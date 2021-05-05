Moderna's 'tweaked' Covid vaccine effective against Brazil and South Africa variants

Telegraph reporters
·2 min read
The Moderna vaccine was the third to be approved in the UK - PA
The Moderna vaccine was the third to be approved in the UK - PA

Moderna has created the first "tweaked" vaccine, which it says is effective against Covid-19 variants.

Early data from a 40-person trial show that a third dose of either its current Covid-19 jab or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants first found in Brazil and South Africa.

"We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants," said the company's CEO Stephane Bancel.

Forty participants were tested for their levels of neutralising antibodies six to eight months after their primary vaccination series of two shots.

A third shot of either the original Moderna vaccine or a variant-specific booster improved antibody levels against two major variants, which were first detected in South Africa and Brazil.

The variant-specific booster performed better than the original shot, producing almost twice as many neutralising antibodies.

The US biotech firm is also testing a third type of booster, which is a combination of the other two types, and plans to announce results for it soon.

Neutralising antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that are custom-made to bind to a specific structure of a microbe.

In the case of the coronavirus, these are its spike proteins that dot the surface giving it its distinctive crown-like appearance.

Binding to these spikes prevents the virus from latching on to and invading our cells.

Neutralizing antibodies are therefore important first lines of defense that prevent infection.

The immune system does however contain many other key players which, especially among people who were vaccinated against the original virus or previously infected, can kick in and prevent severe disease, even if a variant breaks through and infects the host.

Read more: How the Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and other Covid vaccines compare

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna booster increases antibodies against COVID-19 variants, early data shows

    (Reuters) -Moderna Inc said on Wednesday early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current COVID-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants of COVID-19 first found in Brazil and South Africa. The booster shots, given to volunteers previously inoculated with Moderna's two-dose vaccine regimen, also boosted antibodies against the original version of COVID-19, Moderna said. The early data comes from a 40-person trial testing both Moderna's existing shot and a version developed to protect against the South African variant of COVID-19 called mRNA-1273.351.

  • CDC expects new COVID surge starting this month

    Coronavirus cases across the U.S. are likely to peak this month before dropping by July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.The state of play: America's rate of daily new COVID cases has declined in recent weeks, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Health officials are urging people to remain vigilant as variants spread, some of which are more contagious and deadly than the original strain of the virus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: CDC projections in four different scenarios of vaccination rates and state reopenings show that the outbreak generally remains the same in each forecast.While cases are expected to spike in May, hospitalizations and deaths will likely remain low nationwide, the agency said. Across all four scenarios, the country's case count is likely to fall in July.High vaccination rates and adherence to safety protocols "are essential to control COVID-19 and prevent surges in hospitalizations and deaths in the coming months," U.S. health officials wrote in Wednesday's report.At a press briefing Wednesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said "we have a path out of this," but maintained that "variants are a wild card that could reverse this progress we have made.""Simply put, the sooner we get more and more people vaccinated, the sooner we will all get back to normal," Walensky said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • UPDATE 1-Moderna booster increases antibodies against COVID-19 variants, early data shows

    Moderna Inc said on Wednesday early human trial data shows that a third dose of either its current COVID-19 shot or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants of COVID-19 first found in Brazil and South Africa. The booster shots, given to volunteers previously inoculated with Moderna's two-dose vaccine regimen, also boosted antibodies against the original version of COVID-19, Moderna said. The early data comes from a 40-person trial testing both Moderna's existing shot and a version developed to protect against the South African variant of COVID-19 called mRNA-1273.351.

