Modesto man arrested in Ceres shooting. It happened, sheriff says, just as deputy passed by

A Modesto resident was arrested in a shooting about 7 p.m. Friday in Ceres, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

Deputies arrested Jesus Cortes, 38, on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was driving to work in a marked patrol car as the shooting happened near Central Avenue and Service Road, according to the release. The car was not hit, and no other property damage was reported, according to Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

Several suspects were detained and questioned, according to the release. Multiple weapons were recovered.

Ceres and Modesto police, the California Highway Patrol and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped secure the perimeter and detain people suspected of being involved, according to the release.

Cortes’ bail was set at $25,000.

