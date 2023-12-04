Modesto’s California Highway Patrol collects toys — how to CHiP in. Toys For Tots back, too

Lots of us are racing around, right up till Christmas Eve, to buy gifts for our loved ones while perhaps picking out something for a child in need, too.

The California Highway Patrol gets it, and its officers sure don’t want drivers speeding from store to store, even for a good cause. Its CHiPs for Kids toy drive is accepting donations through Dec. 21. And through its partners, there are several places to drop off donations.

The Modesto area CHP is asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys, sporting goods and games. All donations will go to predetermined nonprofits within Stanislaus County.

“The CHiPs for Kids program began 35 years ago and could not be done without the help of the community,” says a news release from the Modesto CHP. “Our goal is to make a difference in a child’s life while maintaining trust within the community and building positive relationships.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Modesto area CHP office, 4030 Kiernan Ave., weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Additionally, these partner locations are receiving donations:

▪ Heritage Ford, 2100 Sisk Road

▪ Modesto area Walgreens locations

▪ Modesto Toyota, 4513 McHenry Ave.

▪ Kids Club Modesto, 3440 McHenry Ave.

Mechanics Bank in downtown Modesto is among dozens of collection sites across Stanislaus County for the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots drive

Toys for Tots also accepting donations

The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys For Tots drive, which dates back to 1947, has more than 60 collection locations across Stanislaus County. Its website says the drive goes through Dec. 9, but a Marine reached at the Standiford Avenue recruiting office says the last day to donate is Dec. 15. To be safe, check with the donation location of your choice.

The full list of places receiving donations of new, unwrapped toys is at tinyurl.com/toystotsstanislaus. Here are a few in various Stanislaus communities:

▪ Mechanics Bank, 1407 I St. , Modesto

▪ 5.11 Tactical, 3005 Countryside Drive, Turlock

▪ Save Mart, 2237 Claribel Road, Riverbank

▪ Bordona’s Furniture & Appliance, 102 W. F St., Oakdale

▪ Mango Crazy, 1515 Mitchell Road, Ceres

▪ Cali Kosher, 520 Park Center Drive, Patterson

▪ Herc Rentals, 2030 Crows Landing Road, Modesto

▪ McHenry Bowl, 3700 McHenry Ave., Modesto

▪ Dollar General, 2003 Tully Road, Modesto

▪ Westlake Ace Hardware, 3051 Geer Road, Turlock