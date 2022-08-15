Modesto homicide victim identified, roommate charged with murder

The man who was stabbed to death last week has been identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office and his roommate has been charged with murder.

Charles Lusk, 62, was stabbed to death Thursday morning at his home in the 1500 block of Victoria, just east of Carpenter Road in west Modesto, according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

His roommate, 30-year-old Joseph Walkingelk, left the home and called 911, telling a call taker he’d stabbed his roommate and that he would be at a business in the area. He claimed he acted in self-defense, Schwartz said.

Walkingelk was arrested and on Monday was formally charged with first degree murder with an enhancement for using a knife. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his bail was set at $4 million.