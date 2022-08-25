Modesto father who lost custody rights arrested for allegedly abducting son from school

A Modesto man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping his son, whom he’d lost custody of due to allegations of abuse and drug use.

The father signed his 12-year-old son out of Salida Middle School at about 11:40 a.m., according to a press release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

“When the boy was released, the school did not know (the father) was unauthorized to be with the child,” the release states.

The school was made aware of the situation when contacted by another school, where the father had tried unsuccessfully to take two more of his children.

Deputies went to the father’s home in Modesto and found him and the boy on the front porch. When deputies approached, they both ran inside, according to the release.

While deputies waited for additional resources to respond to the home, the father and son came out of the house. The child was unharmed and the father was arrested without incident on suspicion of child abduction.