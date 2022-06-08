Moderna's new omicron-targeting COVID vaccine is company's 'lead candidate' for a fall booster

Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Moderna released data Wednesday showing its newest combination COVID-19 vaccine protects against the highly transmissible omicron variant and called the vaccine its “lead candidate” for a booster this fall.

The new booster, called mRNA-1273.214, combines the company’s original vaccine with one designed to target the omicron variant. Results from a trial involving 437 people showed the combination booster was more protective against omicron and earlier variants compared with the original vaccine.

In April, the company announced results showing another combination booster candidate targeting the beta variant protected well against a range of coronavirus variants, including the beta, delta and omicron variants.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel appeared to favor the omicron-targeting combination booster in a company statement released Wednesday.

“Looking at these data alongside the durability we saw with our first bivalent booster candidate … we anticipate more durable protection against variants of concern with mRNA-1273.214, making it our lead candidate for a fall 2022 booster,” he said.

The company said volunteers who received the experimental booster produced 1.75 times the level of antibodies one month after the shot compared with the original booster dose.

Like the original booster dose, the combination booster is given at a 50 microgram dose and has similar side effects, according to the company release.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced earlier this year that they also are studying an omicron-targeted vaccine for healthy adults ages 18 through 55.

On June 28, an advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration will meet to discuss COVID-19 boosters for the fall, including whether the original vaccines should be changed to target circulating variants.

Contributing: Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine: Moderna omicron booster safe and effective, study says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna says bivalent Omicron vaccine shows strong protection

    Moderna says its Omicron-specific bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is likely candidate for fall boosters.

  • No, Latinos don't actually have less heart disease – a new large study refutes the longstanding 'Latino paradox'

    For at least three decades, studies have shown that Latinos have better heart health than other people, but new research calls that into question. The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Latinos may have higher rates of heart disease than previously thought, refuting a well-accepted idea known as the “Latino paradox,” according to a new study that I was involved in. The crux of the Latino paradox is as follow

  • Moderna says its updated COVID vaccine boosts protection against Omicron

    Moderna has been running trials on a new COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with targeted protection from the Omicron variant.

  • Summer Travel 2022: Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Pay For Vacation With Savings — How To Build Your Fund

    In spite of constant news about Americans overspending on their credit cards, when it comes to travel, they seem to prefer using their savings. This is according to an April 2022 survey by...

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Lines Fell 20.1% in May

    Norwegian reported earnings that missed expectations, and stagflation would be tough for a cruise recovery.

  • Queen Latifah on why she got 'mad' when trainer categorized her as obese

    Queen Latifah is speaking out about her weight and why she's angry at having been categorized as obese. The actress and singer opened up on a new episode of "Red Table Talk" about the day a personal trainer told her she would be considered obese. "She's showing me different body types, and she's telling me, this is what your BMI is, this is what your weight is, and you fall into this category of obesity," said Latifah, referring to Body Mass Index, a measure of body fat based on height and weight, according to the National Institutes of Health.

  • 11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon

    It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....

  • 5 classic summer road trip travel games for under $30

    Not the type to rely on a screen for entertainment during a road trip? Why not check out these great, classic road trip games instead? All for under $30.

  • Election security and voter fraud concerns

    Ballot and voter security has been called into question recently. 23ABC's Vania Patino has more on how it's going and the breakdown of this concern. So when you do come out and fill out or drop off your ballots to poll places if you see suspicious activity that you believe is voter fraud there are ways to report that to both the county and the state.

  • Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

    Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine that combines its original shot with protection against the omicron variant appears to work, the company announced Wednesday. Moderna's preliminary study results show people given the combination shot experienced a higher boost in omicron-fighting antibodies than if they just got a fourth dose of the original vaccine. “We believe strongly that this data supports an update of the vaccine,” Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president, said Wednesday.

  • Moderna Booster Targeting Omicron Shows Stronger Immune Response Than Original Vaccine

    The company will submit the analysis to U.S. regulators soon, with the hope that the booster will be available in late summer.

  • Should You Take Paxlovid to Treat COVID-19? 1 Expert Weighs In

    Ever since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020, researchers and scientists have worked tirelessly to develop vaccines and medication to treat the virus. Now, nearly two and a half years later, we have several different vaccine options and potential therapeutics - including a potential antiviral treatment that's recently been getting increasing attention.

  • New vaccine could cure cancer – thanks to team behind Covid jab

    Scientists have made a cancer vaccine breakthrough after manufacturers behind the Pfizer Covid jab used the same technology to stop the disease returning.

  • FDA advisory panel to consider approving fourth COVID-19 vaccine, this one from Maryland's Novavax

    A more traditional vaccine than some of the others, Novavax's offering might encourage some COVID-19 vaccine holdouts to get the shot, experts said.

  • FDA advisory committee recommends Novavax vaccine for use in adults

    FDA votes to recommend use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine in adults

  • Treatment uses patient's own immune system to wipe out 100% of rectal cancer in recent trial

    Cancer is unique among human diseases in the way it manifests a betrayal of our bodies, multiplying our cells out of control, while stealing our health, vitality, and lives in the process. Throughout the history of modern medicine, we have tried countless avenues of research, detection, and therapies in the battle to treat and cure cancer in its myriad forms. Some of those detection methods involve things as seemingly unusual as training dogs to sniff them out and find them early, as portrayed i

  • FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration's independent panel of advisers has voted in favor of the FDA authorizing Novavax, a protein-based vaccine, which could soon be the fourth vaccine for COVID-19 authorized in the U.S. Although the U.S. already has three other COVID vaccines, some experts are excited about the Novavax vaccine because it is the first COVID-19 vaccine of its kind to be considered for authorization. Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is a more traditional protein-based vaccine, given as two shots.

  • FDA panel endorses possible 4th COVID vaccine

    FDA panel endorses possible 4th COVID vaccine

  • Novavax Stock Surges as FDA Panel Recommends EUA for Protein-Based Covid Vaccine

    "The advisory committee's positive recommendation acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based Covid vaccine," said CEO Stanley Erck.

  • Better Buy: Novavax vs. Vaxart

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are both biotechs which rose to prominence as a result of their efforts to develop and commercialize a coronavirus vaccine. Only Novavax has largely accomplished that goal so far, though its product isn't yet approved for sale in the U.S. But do its recent successes make it a better buy? The argument for buying Novavax is that in the near term it'll be raking in global sales of its coronavirus vaccine, which will continue to get approved for use in more and more jurisdictions.