It's Modernism Week in Palm Springs. This DIY tour points the way

Rosemary McClure
·8 min read
PALM SPRINGS, CA - MARCH 29: The Saguaro Palm Springs hotel at 1800 E. Palm Canyon Dr. during a mid-century modern architecture tour. Photographed in Palm Springs on Monday, March 29, 2021 in Palm Springs, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The Saguaro is one of the most colorful and quirky Midcentury Modern hotels in Palm Springs. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

It’s a grand time to visit the Palm Springs area, when temperatures are mild and a cloudless blue sky contrasts with the towering mountain ranges nearby.

The region also is the Midcentury Modern capital of the U.S., with numerous homes and businesses reflecting the sleek lines of this retro architectural style. Local modernism fans schedule events here each year, showcasing the region’s top midcentury architecture and designs.

The nonprofit organization Modernism Week offers 12 home and garden tours and eight special events through April 18, including a vintage car show, dinners, a fashion show and entertainment events.

You can channel your inner Modernist at one of those events, or take a drive with us on

our do-it-yourself architectural tour, which hits some of the highlights.

We’ve skipped famous homes behind high walls; our 10-stop itinerary includes only homes and buildings easily seen from your vehicle.

Begin your tour on California 111. You can access it from Interstate 10 if you’re approaching from the Los Angeles area. We won’t get too far from Highway 111B at any point on our tour, although it’s called North Palm Canyon, East Palm Canyon and South Palm Canyon in different parts of the city.

1. Palm Springs Visitors Center

Looking for things to see and do? You’ll find ideas on the way into town at the soaring Palm Springs Visitors Center (2901 N. Palm Canyon Drive), formerly the Tramway Gas Station. Yes, it seems weird to start an architectural tour at an old Esso service station, but it’s the gateway to Palm Springs and is outta sight, as they would have said in the ’60s. It’s also a landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Built in 1965 by architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers, its huge wing-shaped roof dips in the middle and rises on either side to form a pair of verandas that offer shade from the desert sun. Frey, considered the founder of the Palm Springs Modern movement, worked in Paris for architects Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret before moving to the U.S. When you’re done here, jump back on Highway 111B (North Palm Canyon Drive) and head toward town. Turn right on Hermosa Place.

2. Former Dinah Shore estate

A low-slung Modern home surrounded by palm trees
The former Dinah Shore estate, designed by Donald Wexler, can be booked for overnight stays. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

If you’re planning an over-the-top party, you can rent singer Dinah Shore’s over-the-top estate (432 W. Hermosa Place), now known as actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s estate, for $3,750 per night. Expensive, but it has six bedrooms, 7½ baths, a tennis court and a guesthouse that overlooks the pool. Designed by architect Donald Wexler in 1964, the Midcentury Modern masterpiece has floor-to-ceiling windows, a sunken living room and is set on 1.3 landscaped acres. The home, which DiCaprio occasionally uses himself, is in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood, one of Palm Springs’ most popular areas. There are several other homes nearby you’ll want to see; it’s probably easiest to set your GPS.

3. Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway

About three blocks away, you’ll find Elvis’ Honeymoon Hideaway (1350 Ladera Circle), where Presley and wife Priscilla honeymooned and lived in 1966 and 1967. Also called the House of Tomorrow, the home was considered ahead of its time because of innovations such as vacuum ports for cleaning and wall-mounted radios. It was built by prolific Palm Springs developer Robert Alexander for his family and is three stories, designed with four concentric circles. None of its rooms is square. You can’t miss it — there’s a life-size cardboard Elvis in the front window.

4. Kaufmann Desert House

Lucky you. This stunner is for sale — and for just $19.75 million. Designed by architect Richard Neutra, the Kaufmann Desert House (470 W. Vista Chino) is impressive, carefully restored and beautifully landscaped. Built in 1946, the home was commissioned by retail tycoon Edgar J. Kaufmann, who also commissioned Frank Lloyd Wright to build Fallingwater in Pennsylvania, one of the most famous houses in the world. The Desert House, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, is laid out like a pinwheel, with wings radiating from the central living and dining room. It has been for sale since last fall; if it sells at full price it would be the most expensive home sold here, easily eclipsing the sale of Bob and Dolores Hope’s estate in 2016 for $13 million.

