Modesto man arrested in Highway 99 shooting that injured members of a family, CHP says

Two men, including a Modesto man, were arrested after allegedly shooting at a car along Highway 99 carrying a family with two young children, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, a 37-year-old male Stockton resident was driving in Lodi southbound on Cherokee Lane, north of Harney Lane, with his wife and two children, ages 3 and 7, in the vehicle.

At the same time, according to a CHP press release, occupants of another vehicle were traveling south on Highway 99. The occupants of that vehicle allegedly mistook the victim’s vehicle for one belonging to someone else and opened fire.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle then lost control and the car crashed. The adult female passenger sustained moderate injuries in the crash, the CHP reported. The suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene.

Photos shared by the the Stockton CHP Facebook page show at least three bullet holes on the driver’s side of the victims’ vehiclee.

CHP investigators viewed nearby surveillance videos and spoke with witnesses to help identify the suspects.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, CHP arrested 21-year-old Modesto resident Jared Tavares, who was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. The next day, Thursday, Nov. 18, they arrested 23-year-old Valley Springs resident Jaycob Coburn-Babcock, who was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Both suspects face charges related to attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and felony gun charges.

“With these arrests, we are confident there are no additional threats to the public and this innocent family will be able to seek justice for the impact to their lives,” reads the CHP release.