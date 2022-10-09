Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say

A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported.

Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2.

The elderly victim met Moreno on a website she used to find a maid service, according to a news release, and the latter began working at the Turlock home on Aug. 24.

Four days later, the victim realized multiple jewelry items were missing. She told responding police officers that Moreno had been the only other person in her home since the cleaning. The value of the missing jewelry was estimated at over $14,000.

Using a Department of Justice website that tracks items that have been sold or pawned, Turlock police detectives found jewelry Moreno allegedly had recently sold. Several pieces of the jewelry were confirmed to belong to the victim in this case.

In addition to the stolen jewelry, Moreno sold other valuable property to several secondhand dealers, the TPD news release says. That property did not belong to this case’s victim.

Turlock police said they believe other people have been victimized by Moreno. “The investigation has indicated Moreno was operating an unlicensed cleaning business in Turlock and surrounding communities,” the news release says.

Detective Matthew Ulrich said in the release, “If you have been a victim of theft from your residence and have hired Moreno or Maid2Clean services, please contact your local law enforcement agency. It is possible Moreno intentionally targeted elderly clients.”

Moreno was booked into jail on preliminary charges of grand theft, obtaining money by false pretenses and financial elder abuse. She did not show up in the in-custody log Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to call Ulrich at 209-668-6570 or the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.