5. Edris House

Our last home (1030 W. Cielo Drive) in this luxe neighborhood sits on a hill with breathtaking views of the nearby mountains and across Palm Springs into the Coachella Valley. Designed by E. Stewart Williams in 1954 for his friends William and Marjorie Edris, the three-bedroom, three-bath home is surrounded by boulders, palms and cactus. Williams is said to have designed it to look as if it grew out of the ground rather than falling from the sky. Indeed, one side of the house is set into a hillside. Other Williams designs can be found throughout Palm Springs, including the Twin Palms estate once owned by Frank Sinatra.

Now head back to North Palm Canyon Drive.

6. Eight4Nine Restaurant

Do you want to stop for lunch, dinner or at least a “Mad Men”-era Stinger, Rusty Nail or martini, the it-drink of midcentury imbibing? Eight4Nine, which makes itself easy to find by capitalizing on its address (849 N. Palm Canyon Drive) is in a renovated 1950s post office in the midst of the Uptown Design District, a treasure trove of shops and boutiques that specialize in Modernist and other vintage Palm Springs looks. Choose from retro dishes such as salmon niçoise salad ($22) or a smoked turkey Monte Cristo ($20). Who knows? You may even run into a star — Miley Cyrus was there last month. Remember to check out the nearby shops before moving on.

7. Park Imperial South

Let’s ramble south on Palm Canyon Drive and take a look at some other residential areas. If architectural excellence is important to you but you don’t care much about individuality, you’ll like Park Imperial South (1750-1844 S. Araby Drive, off East Palm Canyon Drive), 30 identical units designed in 1960 by architect Barry Berkus. This community is on a 3½-acre lot; each unit has a 1,426-square-foot, single-story floor plan — three bedrooms (or two bedrooms and a den) and two baths. The development is known for its iconic folded-plate roofs, poured terrazzo floors and use of concrete block.

8. The Saguaro

A hotel with a cantilevered roof and palm trees
The Saguaro hotel is awash in wildflower colors found in the Coachella Valley. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Palm Springs abounds with Midcentury Modern hotels that have orange lounge chairs, Sputnik light fixtures and a groovy vibe. One of the most colorful and quirky is the Saguaro (1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive), a renovated ’70s-era motel that has had several lives, including as a Holiday Inn. Saguaro is fun — not luxe or lavish — and a good place to stay and party by the pool. And it's an excellent spot to shoot Insta-worthy photos: The 245-room hotel is painted a rainbow of wildflower colors — red, blue, purple, orange, yellow, etc. — found in the Coachella Valley. The bright colors are a stark contrast to the sharp whites and clean, straight lines of the building.

9. Canyon View Estates

To check out another cool development, drive through Canyon View Estates (East Canyon Vista Drive, off South Palm Canyon Drive). Architect William Krisel, a Midcentury Modern master, designed the community for developer Roy Fey in 1962. Each group of homes clusters around a common pool, spa and greenway with common elements such as carports, floor-to-ceiling windows and patterned white cinderblock. It's fun to drive around the neighborhood; check out the cul-de-sacs at 400 Alto and 400 Azul circles. Each fall the Modernism Week organization holds a “Cul-de-Sac Experience” at Canyon View Estates, complete with vintage cars, go-go-dancers and other fun things straight out of 1964.