  • Sperm not impacted by Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; neuropsychiatric symptoms persist in COVID-19 survivors

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE does not damage sperm, according to a study by Israeli researchers. None of their sperm parameters - volume, concentration, or motility - had changed significantly after vaccination, the researchers reported Monday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Biden administration commits to waiving vaccine patent protections

    The Biden administration supports temporarily lifting intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines and will move forward with international discussions to waive them, its top trade negotiator said on Wednesday. "This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures. The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Tai said the United States would participate in negotiations around an international waiver of the protections, cautioning that the discussions would "take time." The United States had helped block negotiations around the proposal since its October 2020 introduction by Indian and South African officials. Bloomberg News first reported that the Biden administration would support the waiver. The matter centers on a proposal in front of the World Trade Organization that would waive a slew of intellectual property protections on medical products for the duration of the pandemic. The pharmaceutical industry has fought the proposal, arguing that it would weaken drug companies' existing efforts to rapidly produce billions of vaccine doses. Dozens of developing countries back the proposal, arguing it will allow them to rapidly produce their own generic vaccines, rather than wait months or years for sufficient doses. Tai, who is attending this week's WTO sessions in Geneva, has spent weeks meeting with advocates and opponents of the proposal, which had divided the White House. Some White House officials focused on the domestic coronavirus response have warned that waiving protections on the vaccines could spark new competition for ingredients that could disrupt global production. Pharmaceutical companies also have vehemently opposed the matter, warning it could have drastic impacts on their ability to produce vaccine while offshoring American jobs. The waiver had sparked broader consternation in Washington over the past few months, as progressives have pressed the Biden administration to support it. The debate exploded in recent weeks as the United States administered hundreds of millions of shots to its own citizens while other countries, including India, reeled from the worsening global coronavirus outbreak. House Democrats on Tuesday amped up pressure on the White House to support the temporary suspension of patent protections on coronavirus vaccines, releasing a letter signed by most of the chamber's Democratic caucus calling on President Joe Biden to "restore America's public health leadership on the world stage." Progressives cheered the move as a significant step toward combating the pandemic. "With this waiver, we can share vaccine recipes, largely developed with taxpayer dollars, while assuring reasonable royalties to American manufacturers. The best way to end the deadly global vaccine shortage is to enable more manufacturers to make vaccines," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who chairs the House Ways and Means health subcommittee. "We turned up the heat and I think the president cares deeply about keeping promises," said Faiz Shakir, a former chief adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who lobbied senior administration officials about the waiver. "For those of us who are activists, it's important for us to remember we demand they do what they already promised. And to their credit they did so." Related ContentIndian diaspora reckons with crisis abroadBlack residents of Elizabeth City, N.C., thought police violence happened in other places. Then it came to their town.The ship that saved the unknown soldier from disaster

  • Forget Herd Immunity. Here’s How We End This Nightmare.

