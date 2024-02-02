Modesto asked for partners to provide sites for tiny homes. How did community respond?

Modesto committed $3 million in November for the purchase of tiny homes to provide temporary shelter for homeless people, but the city needs help to turn its proposal into reality.

The city on Nov. 21 issued what is called a “request for qualifications,” seeking partners to serve as host sites for the tiny homes. The deadline to submit an RFQ was Jan. 26.

Modesto received four submissions: a church, two vacant lots and a commercial building, though the person who submitted the RFQ for the building does not own it. The city says it has not talked with the building’s owner and the site does not appear to be “feasible.”

Community and Economic Development Director Jessica Hill said the city has decided to extend the deadline for the host sites indefinitely while it vets the submissions it has received. She said city officials could bring at least one proposal for a tiny home site to the City Council for approval by mid-April.

Homes are 60 to 120 square feet

“We’re always hopeful for more,” Hill said when asked whether she was disappointed by the city receiving four submissions. She said once a tiny home site is operating, that could spur others to step forward. “I do think it’s proof of concept. Once we get one up and running, we could have more people submitting.”

The city calls the tiny homes — 60 to 120 square feet — bridge housing because they provide the first level of shelter for homeless people and serve as a transition to permanent housing. The tiny home sites would have service providers and operators to manage the sites. They are an alternative for people who won’t go to shelters.

The city also issued RFQs on Nov. 21 for service providers and site operators. Hill said Modesto received RFQs from four service providers and three operators. The deadlines also have been extended for service providers and operators.

She declined to provide their names and the names of the church and property owners who submitted RFQs for host sites. But Hill confirmed that the Modesto Gospel Mission is one of the property owners. It submitted an RFQ for 10 tiny homes on a vacant lot at 1530 Owens Drive, which is near the mission.

Modesto has estimated the cost of each time home at $75,000. That includes purchasing the home from such companies as Pallet Shelter and BOSS Homes, as well as the costs for the infrastructure and site preparation. That can include providing water and electricity, temporary buildings for showers, and offices for case managers. But the actual costs will vary based on each site and how much of the infrastructure already is in place.

The $3 million does not cover the cost for the service providers and site managers. The city would work with the site operators in finding that funding.

Hill said the city continues to look for funding and other opportunities to provide shelter for homeless people. For instance, Modesto recently applied for a $5.8 million grant from California’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program.

The city could know in April whether it will receive funding, HIll said. The city’s proposal for the grant includes spending $1 million to expand street outreach through its Community Health & Assistance Team, $1.6 million to add 30 beds to The Salvation Army’s Berberian Center for three years and $1.8 million for the 10 homes on the Gospel Mission’s vacant lot.

Hill said the Gospel Mission is an example of how the city is looking at multiple funding sources for its projects. The $1.8 million includes case management and other services for the tiny home residents.