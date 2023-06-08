Modesto homicide victim was trying to stop suspects from burglarizing neighbor’s vehicle

The Modesto Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested three suspects in connection with Wednesday morning’s homicide, and the department has released the victim’s name.

MPD also confirmed that the victim was trying to stop a vehicle burglary when he was fatally shot.

Emmanuel Gomez, 37 of Modesto, witnessed the suspects burglarizing his neighbor’s vehicle on St. Sebastian Way in southwest Modesto around 4:30 a.m. He called police then followed the suspects in his truck as they fled on foot, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

As Gomez was following the suspects, one of them fired multiple rounds at him, striking him at least once. As a result, Gomez crashed into a nearby orchard west of Monticello Lane.

Through the investigation, detectives identified 20-year-old Deshawn Austin as the alleged shooter.

Austin was arrested on suspicion of murder, being armed with a firearm while committing a felony, and burglary.

Two 16-year-old boys were also arrested on suspicion of burglary.