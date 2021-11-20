Modesto man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting girlfriend in shared apartment

A Modesto man has been arrested for the alleged fatal shooting of his girlfriend in their south Modesto apartment, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 6:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were called for a security check on the 1300 block of Canal Street in Modesto’s airport neighborhood. The department had received notice from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle registered to a Modesto address had been found.

Tulare deputies requested the security check at the residence “because they had reason to believe there was a person deceased inside,” said a press release from the Stanislaus Sheriff’s office.

After arriving at the residence and knocking, Stanislaus deputies entered the home and found a woman deceased inside, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Kimberly Hauersperger.

Stanislaus sheriff’s Crimes Against Persons and Identification Unit has been handling the investigation. Tulare deputies subsequently arrested 39-year-old Modesto resident Joseph Ring, who was identified by authorities as Hauersperger’s boyfriend.

Ring was transported back to Stanislaus County and booked in the jail for homicide.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Silva at 209-525-7091. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or go to www.stancrimetips.org.