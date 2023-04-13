Modesto, county join in call for $3 billion annually in homelessness funds from the state

California mayors are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to provide $3 billion in annual funding to address homelessness, saying they will not be able to help the unhoused in their communities without a consistent stream of money.

The League of California Cities and the California State Association of Counties gathered several dozen city, county and state officials in Sacramento on Wednesday for a one-day conference on homelessness. Their principal goal was to lobby for an annual appropriation for local governments to help the unhoused.

A survey by the League showed nearly 90% of its 479 member cities “have fiscal concerns” about continuing to provide homelessness services. About 80% have used general fund money since the 2018-2019 fiscal year to address the problem.

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen and Stanislaus County Supervisor Vito Chiesa attended the conference and, as part of a panel discussion, highlighted the work the city and county are doing to help the unhoused.

“There is no one reason residents fall into homelessness and there is no one solution to solve the problem,” the mayor told The Bee by email. “The brunt of this work to manage the unhoused populations has fallen primarily to cities like Modesto, which have never been given the resources to address the issue.

“Despite our limited resources to tackle such a massive problem, our staff has done amazing work with our Camp2Home, Community Health and Assistance Teams (CHAT), and our park ranger programs. I believe we are a national model on how to deal with the homeless crisis, but despite these efforts, cities like Modesto simply don’t have access to the resources that the state has to do all that needs to be done.”

City of Modesto Park Ranger Ivonne Salamanca talks with Dolores Rosas at Cesar Chavez Park in Modesto, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

The state government also is better equipped to create policy and funding streams that can help at-risk residents, Zwahlen said. “The bottom line is we need the state to be a partner in funding and supporting successful local programs.”

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart described her city’s effort to conduct outreach to homeless residents with a mobile crisis unit, which employs an emergency medical technician and a social worker to connect unhoused people with services.

“Unfortunately, the majority of this is paid by our city, not from state funding,” Stewart said at a press conference ahead of the gathering. “And we need help. We believe every single person deserves housing. The cities alone are not going to be able to do this forever. We can’t do it. But we are your partners in action. Look at everyone here. We are your partners, and we want to do this.”

Citrus Heights Mayor Porsche Middleton said unhoused residents’ need for services and housing “is overwhelming our resources.”

“We need ongoing, permanent funding to continue providing critical services and to shelter those who are unhoused residents in our communities,” Middleton said. “With an (impending) economic recession, we understand that it is now time for us to deal with this decades-long problem.”

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart urges state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom to allocate $3 billion in ongoing funding to address homelessness on April 12, 2023, ahead of a convening of California city and county leaders in Sacramento.

Newsom balks at ongoing homeless funds

But Newsom and legislators, facing a budget deficit of at least $22.5 billion, are reluctant to commit long-term funds to the issue. Instead, they have demanded accountability from cities they say have received billions and failed to produce a decline in the unhoused population.

California’s homeless population increased by 10,000 from 2020 to 2022, totaling 171,521 people, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Let’s see results,” Newsom said during his January budget presentation. “We’ll fund success, not failure. I want to see results ... Let’s see results. I’ve been listening to that rhetoric my entire life: ‘We can’t do anything until we have more ongoing.’ I get it, I get it.”

In particular, Newsom has pushed for accountability from communities receiving Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) funds through grants that have allocated more than $3 billion statewide since 2019. Newsom’s 2023-2024 budget contains $1 billion for a fifth round of grants.

Recent rounds of HHAP grants have required action plans showing how communities plan to use the money. Newsom in November froze $1 billion in HHAP funds, claiming communities’ plans lacked ambition. His administration is considering tying homeless funding to cities’ state-required plans for long-term housing production.

“I think the governor has been very clear that new multi-billion dollar ongoing funding proposals are not going to be able to be accommodated in this budget,” said Jason Elliott, Newsom’s deputy chief of staff, in March.

Cities have at least one ally in Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-San Fernando Valley. Rivas authored a bill creating an accountability framework for HHAP fund recipients, but she also sent a letter to budget leaders requesting $2 billion in annual homeless funding.

“The state is currently allocating billions to programs that may not be effectively reducing our homelessness population and without an aggressive investment and restructuring of our state and local homelessness response efforts, we will likely continue to see our homeless rates increase,” Rivas wrote.

In spite of the budget crunch, League representatives said it’s up to Newsom and lawmakers to put homelessness at the top of their funding list.

“We should not be asking for something,” said Ali Sajjad Taj, League president. “This is something that we should get anyway. And our state is facing an ever-worsening crisis. It is (a) moral imperative that every level of government come together and prioritize this crisis.”

The Modesto Bee contributed to this report.