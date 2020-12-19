Moderna Vaccine Green-Lit as New Weapon in COVID-19 Pandemic

Pilar Melendez
Getty
Getty

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to a coronavirus vaccine from Massachusetts pharmaceutical giant Moderna on Friday, making it the second official American inoculation against the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came after an expert FDA panel voted to endorse the vaccine, called mRNA-1273, on Thursday—one day after the United States shattered virus records with nearly a quarter million new cases and more than 3,600 deaths. To date, more than 300,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and about 17 million more have been infected.

The much-anticipated emergency-use authorization, which is not the same as full FDA approval, clears the way for a second COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out to vulnerable populations and frontline workers. The United States has already agreed to purchase 200 million Moderna doses and millions were said to be ready to ship, with federal officials suggesting distribution could start within 24 hours.

This State Is Getting the Vaccine—and a Surge of New Cases

Hospitals and other vaccination sites could start using the Moderna vaccine, previously deemed “highly effective” and safe by career scientists at the FDA, as soon as Monday. And it could quickly fill a massive hole in the emerging national immunization project.

“One of the big things that is really exciting about the Moderna vaccine is that the cold-storage requirements are a lot easier to actually meet across the country than the Pfizer vaccine,” Maimuna Majumder, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, told The Daily Beast.

While a Pfizer vaccine OK’d by the feds last week breaks down at temperatures warmer than about -100 degrees Fahrenheit and must be stored in special freezers, the Moderna vaccine does not require the same level of cold storage—making it more accessible to more rural communities and small facilities.

“My first instinct and biggest concern with the Pfizer vaccine has been the ultra-cold storage issue [which raises] serious concerns about exacerbating health disparities,” Majumder said, noting that areas that can’t afford cold storage are often the places that have been neglected in terms of other health resources and needs.

Earlier this week, the FDA released its analysis of the Moderna vaccine, concluding that the immunization was about 94 percent effective and had a “favorable safety profile" that raised "no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA.” The emergency-use authorization green-lit the vaccine for individuals 18 years and older—unlike its predecessor, which has been approved for people as young as 16.

On Dec. 11, Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to win emergency-use authorization for a fully tested COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Like Pfizer’s, the Moderna vaccine is based on “messenger-RNA” (MRNA) technology that has proven very effective in trials, but is being rolled out to the wider public for the first time.

Also like Pfizer’s, the new vaccine requires two doses, though Moderna’s is administered as two 100-microgram shots 28 days apart. Pfizer’s vaccine, on the other hand, is administered as two 30-microgram doses about 21 days apart.

“Even though they’re both messenger RNA vaccines, they’re really different messenger RNA molecules, they have different so-called lipid delivery systems, meaning the sort of fatty droplet in which the messenger RNA is located,” Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee, told CNN on Monday. “That’s why they have different storage and handling characteristics.”

Established in 2010, the Massachusetts biotech company has never gotten any of its vaccine candidates authorized for use by the FDA. Additionally, it had also never brought a product to phase three of a clinical trial

The vaccine’s apparent success, however, must be attributed at least in part to the company’s collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and support from the U.S. Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority.

In March, the FDA green-lit Moderna’s request for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials—making them the first out the gate. Through its vaccine partnership with the federal government, Moderna also received nearly $1 billion in research funding. Four months later, on July 27, the biotech company started its advanced stage clinical trial and was the first government-funded Phase 3 trial for the coronavirus vaccine.

Desperate Tennessee ER Doc Pleads With Guv for COVID Vaccine

In the trial, about 15,000 participants were given a placebo—or a shot of saline with no medical effect—and another 15,000 were given the vaccine. Out of the placebo test group, 185 participants were diagnosed with COVID-19 and one died. Of those who received the vaccine, 11 developed COVID-19 and none experienced severe forms of the virus.

The trial also concluded the vaccine was effective across age, racial, and ethnic groups—and genders—according to the FDA briefing document.

The hope among experts was that the vaccination program, which includes other not-yet-authorized candidates like one from Oxford and AstraZeneca, would steadily gain steam, easing supply-chain and other problems. Multiple states reported receiving less of the Pfizer vaccine than originally anticipated this week, though whether that was because they were not available or because of federal logistical problems was not clear.

“Maximizing dose counts is a really big issue right now,” Majumder said. “We want to make sure there is enough vaccine for people who want it… When you distribute the labor a bit, it definitely leaves me feeling a bit more confident.”

Majumder also noted that scientists were excited to learn how vaccine candidates do with transmission—that is, whether immunized people can be carriers even if they do not have symptoms. From that perspective, more candidates rolling out to the public was an added bonus beyond just increasing the number of vaccinated people.

