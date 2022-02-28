Modesto Hells Angels prospect pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge

A Modesto man who was a prospect of the local Hells Angels Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California announced..

Michael Pack, 45, entered the plea on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Court documents show that investigators believed Park was part of a drug conspiracy led by Hells Angels Modesto club president Randy Picchi that also included Picchi’s wife, Tina Picchi, and Michael Mize.

According to the documents, Picchi would have his wife deliver drugs to Mize and other people in Ceres, and Pack helped obtain the drugs on at least one occasion. Law enforcement officers stopped Pack and found him with 499 grams of meth.

Pack’s sentencing is scheduled for May 23. He faces the possibility of between five and 50 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Pack’s case is part of a larger investigation into Hells Angels activity in the past few years. Park, Mize and the Picchis originally were charged in connection to the conspiracy in 2019.

Former vice president Michael Shaver, 34, was sentenced Feb. 11 to five years in prison for conspiring to distribute marijuana and heroin.