    GettyBy the time Israel recently crossed the threshold of 60 percent of its population having received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine (with more than one half receiving two doses to become fully immunized), new COVID-19 cases and deaths had plummeted. Now that New Hampshire is the first in the United States to reach 60 percent single-dose immunization, we are seeing significant declines in COVID-19 suffering there, as well.Such positive developments might make it seem like the all-elusive target of “herd immunity” is finally within reach, and the pandemic is kaput.Yet on Monday, The New York Times skeptically explored whether it will even be possible to achieve herd immunity in the United States. In this context, herd immunity refers to the level of COVID-19 vaccination coverage required in order to reach a tipping point that results in halting coronavirus transmission.But vaccines are working, and it’s important we don’t get distracted by a moving target that has been seized upon by the far right and which could be used to stoke vaccine hesitancy.In fact, I’ve stopped using the term herd immunity because it has been highly politicized by conservative groups as a means to justify the premature halting of non-pharmaceutical interventions, including masks and social distancing. In some cases, coronavirus skeptics have set the bar at ridiculously low levels, such as 40 percent vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.There is a scientific rationale behind the concept of “herd immunity.” Some epidemiologists have suggested that virus transmission will dramatically decline or even disappear once the level of full vaccination reaches 65-70 percent, though lately that number has been raised to much higher levels, possibly even 85-90 percent. That’s partly because of the higher transmissibility of new variants of concern, including the B.1.1.7 variant now dominant in the U.S. and Israel.Recently, the hope has been that if we can hit 75 percent, 80 percent, or 90 percent benchmarks, we might reach a point where transmission does not disappear entirely but is at such low levels that we can resume levels of activity that resemble pre-pandemic life.Some version of that achievement is still the plan, and it is still attainable. However, reaching such levels will require many stars to align, and we face some significant hurdles.Currently, no COVID-19 vaccine has been released for emergency use for anyone under the age of 16, although Pfizer-BioNTech has requested emergency use for 12- to 15-year-olds and reportedly may get it as soon as this month. We will need to create awareness campaigns regarding the importance of vaccinating this adolescent population, with a goal to have middle schools and high schools across the country fully immunized against COVID-19 by the fall. That would still leave the slice of the U.S. population under the age of 12, which is so far ineligible for vaccination.Likewise, while vaccine hesitancy or refusal has declined significantly in BIPOC communities in recent months, we still face the reality that vaccinations in these groups lag behind white or Asian populations. A significant issue is ensuring vaccine access, especially in low-income communities that lack pharmacies and health-care facilities. Closing this BIPOC gap has been a priority for the Biden administration, a focus that must accelerate.Third, the Center for Countering Digital Hate estimates that the leading anti-vaxxer groups have 58 million followers, and now at least one anti-vaxxer group has specifically targeted Black Americans in a new film documentary by drawing analogies between vaccinations and Tuskegee experimentation. Complicating this situation are revelations of concerted attacks on COVID-19 vaccinations by the Russian government. Although the Biden administration acknowledges the importance of ramping up pro-vaccine messages, so far it has not taken the essential steps to halt anti-vaccine aggression from U.S. groups or state actors like Russia. This could become an important barrier to high vaccination rates.Meanwhile, as I have previously highlighted, we have at least four major news polls showing that over 40 percent of individuals self-identifying as Republicans exhibit vaccine hesitancy or refusal. That is why the top U.S. states in terms of vaccination coverage—achieving more than 50 percent of residents receiving a single dose—are all blue or bluish states, whereas states at the bottom with 35 percent vaccine coverage or less are all deep red. I fear we are heading toward a deep red state versus blue state divide, in which only the blue states slow or halt virus transmission. In contrast, the coronavirus will continue to circulate and mutate across the U.S. southern and mountain states. That is a major barrier to anything resembling herd immunity for the country. We must find a path to reach conservative groups and the GOP leadership to get Republican strongholds vaccinated.Another, perhaps less obvious move that is essential for Americans ready for this to be over already: vaccinating Canada. It makes no sense to vaccinate Detroit, Michigan, and yet ignore Windsor, Ontario, across the Detroit River. The same goes for Buffalo, New York, and Fort Erie, Ontario, connected by the legendary Peace Bridge. Yet Canada lags far behind the U.S. in vaccination coverage. Only 34 percent of Canada’s population has received a single dose of vaccine, and only 3 percent is fully vaccinated. Such numbers ensure that the virus will circulate in our northern states for many more months. With a Canadian population of 37.59 million, it is feasible for the U.S. to facilitate vaccinating Canada by expanding vaccine coverage another 11 percent. That is not a stretch, it’s the right thing to do, and in our enlightened self- interest.Similarly, only 6 percent of the Mexican population is fully vaccinated, while only 10 percent has received a single dose. Because of its much larger population and logistics, vaccinating Mexico is more daunting than Canada, but we should at least begin this process in a more accelerated manner.So, sure, the odds are stacked against us. The youngest Americans are unreachable with vaccines, at least as of now, and virus transmission continues to swirl around us. Most significantly, we should anticipate sustained transmission in some of the deep-red states where populations continue to defy vaccinations, especially if we fail to enact more aggressive measures against anti-vaccine disinformation.But I believe we can achieve 80 to 85 percent vaccination coverage—and claw back normalcy—no matter what you want to call it.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What it's like to get COVID-19 after a vaccine, according to people who had 'breakthrough' infections

    Karlee Camme, 24, was not sick enough to suspect she had COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated. She got tested when she lost her sense of smell.

  • Ivanka Trump faces more anti-vaccine backlash from her followers after posting a photo of her 2nd COVID-19 shot

    Many of Ivanka's anti-vaxx supporters rejected her efforts to promote the vaccine in the comments to her social media posts.

  • Prince Charles Tells Soldiers Who Took Part in Prince Philip's Funeral They "Did Him Proud"

    The Prince of Wales took over from his father as Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 1975, a role that the Duke of Edinburgh had held since 1953.

  • N.Korea says COVID-19 vaccines are 'no panacea', warns of lengthy battle

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's state media warned of the prospect of a lengthy battle against the coronavirus and said vaccines developed by global drugmakers were proving to be "no universal panacea". The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, said on Tuesday the global pandemic was only worsening, despite the development of vaccines. "Novel coronavirus vaccines introduced competitively by various countries were once regarded as a glimmer of hope for humanity that could end the fight against this frightening disease," Rodong Sinmun said.

  • Italian court hands U.S. tourists life sentences for murdering policeman

    ROME (Reuters) -Two American tourists were sentenced to life in prison by an Italian court on Wednesday for the 2019 murder of a policeman near their Rome hotel in a case that shook the nation. Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, had admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in the early hours of July 26, 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.

  • Denmark, Norway study finds slightly raised blood clot rates after Astra COVID shot

    A study in Denmark and Norway has found slightly increased rates of vein blood clots among people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, including clots in the brain, compared with expected rates in the general population. "The absolute risks of venous thromboembolic events described in this study are small, and the findings should be interpreted in the context of the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination at both the societal and the individual level," they wrote in a summary of their findings published in the BMJ medical journal on Thursday. Norway suspended its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 11 after a small number of cases of blood clots combined with bleeding and low platelet counts.

  • Asian American Father Walking With 1-Year-Old Son in Stroller Repeatedly Punched in SF

    An Asian American father was waiting to cross the street with his 1-year-old child when a man approached and hit him from behind in San Francisco on Friday. What happened: Bruce, 36, was outside of Gus’s Community Market by the intersection of 4th and Channel streets around 2 p.m. in Mission Bay when he was punched from behind and knocked to the ground. In a surveillance video, the male suspect, identified as Sidney Hammond, can be seen pummeling Bruce more than a dozen times as the stroller carrying his child rolled away.

  • WHO experts voice "very low confidence" in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

    WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows. A World Health Organization spokesman said that the document on Sinopharm vaccine BBIBP-CorV was "one of many resources" on which recommendations are made, tentatively scheduled to be issued later this week. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.

  • ‘We’re really in the early days’ of understanding neurological issues with COVID-19

    The long-term effects of COVID-19 are still not clear, and recent research indicates that many patients could face neurological or psychiatric issues down the line.

  • Nets, Kyrie Irving fined $35,000 each after his 'repeated refusal' to speak with reporters

    Kyrie Irving was fined back in December, too, after he avoided meeting with reporters, who he described as "pawns."

  • South Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot

    One dose of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer was 86.6% effective in preventing infections among people aged 60 and older, real world data released by South Korea showed on Wednesday. Data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed the Pfizer vaccine, jointly developed by BioNTech, was 89.7% effective in preventing infection at least two weeks after a first dose was given, while the AstraZeneca shot was 86.0% effective. Its analysis is based on more than 3.5 million people in South Korea aged 60 and older for two months from Feb. 26 and included 521,133 people who received a first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot.

  • Jennie Garth Says Parenting Older Kids Is Not for 'Faint of Heart': 'Whole Different Ball Game'

    Jennie explains to PEOPLE how she got into her first car accident, just five minutes after getting her first car

  • Trump told Facebook's oversight board that his supporters were 'law abiding' during Capitol riot

    The remarks were submitted to Facebook's oversight board on the former president’s behalf through the American Center for Law and Justice, a conservative Christian group, and "a page administrator," according to the board's full decision.