10. Indian Canyons

Our tour has taken us to a natural area that’s too beautiful to miss, so we’re going to depart from manmade structures in favor of a walk on the wilder side. The Palm Springs Indian Canyons (38515 S. Palm Canyon Drive), ancestral home to the Agua Caliente tribe, offer hiking trails, shady streams, rock art and striking desert scenery. Several hiking trails are available but if you don’t have much time or energy, visit Andreas Canyon, where a milelong walk will take you along a scenic streamside trail. You’ll see stately skirted palms and more than 150 species of plants. Admission: $9 adults, $7 seniors and $5 children.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Brooklyn prosecutors want to throw out 90 convictions after an ex-NYPD detective was accused of framing innocent people

    All 90 convictions were cases in which ex-NYPD detective Joseph Franco was an essential witness, Brooklyn prosecutors said.

  • MSNBC legal analyst Midwin Charles dies at 47

    "Our lives are forever changed and we will miss her for a lifetime," her family said in a statement.

  • Mil-Spec M1-R First Drive Review | The ultimate Hummer H1 gets better

    In 2018, we got our first introduction to Mil-Spec, a company that sought to do to Hummer H1s what other resto-mod companies like Singer and Icon have done to other classic cars. As good as the initial trucks were, Mil-Spec wanted to do even better. As with all Mil-Spec Hummers, the M1-R received a comprehensive restoration, taking the body and frame down to bare metal.

  • Nigerian duo hope to turn local spirit into premium brand

    Chibueze Akukwe sticks a label on a bottle of an upmarket Nigerian spirit in a factory in Lagos. A spirit called Ogogoro, referred to locally as "gin", is extracted from palm trees before undergoing fermentation. Akukwe and his business partner Lola Pedro are aiming higher with Pedro's palm spirit, combining traditional techniques with modern distillation processes to attract wealthy drinkers at home and abroad.

  • Welcome to the club, Rocky: Sly Stallone is now a member of Mar-a-Lago, report says

    Welcome to the club.

  • Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner speaks out about her 'harrowing' experience as a child actor: 'My childhood is officially gone'

    "I narrowly survived the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline," Stoner wrote. "In fact, nothing was designed for me to end up normal. Stable. Alive."

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Twilight' over 12 years later

    From Robert Pattinson to Kristen Stewart, here's what the stars of the iconic vampire teen movie look like now and what they've been up to.

  • Tesla just hiked the prices of its most popular cars - here's how much each model will set you back

    Tesla tends to change its prices pretty regularly. Here's how much one of its electric cars will set you back today.

  • Analysis: Russian military buildup raises stakes as fighting in Ukraine intensifies

    Dozens of troop carriers and missile launchers sit on flatbed wagons lining up along tracks running through southern Russia, in a region bordering Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries accuse Russia of sending troops and heavy weapons to support proxy fighters who seized a swathe of the eastern Donbass region in 2014. Moscow denies it is part of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and says it provides only humanitarian and political support to the separatists.

  • Buckingham Palace announces death of Prince Philip

    The palace officially announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death with a notice outside the palace."It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the statement said.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Boeing's infamous 737 Max plane has a new issue, and 16 airlines are being told to ground planes

    Boeing said Friday it had recommended 16 airlines to ground their aircraft until it's fixed. The company released few other details about the issue.

  • A war in South America 39 years ago is still teaching China lessons about how to seize Taiwan

    Four decades after the British recaptured the Falklands, the Chinese see similarities to what a war over Taiwan would look like.

  • Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies at 99

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement.

  • Turkey says it was following EU protocol when it left the bloc's female leader standing at a meeting

    Video showed President Erdoğan and European Council President Michel settling in chairs while Ursula von der Leyen was left standing.

  • This hazard map shows how much of St. Vincent is in danger from the volcano eruption

    Local emergency services shared a graphic on Facebook showing what parts of the 133 square-mile island were at risk of damage from the eruption.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Trump officials gloated about pressuring the CDC to edit its COVID-19 reports: 'Yippee!!!'

    A congressional investigation found that Trump officials had been "overruling and bullying scientists," per The Washington Post.

  • Taylor Swift releases a 'perfect replica' of Fearless

    The star re-records her breakout album in its entirety, after her master tapes were sold.