recent weeks, 10 agree with Bracelin that this is a stock to buy, and this breakdown of 10 Buys to 1 Hold gives the company a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares in Avalara are priced at $166.60, and the $209.45 average price target suggests its has ~26% growth potential from that level. (See AVLR stock analysis on TipRanks) Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Next up, Axcelis, is a small-cap company in the support sector of the semiconductor industry. Axcelis produces manufacturing equipment essential in semiconductor chip fabrication; specifically, Axcelis is a specialist in ion implantation technology essential to the chip fab process. Turning to the revenues, Axcelis reported $122.2 million in 4Q20, a 13.5% year-over-year gain and beating the estimates by $3.8 million. EPS in Q4 jumped from 0.29 cents one year ago to 43 cents, also beating the Street’s call by 13 cents. The beat was the latest in a long series of bottom-line outperformance; Axcelis has beaten the forecasts in each of the last 9 quarters. In his review of Axcelis, Needham's Quinn Bolton, rated the #2 analyst on Wall Street by TipRanks, believes the company’s product line and sales prospects back up management’s optimism. “[We] are more confident about the strength and visibility of WFE (wafer fab equipment) in 2021, and now expect the company to reach $500MM revenue for the full year. We also raise our 2022 estimates and now believe ACLS will reach its $550MM revenue target in 2022, driven by two consecutive years of DRAM WFE growth, continued strength of mature nodes, and share gains,” Bolton opined. These comments support Bolton’s Buy rating, and his $44 price target implies an upside of ~13% for the next 12 months. (To watch Bolton’s track record, click here) Bolton’s colleagues on Wall Street are in broad agreement with his stance on ACLS – as shown by the stock’s Strong Buy consensus rating with a unanimous 5 reviews. The average price target, $46.80, is a bit more bullish than Bolton’s, and suggests ~20% upside from the current share price of $39.02. (See ACLS stock analysis on TipRanks) TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) From the semiconductor industry, we move over to the biotech sector, to TFF Pharmaceuticals. The TFF stands for Thin Film Freezing, the biopharma’s patented tech platform on which it is basing the development of its innovative drug products. The platform makes it possible to create dry powder-based formulations of agents that are presently given orally, turning them into inhalable therapies. Amongst a selection of next-generation versions of available drugs, the two most advanced candidates are poised to enter mid-stage trials over the medium-term. H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju is ranked 3rd amongst Wall Street analysts and believes these can act as major catalysts for the stock. One candidate is TFF VORI, an inhaled dry powder version of Voriconazole and earmarked for the treatment of Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA), a dangerous fungal pulmonary disease that in some patient populations can have a 90% mortality rate. Selvaraju expects TFF to kick off Phase 2 development of TFF Vori in 1H21, and anticipates top-line data in mid- to late 2022. This could lead into a Phase 3 study also next year or an NDA filing “if the pivotal program is determined not to be required by the FDA.” The second candidate making progress is TFF Tac-Lac, an inhaled dry powder take on Tacrolimus, and designed to prevent the rejection of an organ transplant. A Phase 2 program could begin sometime this year with the possibility for a data readout in 2022. If the Phase 2 data is “sufficiently impactful,” says Selvaraju, a Phase 3 program might not to be required. Selvaraju thinks the company could launch both TFF Vori and TFF TacLac in 2024 and “achieve profitability in that year.” Summing up his bullish thesis, the 5-star analyst said, “We are convinced that there is still substantial upside potential with respect to its most advanced clinical-stage candidates and that the company's early-stage pipeline and platform applicability remain underrated.” Accordingly, Selvaraju rates TFFP shares a Buy along with a $31 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 95% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) TFF has few analysts tracking its progress right now, but all are backing its success. Based on 3 Buys, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target stands at $28.33 and suggests gains of ~78% in the year ahead. (See TFFP stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Will Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga readers on the 2021 price action of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Over the next year, which cryptocurrency will have the largest percentage gain? Bitcoin 37% Ethereum 32% Dogecoin 31% As the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has been hitting new highs in recent months. Bitcoin trades around $53,000 at time of publication, off the all-time high of $58,300. See Also: Is Bitcoin A Good Investment? Experts in crypto like Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, believe the price of Bitcoin is going to reach 0,000 by the end of the year. Ethereum expands upon Bitcoin’s infrastructure in terms of useability. Instead of only transferring coins between wallets, Ethereum’s network supports the creation of decentralized applications, or DApps, that allow users to execute agreements with one another without the use of a middleman. Ethereum trades around $1,750 at publication time, off the all-time high of $2,036. Meanwhile, Dogecoin is built on the same basic technology as other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The Shiba-Inu based cryptocurrency was introduced as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of the capabilities of blockchain technology. Now, Dogecoin is catching on with celebrities from Elon Musk to Gene Simmons. Dogecoin trades around 5 cents and has an all-time high of $0.087. See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThinking About Buying Stock In Tesla, Boeing, Nio Or Plug Power?JD Power Dependability Survey Places Tesla Among Worst-Ranked Car Brands In US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark ETF Tumbles as Rates Spike Rips High-Flyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The spike in Treasury yields that’s rekindled inflation concern dealt another blow to some of the stock market’s highest flyers.Cathie Wood’s flagship $28 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) dropped 5.8% Monday -- its worst performance of the year -- as rates on long-dated bonds took another leg higher, pressuring the case for the tech sector’s sky-high valuations. The fund’s top holding, Tesla Inc. with an 8.7% weighting, plunged 8.5%.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill have prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries and sending Treasury yields higher. That’s made valuation cases harder to justify for some of the stock market’s best performers after the S&P 500 rallied 75% from the pandemic lows.“The top holdings in ARKK are these exciting story companies, but most of the names in the ETF don’t have the established cash flow that FANG-type companies do,” said Michael Purves, founder and chief executive officer at Tallbacken. “This the most speculative part of the market, and it is showing signs of increasing vulnerability.”ARKK rode huge runups in Tesla Inc. and stay-at-home favorites such as Zoom Video Communications Inc. and DocuSign Inc. to a 148% return last year. Those trades have started to sour as the 10-year Treasury yield surged from 1% to 1.35% in a matter of weeks. Zoom lost 5.6% Monday in a fourth straight decline, while DocuSign sank 8.2%. Roku Inc., the fund’s second-biggest holding, lost 6.3%. Spotify Inc. and Zillow Inc., both in the top 10, each fell at least 4%.ARKK is still up 4.6% in February. Wood’s acumen at picking the winners last year fueled a surge of inflows into her company’s products. As yeilds push higher, some of her best picks may find it difficult to replicate outsize gains.“If it does fall further, it’s going to raise some big concerns,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “A lot of the assets they own are not very liquid. Others tend to see one-way moves for period of time. Therefore, if a lot of people want to get out all at once, the situation could get uglier than normal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My father is trustee of my late mother’s estate. He is marrying again, and won’t distribute our inheritance

    ‘He and his new wife have already traveled to France together, and apparently intend to live it up on his personal trust and their combined income.’

  • WhatsApp's Jan Koum drops $87 million on the house next door in Malibu

    After paying $100 million for a Malibu mansion in 2019, WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum just bought the house next door for $87 million.

  • Why Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Plunged 13.3% Today

    As a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investment vehicle, Grayscale's drop has been driven entirely by the loss of value in Bitcoin over the past day. According to Coin Desk, Bitcoin peaked at $58,206.65 yesterday afternoon only to see its value drop to $47,780.75 in early trading on Monday. Bitcoin has been extremely volatile over the past six months, but its value has been rising over that time as well.