“Every vaccine that’s approved for emergency use in the coming months, I expect it’s not just these two… they’ll be big deals for different reasons,” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Most Americans won't get a COVID-19 vaccine until later next year. Biden's team wants to move faster.

    In an interview with Yahoo News, Dr. Zeke Emanuel, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s transition COVID-19 advisory board, said he believes the Trump administration could have done more to optimize the vaccine rollout.

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • In FBI probe, Texas AG faces aggressive, ethical prosecutor

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has spent years dodging legal and public relations blows that might have knocked others out of politics. The Republican has so far proven too wily for political opponents and prosecutors, winning reelection and rising to national prominence as a conservative crusader even while under felony indictment. Paxton has not been charged with a crime in the months since eight senior officials in the attorney general's office reported him to the FBI for bribery, abuse of office and other offenses allegedly committed in helping a wealthy donor trying to fend off his own federal investigation.

  • Donald Trump 'asked Michael Flynn about using the military to overturn the election'

    Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, it was reported in the US. According to the New York Times, the president asked Mr Flynn to expand on the idea at a White House meeting on Friday. The meeting was the latest surreal twist in Mr Trump's relentless - and up to now unsuccessful - attempt to reverse his crushing defeat by Joe Biden. Mr Flynn, who was pardoned by Mr Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of the claim that Mr Biden's victory was "rigged". Undeterred by court after court rejecting legal bids to overturn Mr Trump's defeat and the Electoral College confirming Mr Biden's victory, Mr Flynn proposed more drastic measures on the conservative political website, Newsmax.

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro bizarrely suggests COVID-19 vaccines could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies

    Brazil's president suggested that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has strange side effects and the country was at the "tail end of the pandemic."

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Overdose deaths far outpace COVID-19 deaths in San Francisco

    A record 621 people died of drug overdoses in San Francisco so far this year, a staggering number that far outpaces the 173 deaths from COVID-19 the city has seen thus far. The crisis fueled by the powerful painkiller fentanyl could have been far worse if it wasn't for the nearly 3,000 times Narcan was used from January to the beginning of November to save someone from the brink of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday. The data reflects the number of times people report using Narcan to the Drug Overdose Prevention and Education Project, a city-funded program that coordinates San Francisco’s response to overdose, or return to refill their supply.

  • Trump clashes with secretary of state Mike Pompeo over who was responsible for massive cyberattack

    Donald Trump was last night at odds with one of his closest allies, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, over who was responsible for the massive cyber-attack on the US government. While Mr Pompeo fell into line with the consensus that Russia orchestrated the hack, Mr Trump suggested without evidence that China could have been the culprit, adding that it may have also helped rig the election in favour of Joe Biden. Playing down the severity of the attack, the US president wrote: "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control. Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens because Lamestream is, for mostly financial reasons, petrified of discussing the possibility that it may be China (it may!). "There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA."

  • French modeling agent charged with rape of a minor in Jeffrey Epstein probe

    Brunel "is suspected of having committed acts of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment on various minors," said Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz.

  • Pfizer said it had millions of doses of vaccine sitting in a warehouse because the federal government hadn't told it where to send them

    White House officials told the AP that the doses sitting in Pfizer's warehouse were being held to ensure the first recipients get their second doses.

  • Confederate Christmas ornaments are smaller than statues – but they send the same racist message

    As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual sojourn to the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of treasured ornaments bought, created and collected over years, even generations. Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal milestones, holiday icons and, in many cases, destinations visited. But, I argue, it may be time to take some of these old travel keepsakes off the tree. In researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites throughout the American South whose histories are tied to enslaved labor. Seemingly charming souvenirs are sold to commemorate many of these places – from the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, Virginia, to Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliffside carved with images of Confederate generals.Christmas ornaments are among them. And while these keepsakes may seem apolitical, their very circulation enables Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests they can thus desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of such stories and icons. Contesting Confederate symbolsIn recent years the U.S. has seen heated conversations about public symbols that commemorate the Confederacy, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals. After a white shooter’s deadly 2015 massacre of nine black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the flagpole outside the state capitol to remove the Confederate flag flying there. After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then-President Barack Obama referred to the Confederate battle flag as “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the U.S. and even abroad still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage not hate.”Statues of Confederate generals that dot courthouse lawns and public plazas across the United States have prompted similar controversy. In 2017 plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist at the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer.That tragedy spurred more cities, towns and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues seen as offensive. Nationwide debates followed on how best to grapple appropriately with this chapter of American history. Consuming the ConfederacyBeyond the scope of these national discussions, my research on Confederate myths and memory finds, many unexamined Confederate symbols have made their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Take “Confederate cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate the recipes of the Old South and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, the taxidermied war horse of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, for example.People probably don’t reflect on the horrors of slavery when baking an apple pie or purchasing a cuddly toy for their child. They aren’t meant to. But they are participating in that history and its mythologies nonetheless.In that way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating Confederate history serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding the Confederacy. More than a souvenirAs a result, tree ornaments depicting the White House of the Confederacy, a home of Gen. Robert E. Lee or the carvings of Stone Mountain are not simply mementos of a leisurely visit. These places and people are also icons of the “Lost Cause,” an ideology that romanticizes the Confederacy by portraying the American Civil War as a battle of “states’ rights” rather than a fight to preserve slavery. The Lost Cause is still taught in some Southern schools, demonstrating that the vestiges of the Confederacy are powerful and lasting. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments strengthen this myth that the Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.”What appears to be a nostalgic trip reminder, then, is in fact deeply implicated in a complex matrix of memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s just packaged in a seemingly benign way.Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family that displays them. They reveal their history, passions and aesthetic taste. So pause to consider whether your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a keepsake from Stone Mountain really belong between an ornament crafted in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker gifted by your grandmother? [ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations * This Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story * The science of gift wrapping explains why sloppy is betterNicole Maurantonio does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

  • Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

    Nathan Larson, 40, made the girl wear a long-haired wig to make her look older and told her to pretend to be mute during their travel, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced on Saturday. Mims said detectives learned that Larson, a resident of Catlett, Virginia, met the girl previously through social media, flew to California and persuaded her to sneak out of her house around 2 a.m. Monday. Larson was taken into custody and the girl was rescued by a Denver police officer who stopped the pair during their layover in Colorado, Mims said.

  • Israeli spy dramas fuel interest in joining secretive Mossad agency

    It is often considered the most secretive and ruthless of all spy networks, emerging briefly from the shadows to confront Israel's enemies before vanishing once more. But a wave of nail-biting spy thrillers on streaming websites, as well as last month’s high profile assassination of an Iranian scientist, have placed Mossad firmly in the public eye. Former spies in the elite intelligence service say it is always on the lookout for recruits as it adapts to new dangers in the region, and that television programmes such as Apple TV's "Tehran" and Netflix's "The Spy," are fuelling applications. “When people see the James Bond movies, or Tehran, they want to be a part of it,” former Mossad agent Avner Avraham, who says it was 007 that first drew him to the service, told the Daily Telegraph. “You can travel, the government pays you, it's fun, it's sometimes dangerous and you are very proud to serve your country...and so people want to join," said Mr Avraham, who worked as a Mossad officer for 28 years. “Tehran” in particular has some parallels with events unfolding in the real world today, as it features a young, female undercover Mossad agent on operations in the Iranian capital. On November 27, Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was gunned down near Tehran in an ambush that seemed to have been plucked straight from the script of the Israeli spy series, which was first broadcast on public network Kan.

  • A politician tweeted a list showing how much the EU has agreed to pay for the leading vaccines, confirming rumors of Moderna's sky-high price

    At the top end, the EU agrees to pay Moderna $22.06 per dose while paying $2.18 per dose for AstraZeneca's.

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • U.S. President-elect Biden, Mexico's president vow to cooperate on immigration

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday committed to work on a humane strategy to regional migration by addressing its root causes in Central America and southern Mexico. The two leaders in a phone call "discussed working together on a new approach to regional migration that offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States," a summary of the call provided by Biden's team said. The two leaders said they shared a desire to address the reasons for migration in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and southern Mexico.

  • Trump reportedly considered appointing controversial lawyer Sidney Powell to lead election fraud investigation

    The Trump campaign may have distanced itself from attorney Sidney Powell in its longshot fight to overturn the presidential election results, but President Trump has another job in mind for the controversial lawyer, The New York Times reports.During a Friday meeting at the White House, Trump discussed making Powell a special counsel investigating voter fraud, two people briefed on the discussion told the Times. The president's advisers were reportedly not fond of the idea — Powell has largely fallen out of favor even among Trump's most ardent loyalists because she's pushed baseless conspiracy theories that Trump's loss stemmed from a Venezuelan plot involving corrupted voting machines.Powell was at the White House for the meeting, which reportedly became "raucous" at times, and accused Trump's advisers of being quitters, the Times' sources said. Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House counsel Pat Cipollone were reportedly two of the people who rejected the idea.Per the Times, the meeting also involved a discussion about an executive order to take control of voting machines to examine them. Giuliani has reportedly made separate but similar calls for the Department of Homeland Security to seize the machines, only to be told the department does not have the authority to do so. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Trump's ultimate self-own Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims