Moderna, Zillow and 28 More Companies That Made the Fortune 500 in 2022

hapabapa / Getty Images

The Fortune 500 is a much-lauded list of the America’s biggest companies. Qualification is solely based on a company’s revenues. The 2022 edition is the 68th in its history.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

There is always turnover in the Fortune 500 based on the rising and falling fortunes of America’s biggest companies. This is particularly true in recent years, when fortunes are made and lost more dramatically thanks to a variety of market factors.

Typically, membership on the list is an imprimatur of quality and status, but it can also simply reflect current market trends. Moderna, for example, was a company with no products or revenue to speak of until the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, at which time it catapulted into the big leagues with billions of dollars of revenue. Coinbase Global only went public in 2021 and rose to prominence on the back of the cryptocurrency surge, but whether or not it continues to rise up the Fortune 500 or drop off it will likely depend on whether the current “crypto winter” passes.

The surge in oil prices has helped boost the revenue of countless energy companies in 2022, some of which now find their names on the Fortune 500 for the first time. Here’s a look at the financial highlights of the 30 companies that are new to the Fortune 500 in 2022, including their ranking, revenues, profits, assets, market value and number of employees.

171. Cleveland-Cliffs

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 171

Revenues: $20,444,000,000

Profits: $2,988,000,000

Assets: $18,975,000,000

Market Value : $16,891,200,000

Employees: 26,000

195. Moderna

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 195

Revenues: $18,471,000,000

Profits: $12,202,000,000

Assets: $24,669,000,000

Market Value : $69,424,300,000

Employees: 2,700

309. Devon Energy

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 309

Revenues: $12,206,000,000

Profits: $2,813,000,000

Assets: $21,025,000,000

Market Value : $39,274,100,000

Employees: 1,600

Take Our Poll: How Has Inflation Impacted Your Holiday Shopping Plans?

322. International Flavors & Fragrances

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 322

Revenues: $11,656,000,000

Profits: $270,000,000

Assets: $39,658,000,000

Market Value : $33,455,600,000

Employees: 24,000

Story continues

335. Caesars Entertainment

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 335

Revenues: $11,110,000,000

Profits: -$1,019,000,000

Assets: $38,031,000,000

Market Value : $16,564,600,000

Employees: 49,000

364. MGM Resorts International

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 364

Revenues: $9,680,100,000

Profits: $1,254,400,000

Assets: $40,899,100,000

Market Value : $18,257,900,000

Employees: 60,500

386. Apollo Global Management

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 386

Revenues: $9,124,000,000

Profits: $1,838,500,000

Assets: $30,501,900,000

Market Value : $37,194,000,000

Employees: 2,153

395. Jackson Financial

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 395

Revenues: $8,848,000,000

Profits: $3,183,000,000

Assets: $375,484,000,000

Market Value : $3,895,100,000

Employees: 3,150

398. Carlyle Group

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 398

Revenues: $8,782,100,000

Profits: $2,974,700,000

Assets: $21,250,400,000

Market Value : $17,427,500,000

Employees: 1,850

401. UFP Industries

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 401

Revenues: $8,636,100,000

Profits: $535,600,000

Assets: $3,245,300,000

Market Value : $4,790,500,000

Employees: 15,000

404. Expedia Group

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 404

Revenues: $8,598,000,000

Profits: $12,000,000

Assets: $21,548,000,000

Market Value : $30,746,500,000

Employees: 14,800

424. Zillow Group

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 424

Revenues: $8,147,400,000

Profits: -$527,800,000

Assets: $10,695,500,000

Market Value : $12,287,100,000

Employees: 8,005

425. Opendoor Technologies

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 425

Revenues: $8,021,000,000

Profits: -$662,000,000

Assets: $9,506,000,000

Market Value : $5,364,100,000

Employees: 2,816

430. GXO Logistics

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 430

Revenues: $7,940,000,000

Profits: $153,000,000

Assets: $7,271,000,000

Market Value : $8,193,000,000

Employees: 97,500

431. APA

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 431

Revenues: $7,928,000,000

Profits: $973,000,000

Assets: $13,303,000,000

Market Value : $14,332,300,000

Employees: 2,253

437. Coinbase Global

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 437

Revenues: $7,839,400,000

Profits: $3,624,100,000

Assets: $21,274,400,000

Market Value : $41,670,400,000

Employees: 3,730

447. Hess

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 447

Revenues: $7,583,000,000

Profits: $559,000,000

Assets: $20,515,000,000

Market Value : $33,155,200,000

Employees: 1,545

461. TravelCenters of America

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 461

Revenues: $7,336,800,000

Profits: $58,500,000

Assets: $3,508,500,000

Market Value : $637,500,000

Employees: 16,540

462. Hertz Global Holdings

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 462

Revenues: $7,336,000,000

Profits: $366,000,000

Assets: $19,783,000,000

Market Value : $9,508,900,000

Employees: 23,000

479. Diamondback Energy

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 479

Revenues: $6,797,000,000

Profits: $2,182,000,000

Assets: $22,898,000,000

Market Value : $24,320,000,000

Employees: 870

480. Victoria’s Secret

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 480

Revenues: $6,784,600,000

Profits: $646,400,000

Assets: $4,344,000,000

Market Value : $4,330,400,000

Employees: 24,000

483. ON Semiconductor

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 483

Revenues: $6,739,800,000

Profits: $1,009,600,000

Assets: $9,626,000,000

Market Value : $27,078,700,000

Employees: 31,650

485. EnLink Midstream

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 485

Revenues: $6,685,900,000

Profits: $22,400,000

Assets: $8,483,200,000

Market Value : $4,670,600,000

Employees: 1,073

486. Southwestern Energy

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 486

Revenues: $6,667,000,000

Profits: -$25,000,000

Assets: $11,848,000,000

Market Value : $7,989,700,000

Employees: 938

488. Dillard’s

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 488

Revenues: $6,624,300,000

Profits: $862,500,000

Assets: $3,245,600,000

Market Value : $4,928,200,000

Employees: 25,350

491. Landstar System

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 491

Revenues: $6,540,400,000

Profits: $381,500,000

Assets: $2,045,500,000

Market Value : $5,600,000,000

Employees: 1,399

492. CF Industries Holdings

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 492

Revenues: $6,538,300,000

Profits: $917,100,000

Assets: $12,375,200,000

Market Value : $214,551,300,000

Employees: 3,003

494. Robert Half Holdings

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 494

Revenues: $6,461,400,000

Profits: $598,600,000

Assets: $2,952,400,000

Market Value : $12,638,100,000

Employees: 14,600

495. Compass

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 495

Revenues: $6,421,000,000

Profits: -$494,100,000

Assets: $1,800,600,000

Market Value : $3,358,800,000

Employees: 4,775

498. ARKO

Fortune 500 2022 Rank: 498

Revenues: $6,412,600,000

Profits: $59,200,000

Assets: $2,942,300,000

Market Value : $1,133,900,000

Employees: 11,236

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this support piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Fortune 500 list to highlight the 30 new companies to the list for the year and highlight some of the companies financials. All data was collected and is up to date as of November 21, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Moderna, Zillow and 28 More Companies That Made the Fortune 500 in 2022