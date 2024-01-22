Modesto homicide numbers for 2023 are very low, but almost all have something in common

Modesto’s violent crime rate has been declining consistently for years and, with it, so are homicides. However, three out of the eight people slain within the city in 2023 were minors, with the youngest being 4 years old. Two of those three cases involve parents suspected of killing the children.

All but one of the homicides in the Modesto Police Department’s jurisdiction last year were the result of gun violence. Three homicides were committed within the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, two of which were gun deaths.

While the city is seeing record lows for homicides — the last year with eight or fewer was 2007 — each one nevertheless meant a life lost in tragic fashion. The following are brief summaries of 2023’s homicides, in chronological order.

Gerardo Torres and Eddie Hernandez

Eddie Hernandez, 37, and Gerardo Torres, 54, were killed in a shootout between two groups in south Modesto on March 15. The pair were neighbors, both living on Lassen Avenue.

Two other people suffered minor injuries in the shootout on the 1100 block of Lassen. The case was closed by the MPD, which determined Hernandez and Torres shot each other.

Other neighbors said the two had a longstanding feud. Police at the time said the shooting escalated from some sort of dispute.

Arturo Esquer

Arturo Esquer, a 22-year-old Atwater resident, died at a hospital after being found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in north Modesto on April 11.

His vehicle collided with another before crashing into two parked cars. Investigators knew he was shot in the area — near the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and Rumble Road — but didn’t know if he was driving at the time or was shot first and then fled in his car.

Esquer’s case remains open and no arrests have been made in connection with his death.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Detective Gregory Booza at boozag@modestopd.com. Tips also can be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Emanuel Gomez

Emanuel Gomez was shot and killed as he attempted to stop a burglary of his neighbor’s vehicle on St. Sebastian Way in southwest Modesto on May 31.

He called police but then followed the suspects in his truck as they fled on foot. As he pursued them, one of the suspects opened fire on Gomez, hitting him at least once. Gomez then crashed his vehicle into a nearby orchard, west of Monticello Lane.

Investigators identified 20-year-old Deshawn Austin as the alleged shooter. Two teenagers also were arrested on suspicion of burglary. With his case still in an early phase in the court process, Austin remains in the county jail, with bail set at $2 million.

The 8-year-old

On July 12, an 8-year-old was shot and killed by her father, Donovan Halstead, in an apparent murder-suicide. Hours before, a judge had approved a restraining order petition by the girl’s mother that detailed years of abuse. The couple were in the middle of a divorce.

MPD responded to the family’s home on Havenhurst Court in east Modesto after getting reports of a suicidal male. Halstead told officers he would come out unarmed, but never did.

Officers later heard gunshots coming from inside the home. He’d shot his child and then himself. The girl died at the scene, Halstead died later at a hospital.

Morse “Holly” West

West, 44, was shot and killed Sept. 30 in the area of Martin and Clayton avenues, southwest of Orangeburg Avenue and Carver Road.

A suspect, 55-year-old Michael Gunn, was arrested in late December. Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Gunn was identified as the shooter following a “lengthy and comprehensive investigation” by the Violent Crimes Unit and Investigative Services Division. A alleged motive has not been reported by police.

Gunn’s case is in the early case management phase. He remains in custody, with bail set at $2 million.

Sana Akram

Sana, 4, allegedly was killed by her mother, 34-year-old Mina Nazari, on Oct. 14 at their apartment on the north side of Scenic Drive at Claus Road.

The circumstances leading up to Sana’s death have not been released. Nazari pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and to the attempted murder of her 10-year-old son.

A friend of the family created a GoFundMe account for Sana’s burial expenses and confirmed that she was in fact the 4-year-old killed on Oct. 14. As of Wednesday, it stood at $11,855 toward its $20,000 goal. The sponsor said the child’s father, Fahim Akram, is a full-time Uber driver.

Nazari’s case is still in the early case management phase. She is being held without bail.

The 17-year-old

A 17-year-old girl died at a hospital after being shot on the 100 block of Camellia Way on Dec. 20. She spent two weeks in the hospital in critical condition before succumbing to her injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released and the victim’s name has been withheld by police because of her age. Detectives have upgraded their investigation from assault with a deadly weapon to homicide.

The girl’s homicide case was the last in MPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

Police said they believed it was an “isolated incident.” Detectives from MPD’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating.

Police ask any witnesses to contact Detective Aaron Caldera at calderaa@modestopd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or download the P3 app.