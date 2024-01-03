Modesto American Legion announces 2023 Citizen of the Year, new awards

The American Legion Post 74 announced Evan Porges as the 2023 Citizen of the Year award. In addition, they created two new awards — Veteran of the Year and Community Service Hero of the Year — given to Birgit Fladager and Chris Guptill.

Beginning in 1949, the American Legion Post 74 has given its “Citizen of the Year” award to highlight community members and their achievements in the community.

Evan Porges is a full-time philanthropist and community volunteer. He formally served as president of the Gallo Center for the Arts, Del Rio Country Club and Stanislaus President’s Club. Porges also graduated from Arizona State University and was awarded an honorary doctorate of Humane Letters from Stanislaus State.

Porges has assisted with many organizations in Modesto, including: the State Theater, the Center for Human Services, Modesto Police Department’s Crime Stoppers and Stanislaus Community Foundation.

He and his father, Norm Porges, recently created the Profit With Purpose program to help nonprofits.

VETERAN OF THE YEAR

Birgit Fladager was awarded 2023 Veteran of the Year. She served as Stanislaus County District Attorney for 17 years before she retired. In this position, she assisted with the creation of a family justice center, a fire investigation unit and a human trafficking task force.

Prior to her work as the district attorney, Fladager served with the U.S. Navy as a Judge Advocate Officer from 1986-1990.

She is a former President of the California District Attorneys Association and currently is involved with the Modesto Rotary Club.

COMMUNITY SERVICE HERO OF THE YEAR

Chris Guptill was awarded the 2023 Community Service Hero of the Year. Guptill is a Modesto Virtual Academy Teacher at Peterson Education Center.

Guptill founded Operation 9-2-99 in 2014 which has hosted cleanup events at the Tuolumne River and Dry Creek with over 5,000 volunteers. Guptill also serves as the chair of the Tuolumne River Regional Park Citizens Advisory Committee and co-chairs the Outdoor Recreation Alliance.

The award recipients will be honored at the American Legion Post 74 dinner on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Stanislaus Veterans Center. For tickets call 916-662-4352