Modesto man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 16-year-old at Turlock motel

A man was arrested Wednesday morning in Modesto for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Turlock earlier this month, police said.

Turlock police began investigating after a 16-year-old girl came forward and said she was assaulted April 17 in a motel, according to a news release.

Investigators identified Christian Alberto Alvarado, 26, as a suspect and quickly gathered enough evidence to make the arrest, police said.

Police at first did not know where he was, which delayed the arrest until Wednesday at Alvarado’s Modesto home. He was booked into the Stanislaus County jail following an interview with Special Investigations Unit investigators.

Alvarado faces one preliminary felony charge of oral copulation with a person under 18 years of age.

“We applaud the courage of the young woman who came forward to report this, “ Lt. Neil Cervenka said in the release. “She will never know how many other crimes this may prevent.”

Police believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Officer Nathan Urban at 209-668-6571, the Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email attpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.